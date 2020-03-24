The Department of Modern Languages at St. Francis Xavier University invites applications for a two nine-month, limited-term positions at the rank of Assistant Professor in French beginning September 1, 2020.

These positions are subject to final budgetary approval.

Applicants should have native or near-native fluency in French, a PhD in French or be close to completion, and a demonstrated record of teaching French as a second language. Experience or qualifications to teach courses in the fields of French-Canadian Literatures, Francophone Literatures, Translation, French Language Cinema, or Children Literature in French at an undergraduate level will be seen as assets.

The successful candidates will be expected to undertake a teaching load of 3 courses each semester, and will be responsible primarily for teaching undergraduate language, literature and/or culture courses in French.

Applicants are asked to submit a cover letter, curriculum vitae, statements on teaching interests and philosophy, and the contact information of three reference in a PDF file via email to:

Dr. Wojciech Tokarz,

Chair, Department of Modern Languages,

St. Francis Xavier University, e-mail: wtokarz@stfx.ca

Please use the subject line LTA position in French.

Review of applications will begin on March 30th, 2020, until the positions are filled.

Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted. Preference will be given to Canadian citizens and permanent residents. If you are selected for an interview for the advertised position, proof of Canadian citizenship or permanent residency is required. StFX respects diversity and welcomes applications from visible minority group members, women, Indigenous persons, persons with disabilities and members of sexual minority groups