Cultures of Collectivity (Women in French at the MMLA 2020, Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Call for Papers for Women in French

2020 Midwest Modern Language Association Convention

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

November 5-8, 2020

Call for Papers for WIF at the 2020 MMLA Convention (November 5-8 in Milwaukee, WI). This year’s theme is “Cultures of Collectivity.”

Please send a 250-word abstract in French or English along with your academic affiliation, brief bio, and A/V requirements to Jennifer Howell, Illinois State University, jthowel@ilstu.edu by May 31, 2020.

Proposals for complete panels are also welcome.

Notifications will be sent by June 10, 2020. All presenters must be current members of both the Midwest Modern Language Association and Women in French in order to participate.

Additional information can be found on the conference website:

https://www.luc.edu/mmla/convention/

All those interested in Women in French are encouraged to attend.

"I will also organize a dinner out for all WIF panelists and WIF members who would like to join us. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions. We look forward to seeing you in Milwaukee!" — Jennifer Howell.