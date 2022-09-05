American University of Paris - Université Sorbonne Nouvelle

Appel à contributions

2015 — récits et fictions du terrorisme

Université Américaine de Paris - Université Sorbonne Nouvelle

15-17 novembre 2023

(English version below)

***

« L’écriture croise la justice, et parfois coïncide avec elle »

(Yannick Haenel, Notre solitude)

Si la réaction littéraire des USA aux attentats terroristes du 11 septembre a été amplement analysée, faisant des attaques un jalon fondamental dans l’histoire culturelle américaine contemporaine, il semble tout aussi essentiel de considérer la manière dont la société française a pu ressaisir, par des récits (témoignages ou œuvres de fiction), les attentats de 2015. De Mathieu Riboulet à Emmanuel Carrère, de Karine Tuil à Philippe Lançon, de Yasmina Khadra à Adrien Genoudet, de Yannick Haenel à Virginie Despentes, les attentats sont racontés, évoqués, transposés, métaphorisés, analysés de multiples manières. Du procès des attentats islamistes de 2015 au programme de recherche transdisciplinaire 13-Novembre, des centaines de témoignages sont aussi recueillis qui racontent l’expérience résolument individuelle de l’événement traumatique. Ces recueils de témoignages s’inscrivent dans une autre généalogie, celle qui a donné une place singulière à la mémoire de la Seconde Guerre mondiale et de la Shoah en particulier, des archives Fortunoff(Yale) à la fondation Spielberg (University of South California) mais qui trouve aussi un modèle, entre histoire et littérature, dans Témoins de Norton Cru au lendemain de la Première Guerre mondiale. Dans tous les cas ces mots, ces discours, ces écrits participent à la construction d’une mémoire individuelle et d’une mémoire collective à la fois évolutives et en interaction.

Comment la culture, la cible même des attentats, a pu, par le prisme du récit – photographies, témoignages, documentaires, romans, bandes dessinées, films et séries -, servir à mettre en scène l’horreur, l’incompréhension, mais aussi l’après-coup et le désir de faire sens ? Dans quelle temporalité se sont écrit ces textes, se sont produites ces images ? Quelles catégories conceptuelles et critiques faut-il mobiliser pour les comprendre ? Quels moyens littéraires ou au contraire délibérément non littéraires sont-ils déployés ? Tout comme le 11 septembre aux États-Unis, les attentats de 2015 marquent-ils une scansion de l'histoire littéraire ? À quel moment et sous quelles conditions le recours à la fiction est-il devenu possible ? Que nous disent-ils du rapport de nos sociétés à la fiction et au témoignage ? Que fait donc le récit en effet dans le contrecoup, le sillage d’attentats aussi déchirants que le 7 janvier et le 13 novembre 2015, attaques terroristes dont nous avons suivi les procès historiques en France ? Comment se dit la mémoire des témoins, s’ajuste celle des survivants ? À quelles questions éthiques sont exposés les survivants prenant la parole ? Des réparations sont-elles à attendre de la mise-en-mots, de la mise-en-dessins ? Quels récits des survivants et des procès ont-ils été produits ? Dans quelle autre généalogie s’inscrivent l’écoute et le recueil de la parole du témoin, et comment ? Quelles mémoires les attentats de 2015 ont-ils ravivées ? Qu’en est-il, d’ailleurs, de l’évolution de ces modes mémoriels, en particulier lorsque certains attentats terroristes n’y trouvent pas la même place (ainsi de celui de Nice le 14 juillet 2016 dont s’ouvre le procès) ? Comment et pourquoi, pour un même attentat, les mémoires se concentrent sur un lieu au détriment des autres - ainsi du Bataclan le 13 novembre 2015, au point que, souvent, on parle des « attentats du Bataclan », oubliant le Stade-de-France et les terrasses ? Quelle place tiennent les procès dans la construction de la mémoire collective ?

Pays meurtris au XXIe siècle par des attentats terroristes, les États-Unis et la France présentent des parallèles, mais aussi des divergences dans leurs réactions au traumatisme de ce qu’on peut considérer comme des événements-monde : une comparaison peut-elle être engagée ? Comment s’explique, par exemple, le contraste si frappant entre l’absence de procès dans les suites du 11 septembre aux Etats-Unis et la centralité de la procédure policière et judiciaire dans la suite des attentats de 2015 en France, et quelles en sont les conséquences sur l’écriture littéraire, sur la place donnée à la parole du témoin et sur les réactions de la société ?

Le colloque aura lieu les 15-17 novembre 2023 à Paris.

Des sessions hybrides pourront éventuellement être organisées. Nous souhaitons cependant que les intervenants fassent leur présentation et échangent en personne.

Colloque organisé par Alexandre Gefen (CNRS), Caroline D. Laurent (The American University of Paris), Denis Peschanski (CNRS, programme 13-novembre) et Anne-Marie Picard (AUP).

Comité Scientifique :

Christine Armstrong (Denison University)

Joanne Brueton (University of London Institute in Paris)

Catherine Brun (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle)

Brian Schiff (The American University of Paris)

Russell Williams (The American University of Paris)

Propositions en français ou en anglais de 600-700 mots et notice bio-bibliographique de 150 mots à envoyer à :

recits_2015-colloque@ecomail.fr

Date limite de soumission : 1er mars 2023.

Date d’acceptation : début avril 2023.

Call for papers

2015 - Narratives and Fictions of Terrorism

American University of Paris - Université Sorbonne Nouvelle

November 15-17, 2023

***

"Writing intersects with justice, and sometimes coincides with it"

(Yannick Haenel, Notre Solitude)

If the literary reaction to the terrorist attacks of 9/11 has been extensively examined in the United States, making the attacks a fundamental milestone in contemporary American cultural History, it seems equally essential to consider the way in which French society has been able to recapture, through narratives (testimonies or works of fiction), the attacks of 2015. From Mathieu Riboulet to Emmanuel Carrère, from Karine Tuil to Philippe Lançon, from Yasmina Khadra to Adrien Genoudet, from Yannick Haenel to Virginie Despentes, the attacks are recounted, conjured up, transposed, metaphorized, and analyzed in many ways. From the trial of the Islamist attacks of 2015 to the transdisciplinary research program 13-November, hundreds of testimonies are also collected that tell the traumatic event resolutely as an individual one. These collections of testimonies are part of another genealogy, the one that has given a singular place to the memory of the Second World War and the Shoah in particular, from the Fortunoff archives (Yale) to the Spielberg foundation (University of South California), but which also finds a model, between history and literature, in Norton Cru's Témoins (Witnesses) in the aftermath of the First World War. In all cases, these words, speeches, and writings participate in the construction of a personal and a collective memory that both evolve and interact.

How has the very target of the attacks, culture, been able to stage the horror, the incomprehension, but also the aftermath and the desire to make sense through the prism of narrative - photographs, testimonies, documentaries, novels, comics, films, and series? In what temporality were these texts written and these images produced? What conceptual and critical categories must now be mobilized to understand them? What array of literary or purposely non-literary channels is deployed? Just as 9/11 did in America, will these events mark a shift in literary history? At what point and under what conditions did the use of fiction become possible? What do they tell us about our societies’ relationship to fiction and testimony? What does narrative do indeed in the aftermath, the wake of such heartbreaking attacks as January 7th and November 13th, 2015, terrorist attacks whose historical trials we have followed in France? How are witnesses’ memories articulated, that of survivors adjusted? To what ethical questions are the survivors exposed when they bear witness and speak out? Are reparations to be expected from the mise-en-mots, from the mise-en-dessins? What accounts of the survivors and of the trials have been produced? In what other genealogy are the act of listening and the collection of the witness’ words inscribed, and how? What memories have the attacks of 2015 revived? How do these memories evolve? How and why do certain terrorist attacks not occupy the same place in them – as in the case of the Nice attack on July 14, 2016, whose trial is about to start? How and why, for a single incident, does collective memory focus on a particular location to the detriment of others – such as the Bataclan on November 13, 2015, to the point that we often speak of the "Bataclan attacks," forgetting the Stade-de-France and the cafés’ terraces? What role do trials play in the construction of collective memory?

We see parallels in the United States and France as countries injured in the 21st Century by terrorist attacks. However, there are also divergences in their reactions to the trauma of what can be considered as événements-monde, world-changing events: can a comparison be made? How, for example, can the contrast between the absence of trials in the aftermath of 9/11 in the United States and the centrality of the police and judicial processes in the aftershock of the 2015 attacks in France be explained, and what are the consequences for literary writing, for the place given to the word of the witness, and for society’s upshots?

The colloquium will take place on November 15-17, 2023, in Paris.

Hybrid sessions may be organized. However, we would like the speakers to make their presentation and exchange in person.

Conference organized by:

Alexandre Gefen (CNRS), Caroline D. Laurent (The American University of Paris), Denis Peschanski (CNRS, 13-11 program), and Anne-Marie Picard (AUP).

Scientific Committee:

Christine Armstrong (Denison University)

Joanne Brueton (University of London Institute in Paris)

Catherine Brun (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle)

Brian Schiff (The American University of Paris)

Russell Williams (The American University of Paris)

Proposals in French or English of 600-700 words and a biobibliographical notice of 150 words to be sent to:

recits_2015-colloque@ecomail.fr

Deadline for submission: March 1, 2023.

Acceptance date: early April 2023.