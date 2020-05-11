collectif| Nouvelle parution
The Henri Meschonnic Reader: A Poetics of Society (Marko Pajević, ed.)
The Henri Meschonnic Reader: A Poetics of Society. Edited by Marko Pajević.
Introduction to Henri Meschonnic by John E. Joseph. Introduction to Meschonnic's theory, concepts, and poetics of society by Marko Pajević.
Translated from the French by Pier-Pascale Boulanger, Andrew Eastman, John E. Joseph, David Nowell Smith, Marko Pajević and Chantal Wright.
Edinburgh University Press, 2019, 336 pages.
ISBN 978 1 4744 4596 2 (hardback)
ISBN 978 1 4744 4598 6 (webready PDF)
ISBN 978 1 4744 4599 3 (epub)
Contents
Introduction, by John E. Joseph
Meschonnic's Theory of Rhythm, his Key Concepts and their Relation, by Marko Pajević
Meschonnic's Poetics of Society, by Marko Pajević
Preliminary Remarks to this Reader: Some Comments on the Experience of Translating Meschonnic, by Marko Pajević
Part 1. Critique of Rhythm
1 Poetics: Theoretical Activity, Poetic Activity
2 Rhythm: What is at Stake in a Theory of Rhythm
3 Metrics: Pure Metrics or Discourse Metrics
4 Sign: Not the Sign, but Rhythm
Part 2. Poetry and Poem
5 The Rhythm Party Manifesto
Part 3. Rhyme and Life
6 Rhyme and Life
7 Orality, Poetics of the Voice
8 The Subject of Writing
Part 4. Translating
9 Translating and Society: Translating, and the Bible, in the Theory of Language and of Society
10 Translating and the Biblical: A Bible Blow to Philosophy
11 Case Study of Poetic Translating: The Name of Ophelia
Part 5. Modernity
12 Modernity is a Battle
Part 6. Historicity and Society
13 For a Poetics of Historicity
14 Rhythm, Theory of Language, Poetics of Society
15 Realism, Nominalism: The Theory of Language is a Theory of Society
Glossary
Chronological Bibliography of Meschonnic's Books
Index
https://edinburghuniversitypress.com/book-the-henri-meschonnic-reader.html