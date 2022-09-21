Associate Professor of Comparative Literature, Emory University, Atlanta

The Department of Comparative Literature at Emory University invites applications for a tenured position at the Associate Professor level, beginning 1 September 2023. Teaching load: 2 courses per semester. Ph.D. required. Candidates should have theoretical expertise in the field, advanced competence in more than one language and literary tradition, must demonstrate a history of excellence in research and teaching at all levels, and should already hold a tenured or equivalent position. Preference may be given to candidates specializing in our signature area of Aesthetics, Politics, and Postcolonial Studies. (See https://comparativelit.emory.edu/about/index.html)

Applicants should have direct experience with, and a continued commitment to, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

For faculty responsibilities, see http://college.emory.edu/faculty/documents/faculty/faculty-responsibilities.pdf.