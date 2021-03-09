Las Vegas, EU

Pacific Ancient and Modern Language Association (PAMLA) - 118th Annual Conference, 2021

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Thursday, November 11 to Sunday, November 14, 2021

French and Francophone Studies / Cultural, Historical and Political Studies

This session explores urban soundscapes through the ages, with a focus on the cultural, economic and political role of these transformations in society. Paper proposals are welcome on topics including but not limited to: urban and pastoral soundscapes; urban soundscapes through time; urban sounds by day and at night; urban acoustics and architecture; obsessions and rationalization of urban sounds; control, politization, and commercialization of urban soundscapes; (re)defining safety and danger zones in regards to sound volume and loudness; effects of urban developments and transformations on a city's soundscape; sound pollution; encouraged and unwanted urban sounds and noises and the people who make them; sounds of class conflicts in the city; urban sonorous palimpsest; acoustic urban territories.

Please, send abstract (250 to 500 words) to amazuet@stanford.edu