Staszic Palace in Warsaw

International conference – Warsaw (Poland) — 20-21 oct. 2021

Call for papers

(French and Polish versions below)

The Sun and Her Planets. Around George Sand’s Reception in Central and Eastern Europe

George Sand is undoubtedly one of the most astonishing figures of 19th-century culture. Her cultural impact reaches far beyond the sometimes benevolent, sometimes unfavourable reception of her works: it is also felt through the development of cultural models that can be described as “sandism”, to use one of Honoré de Balzac’s terms, but giving it a broader meaning.

In Poland and Central and Eastern Europe, however, critics and historians have rarely addressed the question of a serious impact of George Sand on the literatures of these regions, nor have they bothered to list possible references to her works. This is surprising, given that she was an author whose work, as is well known, was explicitly present in different spheres of readership for a few decades at least, and it seems therefore impossible that she should have had no influence at all on the ideosphere, as well as on the aesthetic and cultural models of these places.

This conference intends to fill this gap, and in this sense, it is a first in Poland. It would like to pay tribute to George Sand in two ways: on the one hand, it aims to highlight her role as a producer of culture, and thus examine the phenomenon of “sandism” and its dissemination in Poland and in Central and Eastern Europe; on the other hand, it would like to examine as systematically as possible the way in which the works of the French writer have been received, read and understood in these regions. This approach is in keeping with the intense development of Sand reception studies in other countries. Particular emphasis will be put on ego-documents: Sand’s letters, autobiographical writings, diaries, and travel notes, as well as the (auto)biographies of people for whom she played the role of a reference, if not a true authority.

The three-day conference will devote one day to discussions on the following topics:

- “Sandism” as a biographical model in life and in the ego-documents of 19th-century Central and Eastern European women writers and social activists

- Sand’s travel writing, letters, diaries, calendars and Story of my Life (as perceived by Polish, Central and Eastern European society)

- Sand’s social, political and religious thought and its impact in Poland, Central and Eastern Europe

- Sand and the Polish issue

- “The Chopin affair” (in Polish culture) and its influence on the reception of Sand

A second day will focus on the following points:

- Sand’s aesthetic and the 19th-century Central and Eastern European novel (the role played by her “feminist” novels, by her novels about female artists, by her pastoral and socialist novels as a possible point of reference for other female writers and for Polish and Eastern European pastoral novels in general)

- Polish and Eastern European novels and Sand’s characters, plots and imagery

- The history of translations of Sand and sandology in Poland, Central and Eastern Europe.



The conference will be accompanied by events including a trip to the Chopin Museum, a Chopin concert, a guided walk tour through Chopin’s Warsaw, and a panel discussion with translators and publishers of Sand’s works.

The papers presented during the conference will be published in a post-conference volume or in selected scientific journals specializing in 19th-century studies and studies on the works and reception of George Sand.

Language of the conference

English is preferred, but communications in French, Polish and Russian are also accepted.

Presentation time

20 minutes

Abstract submission

By email to: archiwumkobiet@ibl.waw.pl, closing date: 30 July 2021, include “Sand” in the title. The submission (in doc or docx format) should include the name and surname of the participant, their university affiliation, title of the proposed paper, abstract (250 to 400 words). The title and abstract should be sent in the language that the participant intends to use during his presentation.

Conference fee

80 EUR/ 360 PLN - affiliated academic staff

40 EUR/180 PLN - PhD students

The fees should be paid after the submission is accepted.

Scientific Committee

Regina Bochenek-Franczakowa, Jagiellonian University, Krakó

Katarzyna Czeczot, Institute of Literary Research of the Polish Academy of Sciences (IBL PAN), Warsaw

Corinne Fournier Kiss, University of Bern (Switzerland)

Emilia Kolinko, IBL PAN, Warsaw

Michał Kuziak, University of Warsaw

Katja Mihurko, University of Nova Gorica (Slovenia)

Katarzyna Nadana-Sokołowska, IBL PAN, Warsaw

Anna Nasiłowska, IBL PAN, Warsaw

Iwona Puchalska, Jagiellonian University, Kraków

Monika Rudaś-Grodzka, IBL PAN, Warsaw

Alicja Urbanik-Kopeć, IHN PAN, Warsaw

Danuta Zawadzka, University of Białystok

Organising Committee

Katarzyna Nadana-Sokołowska

Corinne Fournier Kiss

Monika Rudaś-Grodzka

Michał Kuziak

Emilia Kolinko

Alicja Urbanik-Kopeć

Anna Pawlik

*

Colloque international – Varsovie (Pologne)

Appel à communications

Le soleil et ses planètes. Autour de la réception de George Sand en Europe centrale et orientale

George Sand figure incontestablement au rang des personnalités les plus étonnantes de la culture du XIXe siècle. Son importance culturelle va bien au-delà des réceptions tantôt bienveillantes ou tantôt défavorables de ses œuvres : elle se fait sentir également à travers le développement de modèles culturels que l’on peut qualifier, en reprenant le terme d’Honoré de Balzac mais en lui donnant un sens plus large, de « sandisme ».

Dans la Pologne et l’Europe centrale et orientale, cependant, les critiques et les historiens se sont rarement penchés sur la question d’un impact sérieux de George Sand sur les littératures de ces régions, et ils ne se sont pas non plus préoccupés de répertorier les éventuelles références à ses écrits. Ceci peut surprendre : en tant qu’auteure dont on sait que l’œuvre a été abondamment mise à contribution pendant plusieurs décennies dans divers cercles de lecture, il est peu concevable qu’elle n’ait exercé aucune influence sur l’idéosphère, l’esthétique et les modèles culturels de ces lieux.

Ce colloque se propose de pallier ce manque, et dans ce sens, il est une première en Pologne. Il tient à rendre hommage à George Sand sous deux aspects : d’une part, il voudrait mettre en lumière son rôle en tant que productrice de culture, et donc se pencher sur le phénomène du « sandisme » et de sa diffusion en Pologne et en Europe centrale et orientale ; d’autre part, il souhaiterait examiner le plus systématiquement possible la façon dont les œuvres de la femme de lettres française ont été reçues, lues et comprises dans ces mêmes régions. Cette démarche s’inscrit dans le contexte de l’intense développement des études sur la réception de Sand dans d’autres pays. Un accent particulier sera mis sur les ego-documents : les lettres, les écrits autobiographiques, les journaux intimes, les notes de voyage de Sand, ainsi que les (auto)biographies de personnes pour lesquelles l’écrivaine française a joué le rôle d’une référence, voire d’une véritable autorité.

L’une des trois journées du colloque sera consacrée à des communications et discussions sur les thèmes suivants :

- Le « sandisme » comme modèle biographique dans les vies et les ego-documents de femmes écrivains et d’activistes sociales en Europe centrale et orientale au XIXe siècle

- Les récits de voyage, l’épistolographie, les journaux intimes, les agendas de Sand et son Histoire de ma vie (tels qu’ils sont perçus par les sociétés polonaise et de l’Europe centrale et orientale)

- La pensée sociale, politique et religieuse de Sand et son impact en Pologne, en Europe centrale et orientale

- Sand et la question polonaise

- « L’affaire Chopin » (dans la culture polonaise) et son influence sur la réception de l’écrivain.

Une seconde journée privilégiera les points suivants :

- L’esthétique de Sand et le roman en Europe centrale et orientale au XIXe siècle : rôle joué par ses romans « féministes », ses romans de la femme artiste, ses romans champêtres et socialistes dans l’élaboration des œuvres romanesques des écrivains et écrivaines polonaises, ou d’Europe centrale et orientale

- Les héros et les héroïnes de Sand, son imagerie et ses intrigues romanesques, et son impact sur le roman d’Europe centrale et orientale

- L’histoire des traductions de Sand et de la sandologie en Pologne, en Europe centrale et orientale

Parallèlement au colloque, un programme culturel sera organisé, dont une excursion au musée Chopin, un concert de Chopin, une promenade dans la Varsovie de Chopin et une table ronde avec les éditeurs et traducteurs de Sand portant sur la (non)présence de Sand sur le marché polonais de l’édition.

Les actes du colloque seront publiés soit sous la forme d’un ouvrage, soit dans une revue spécialisée.

Langues du colloque

L’anglais est privilégié, mais les communications en français, en polonais et en russe sont également acceptées.

Durée de la présentation

20 minutes

Inscription et envoi des propositions de communication

A l’adresse archiwumkobiet@ibl.waw.pl au plus tard jusqu’au 30.07.2021, avec la mention « Sand » comme objet. Veuillez envoyer un fichier Word contenant : le nom du/de la participant/e, l’affiliation, le titre de la communication, un résumé (250 à 400 mots). Le titre et le résumé seront rédigés dans la langue de votre communication.

Frais de participation

80 euros / 360 PLN pour les personnes affiliées à une université

40 euros / 180 PLN pour les doctorants et les personnes non affiliées à une université

Le versement sera effectué une fois la proposition de communication acceptée.

Comité scientifique

Regina Bochenek-Franczakowa, Université Jagellon, Cracovie

Katarzyna Czeczot, Institut de recherches littéraires, Académie polonaise des sciences (IBL PAN), Varsovie

Corinne Fournier Kiss, Université de Berne (Suisse)

Emilia Kolinko, IBL PAN, Varsovie

Michał Kuziak, Université de Varsovie

Katja Mihurko, Université de Nova Gorica (Slovénie)

Katarzyna Nadana-Sokołowska, IBL PAN, Varsovie

Anna Nasiłowska, IBL PAN, Varsovie

Iwona Puchalska, Université Jagellon, Cracovie

Monika Rudaś-Grodzka, IBL PAN, Varsovie

Alicja Urbanik-Kopeć, IHN PAN, Varsovie

Danuta Zawadzka, Université de Białystok

Comité d’organisation

Katarzyna Nadana-Sokołowska

Corinne Fournier Kiss

Monika Rudaś-Grodzka

Michał Kuziak

Alicja Urbanik-Kopeć

Emilia Kolinko

Anna Pawlik

*

Międzynarodowa konferencja - Warszawa

Call for papers

Słońce George Sand i jej planety. Wokół środkowo-wschodnioeuropejskiej recepcji George Sand

George Sand jest bez wątpienia jedną z najbardziej niezwykłych postaci w kulturze XIX wieku. Jej kulturotwórcze znaczenie wychodzi daleko poza – czasem entuzjastyczną, czasem bardzo krytyczną, recepcję jej twórczości, czego świadectwem są wzory kulturowe, które można, za Balzakiem, określić terminem „sandyzm”, nadając mu jednocześnie szerszy zakres.

Historycy literatury polskiej i innych literatur Europy Środkowej i Wschodniej rzadko dotąd przyglądali się znaczeniu George Sand dla literatur tych regionów i ewentualnym nawiązaniom do jej twórczości. Jest to podejście niezrozumiałe w przypadku autorki, której twórczość, jak wiadomo, była przez kilka dekad bardzo intensywnie obecna w różnych obiegach czytelniczych i tym samym trudno przypuścić, by nie wpłynęła na ideosferę, estetykę oraz wzorce kulturowe w tych miejscach. Chcielibyśmy zatem, po raz pierwszy w Polsce, przyjrzeć się twórczości i biografii George Sand w kontekście intensywnie się dziś rozwijających studiów sandowskich, w tym studiów nad recepcją pisarki w innych krajach. Z jednej strony chcemy zbadać kulturotwórczą rolę Sand, czyli sposoby szerzenia się i obecność „sandyzmu” jako szeroko rozumianego zjawiska w Polsce i Europie Środkowo-Wschodniej, z drugiej - pogłębić wiedzę o tym, jak były tu postrzegane i rozumiane jej dzieła. Ważnym punktem odniesienia będą dla nas autobiograficzne pisma Sand (jej listy, dzienniki, zapiski z podróży czy Historia mojego życia), jej biografie oraz (auto)biografistyka osób, dla których francuska pisarka okazała się znaczącym punktem odniesienia w życiu i twórczości.

Proponujemy, aby jeden dzień trzydniowej konferencji był poświęcony dyskusji nad takimi zagadnieniami, jak:

- „sandyzm” jako wzorzec biograficzny w trajektoriach życia i dokumentach osobistych XIX-wiecznych kobiet-pisarek i działaczek społecznych;

- podróżopisarstwo, epistolografia, dzienniki Sand i Historia mojego życia (widziane z perspektywy polskiej i środkowo-wschodnioeuropejskiej);

- myśl społeczno-polityczno-religijna Sand (widziane z perspektywy polskiej i środkowo-wschodnioeuropejskiej)

- Sand i sprawa polska (w oczach Polaków);

- „sprawa chopinowska” (w kulturze polskiej) i jej wpływ na recepcję pisarki.

Drugi dzień konferencji chcielibyśmy poświęcić takim zagadnieniom, jak:

- estetyka Sand a świat powieści XIX wieku w Europie Środkowej i Wschodniej (w tym: wzorzec powieści feministycznej i powieści o kobietach-artystkach, powieści wiejskie i społeczno-utopijne Sand jako ewentualny punkt odniesienia dla twórczości powieściowej polskich pisarek, polskiej powieści wiejskiej i powieści pozytywistycznej);

- bohaterki i bohaterzy Sand, sandowskie wątki fabularne i imaginarium (a powieść polska, środkowo- i wschodnioeuropejska);

- historia przekładów Sand i sandologii w Polsce, Europie Środkowej i Wschodniej;

Konferencji będą towarzyszyły takie wydarzenia, jak wycieczka do Muzeum Chopina, koncert chopinowski, spacer po Warszawie Chopina, dyskusja panelowa z wydawcami i tłumaczami Sand wokół (nie)obecności Sand na polskim rynku wydawniczym.

Wyniki konferencji zostaną opublikowane w tomie pokonferencyjnym lub wybranych czasopismach punktowanych zajmujących się wiekiem XIX i specjalizujących w badaniach nad twórczością i recepcją George Sand.

Języki konferencji

Preferujemy język angielski, aby wystąpienia były zrozumiałe bez tłumaczenia dla wszystkich uczestników i słuchaczy, ale przyjmujemy także zgłoszenia referatów w języku polskim, francuskim i rosyjskim.

Czas wystąpienia

20 minut

Sposób nadsyłania zgłoszeń i abstraktów

Na adres: archiwumkobiet@ibl.waw.pl najpóźniej do 30.07.2021 z dopiskiem w tytule „Sand”. Zgłoszenie, w pliku word, powinno zawierać: imię i nazwisko uczestnika, afiliację, tytuł wystąpienia, abstrakt (od 250 do 400 słów). Tytuł i abstrakt prosimy przesłać w języku, w którym chcą Państwo wystąpić na konferencji.

Opłata konferencyjna

Koszt udziału – 80 Euro / 360 zł – zatrudnieni pracownicy naukowi; 40 Euro / 180 zł – doktoranci niezatrudnieni na uczelniach/w instytutach naukowych.

Dane do przelewu podamy po przyjęciu zgłoszenia konferencyjnego.

Rada Naukowa Konferencji

prof. dr hab. Regina Bochenek-Franczakowa, UJ

dr. hab. Katarzyna Czeczot, IBL PAN

dr hab. Corinne Fournier Kiss, Uniwersytet Berneński (Szwajcaria)

dr Emilia Kolinko, IBL PAN

prof. dr hab. Michał Kuziak, UW

prof. dr Katja Mihurko, Uniwersystet w Nowej Goricy (Słowenia)

dr Katarzyna Nadana-Sokołowska, IBL PAN

prof. dr hab. Anna Nasiłowska, IBL PAN

dr hab. Iwona Puchalska, UJ

dr hab. Monika Rudaś-Grodzka, prof. IBL PAN

dr Alicja Urbanik-Kopeć, IHN PAN

prof. dr hab. Danuta Zawadzka, UB

Komitet Organizacyjny:

dr Katarzyna Nadana-Sokołowska

dr hab. Corinne Fournier Kiss

dr hab. Monika Rudaś-Grodzka

prof. dr hab. Michał Kuziak

dr Alicja Urbanik-Kopeć

dr Emilia Kolinko

mgr Anna Pawlik