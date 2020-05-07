Tolkien Studies: An Annual Scholarly Review, 16, 2019

David Bratman, Michael Drout, Verlyn Flieger (sous la direction de)



Tolkien Studies: An Annual Scholarly Review presents the growing body of critical commentary and scholarship on both J.R.R. Tolkien's voluminous fiction and his academic work in literary and linguistic fields. The founding editors are Douglas A. Anderson (The Annotated Hobbit), Michael D. C. Drout (Beowulf and the Critics), and Verlyn Flieger (Splintered Light: Logos and Language in Tolkien's World).



Éditeur West Virginia University

Sommaire

Luke J. Chambers, “Enta Geweorc and the Work of Ents”

Marie H. Loughlin, “Tolkien's Treasures: Marvellous Objects in The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings”

Anika Jensen, “Flowers and Steel: The Necessity of War in Feminist Tolkien Scholarship”

J.M. Silk, “The Kings of the Mark: Tolkien's Naming Process and his Views on Language Evolution”

Megan N. Fontenot, “The Art of Eternal Disaster: Tolkien's Apocalypse and the Road to Healing”

John Rosegrant, “Mother Music”

Notes and Documents

Richard C. West, “A Letter from Father Murray”

Thomas P. Hillman, “Not Where He Eats, But Where He Is Eaten: Bilbo's Bread and Butter Simile”

Book Reviews

Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth and Tolkien Treasures, by Catherine McIlwaine, reviewed by Denis Bridoux

The Fall of Gondolin, by J.R.R. Tolkien, edited by Christopher Tolkien, reviewed by Jennifer Rogers

Sub-creating Arda: World-building in J.R.R. Tolkien's Work, its Precursors and its Legacies, edited by Dimitra Fimi and Thomas Honegger, reviewed by David Bratman

David Bratman, Jason Fisher, John Wm. Houghton, John Magoun, Kate Neville, Robin Anne Reid, “The Year's Work in Tolkien Studies 2016"

David Bratman, “Bibliography (in English) for 2017