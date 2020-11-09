Université de Montréal

Sillonner pour dé/former les brèches langagières: pratiques et existences exophoniques

Un/crossing language cracks: exophonic practices and realities

Colloque annuel de la revue Post-Scriptum

Université de Montréal, Québec, Canada, 8-9 avril 2021

Organisé par Flora Roussel et Miriam Sbih

PRÉSENTATION

Au sein de sociétés mondialisées où l'individu est constamment connecté aux autres autant de manière positive que négative, une tendance à l'homogénéisation s'impose, telle une fusion avec une majorité née de et formée par l’oppression qui, dès le départ, avait le pouvoir nécessaire de dicter cette uniformisation. Réside toutefois la possibilité de se saisir des procédés mêmes ayant mené à l'assimilation afin d’y résister, de refuser cette identité contrainte se résumant en termes de nation, de culture et de langue. L'inscription d'identités et d'une pensée au creux d'une certaine réalité exige ce sillonnement, cette médiation par le langage. S'approprier une langue dont la présence immédiate a été synonyme d'oppression, de violences et d'arrachements identitaires n'a alors rien d'un hasard. S'agirait-il de l'actualisation d'un premier pas vers un pardon, afin que les effluves d'un traumatisme cessent de réduire au silence une mémoire accidentée, ou serait-ce plutôt la volonté de mettre sous son joug la violence d'une langue ennemie ?

L'existence de ce réseau de nœuds complexes pousse également à s'interroger sur les potentialités du corps au sein même de cet enchevêtrement. De fait, l'identité-mondialisée faisant l'éloge d'une individualité transnationale et fluctuante s’oppose à l’idée projetant une singularité ancrée et déterminée par une nation et un territoire statiques, idée toujours véhiculée socialement et politiquement. Comment les corps peuvent-ils ressentir la rencontre d'un tel cadrage trans/national qui vise trop souvent à les dépouiller de ce qui les construit? Quelle tension peut-on observer, exprimer, véhiculer à partir de ces extrêmes mutuellement contradictoires?

Le langage semble alors constituer la pierre angulaire de ce questionnement. Il est la matière qui crée, forme, déforme, façonne et remodèle les contextes dans lesquels certain.e.s évoluent librement et où d'autres doivent se plier aux iniquités érigées comme normes. Ce mode d'expression dans ses actualisations aussi diverses et déroutantes qu’uniques et conflictuelles suggère de se pencher sur et d’explorer la pratique de l’exophonie, c’est-à-dire l’acte d’écrire dans une langue qui n’est pas « la sienne ».

Cette écriture créative fournit les outils nécessaires pour résister avec fermeté aux points de convergence et de divergence. Parce qu'elle repose sur l'écriture au-delà de la langue maternelle (Yildiz, 2012), l'exophonie peut être considérée comme une pratique post-monolingue mettant en évidence « la lutte contre le paradigme monolinguiste » (ibid. : 4; l’autrice souligne; notre traduction). Celle-ci apparaît comme un moyen de résister à la construction nationalisante de la langue ainsi qu’à sa dimension temporelle figée qui fossilisent certains termes et conceptualisations. Dans la mesure où « l'exophonie renvoie à l'état général de celle.celui* qui est à l'extérieur de sa langue maternelle » (Tawada, 2003 : 3; notre traduction), elle s'efforce de faire mouvoir les personnes, les choses, les espaces, les temps (ibid. : 36) et en ceci, les fait évoluer des lieux statiques où elles sont fixées.

La littérature joue un rôle évidemment crucial dans l'expression de ce dialogue. Mais, si ce dialogue peut s’avérer fructueux et offrir une sorte de rencontre hybride, il peut aussi se transformer en monologue, c'est-à-dire en un argument dont les échos se voient ignorés. Cela n’implique pas que l'objectif “littéraire” doit uniquement reposer sur le maintien d'une homogénéité à partir d'éléments hétérogènes. Il faudrait plutôt mentionner que la littérature est le berceau de discussions qui reflètent ces tensions nourrissant ces réflexions qui incombent aux communautés et au politique. La pratique exophonique est alors lieu privilégié permettant d’observer une reprise de pouvoir, un renversement inédit des espaces langagiers convenus.

De nombreux mouvements ont nourri ces discussions autour de l’identité, de la nation, de la culture, de la langue. D’un côté, on peut penser à la littérature des travailleur.se.s immigré.e.s* (Gastarbeiterliteratur) qui prospéra en Allemagne à partir des années 1950 et décrivait les conditions de travail et de vie des immigrant.e.s* de la première génération. De l’autre, on se souvient du concept de Weltliteratur qui a été développé par Goethe dans le but de contrecarrer les soi-disant littératures nationales et qui a influencé la théorisation et la pratique de la littérature transnationale. En outre, l’écriture exophonique émerge aussi de contextes postcoloniaux et décoloniaux.

Si le mutisme se fait souvent première réponse des tremblements de celles.ceux* qui ont connu l’oubli imposé de soi, certain.e.s auteurices* décident sans détour de se saisir des codes coloniaux assignés, les renversent en les utilisant pour dire ce qu’ils ont toujours réduit à néant. Se réapproprier la langue impériale et s’en servir contre elle, la refuser d’une certaine façon, en exhibant ce qu’elle a à chaque instant menacé. Le phénomène contraire s’impose également, c’est-à-dire que malgré les limites implacables de la langue coloniale, s’actualise cet effort de reprendre possession de sa langue, à travers les mots même qui l’ont arrachée. Dans States of the Body Produced by Love (2019), la poétesse et intellectuelle Nisha Ramayya retrace notamment son réapprentissage du sanskrit, “armée” d’un dictionnaire colonial anglais (1899).

Ces contextes littéraires qui concernent le développement de l'exophonie indiquent également une recomposition des corps. En écrivant dans une langue étrangère (ex. : Aki Shimazaki, Assia Djebar, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson), en écrivant à la fois dans leur langue maternelle et dans une langue autre (ex. : Yoko Tawada, Emine Sevgi Özdamar, Felipe Guaman Poma de Ayala), ou bien en écrivant dans différentes langues étrangères, les écrivain.e.s* se font l'écho de cette discussion autour de l'identité et des corps, car iels* sont aussi porteur.se.s* d'expériences vécues, imaginées, fictionnalisées qui reflètent le monde globalisé et ses enjeux. Quelle est la place accordée aux corps dans ce rapport entre nation, culture et langue ? Quel est le rôle de l'exophonie dans cette relation ? Comment se matérialisent les tensions autour de l'identité et l'exophonie parvient-elle à les exposer entièrement ?

AXES

Post-Scriptum souhaite se pencher sur la notion d’exophonie, afin de questionner sa pratique et sa conceptualisation, ainsi que permettre une discussion concernant l'identité et les corps par rapport à la nation, la culture, la langue, le genre, la migration, etc. Les propositions peuvent porter, sans devoir s’y limiter, sur les thèmes suivants:

Exophonie, littérature autochtone, littérature postcoloniale/décoloniale:

En quoi l’utilisation détournée de la langue de l’occupant.e peut permettre sa réappropriation ?

Qu’implique l’imposition de l’utilisation de la langue coloniale dans un procédé de pensée et d’écriture décolonial ?

Exophonie, exil, migration, nation:

Quelles sont les possibilités et limites provoquées par l’apprentissage d’une vie dans une langue autre que la nôtre?

Que permet l’exophonie pour repenser les notions d’extraterritorialité et le fait d’être -considér.é.e.s- étrangèr.e.s? La libre migration d’une langue à d’autres est-elle possible?

Exophonie, silence, trauma:

Quelles sont les effets et considérations derrière la représentation et la documentation du trauma, à travers le langage même qui l’a provoqué?

Comment l’exophonie permet de détourner le silence contraint qui fait souvent office de première réponse à un oubli imposé du moi/de l’identité culturelle/singulière?

Exophonie, féminisme, queer, genre:

Dans quelle mesure l’exophonie peut-elle encourager la subversion d’injonctions normatives sur les corps? Comment peut-elle se faire confronter ou être confrontée avec les normes, notamment au regard du genre?

Comment est-ce que l’exophonie, dans un rapport de défamiliarisation/création avec la langue visitée, permet de dévoiler sous de nouveaux rapports les questions de genre et déconstruire certaines notions/définitions figées par le langage?

Exophonie, écriture créative, traduction:

Quelle sorte d’imbrication entre exophonie, écriture créative et traduction peut-on observer? Dans quelle mesure la pratique exophonique questionne-t-elle l’acte même de traduire?

Qu’implique la notion d’intraduisibilité?

Exophonie, limites, tensions:

Dans quelle mesure l’exophonie réitère-t-elle biais, normes et stéréotypes ? Où se trouvent les limites de l’exophonie ? Quelles tensions peut-on observer de et dans la pratique exophonique ?

L’état linguistique de l’autrice exophone qui se dédouane du contexte politique et social peut-il être désengagé ?

PROPOSITIONS

Nous encourageons les propositions d’étudiant.e.s de tous les cycles, de candidat.e.s au doctorat ainsi que de chercheur.e.s diplômé.e.s et de professeur.e.s, qu’iels* soient en recherche ou en recherche-création. Les communications peuvent être en français ou en anglais. Elles dureront vingt minutes et seront suivies d’une période de questions de la part du public.

Les participant.e.s potentiel.le.s doivent envoyer une proposition de 300 mots au plus tard le 9 novembre 2020 à l’adresse suivante: redaction@post-scriptum.org. Vous devez envoyer votre proposition en deux fichiers distincts: dans le premier document doit apparaître le titre de votre communication et le texte de votre proposition; dans le second document doivent apparaître votre nom, votre université d’attache, votre adresse courriel, une courte bio-bibliographie et le titre de votre communication. Les propositions feront l’objet d’une évaluation à l’aveugle par le comité de lecture.

Veuillez noter que les frais de transport et d’hébergement ne seront pas pris en charge par la revue. Aucun frais de participation au colloque ne sera demandé aux participant.e.s.

Calendrier:

9 novembre 2020: date limite d’envoi des propositions.

3 décembre 2020: décision du comité.

8-9 avril 2021: colloque à Montréal.

Note

Tous les termes suivis d’un astérisque se veulent non-binaires. Le point médian est utilisé comme formule épicène.

Références

RAMAYYA, Nisha. States of the body produced by love, London, Ignota, 2019.

TAWADA, Yōko. Ekusophonī: bōgo no soto e deru tabi [Exophonie: Voyager en-dehors de sa langue maternelle], Tōkyō, Iwanami shoten, 2003.

YILDIZ, Yasemin. Beyond the Mother Tongue. The Postmonolingual Condition, New York, Fordham University Press, 2012.

Call ENGLISH

Un/crossing language cracks: exophonic practices and realities

Sillonner pour dé/former les brèches langagières: pratiques et existences exophoniques

Post-Scriptum’s annual conference

Université de Montréal, Québec, Canada, April 8-9, 2021

Conference organized by Flora Roussel and Miriam Sbih

PRESENTATION

In a globalized world in which one is constantly connected with others in a positive and/or negative way, and thereby can be pushed to merge with others, in particular those who are given a majority based on oppression, and a voice within this homogenizing tendency, one can also – and sometimes even does – use the tools of the others to resist assimilation, refuse a unique identity that would be defined in terms of nation, culture, and language. Writing identity and thought in the depth of a precise reality requires this crossing, this mediating through language. The re-appropriation of a language, the close contact of which was synonymous with oppression, violence, and identity wrench, then comes as no surprise. Is it not a question of actualizing a first step toward forgiveness, in such a way that the trauma’s effluvia stop forcing an injured memory into silence, or is it rather a choice of putting the violence of an enemy language under one’s yoke? In this complex nexus one might wonder as to the place of bodies. In fact, the globalization of identity that praises a transnational and fluid persona might also contradict a territorially and politically fixed national persona that is still conveyed by societies and politics. How can bodies feel the encounter of such a trans/national framing that too often aims to strip one of that which builds them*? Which tension can one observe, express, convey from these mutually contradictory extremes?

Language is at the center of this questioning: it helps in shaping, unshaping, reshaping contexts in which one is willing to or is forced to, evolve. This way of expression, which can be so diverse, confusing, yet unique, conflictual, suggests exploring the practice of exophony, that is, the act of writing in a foreign language. This creative writing endows one with the tools to continuously resist points of convergence and also divergence. For it relies on writing beyond the mother tongue (Yildiz, 2012), exophony can be considered as a postmonolingual practice that highlights “the struggle against the monolingual paradigm” (ibid.: 4; emphasis in the original). Exophony appears as a way of resisting the nationalizing language construction and temporal dimension, both of which fossilize certain terms and conceptualizations. Inasmuch as “exophony refers to the general state of being outside one’s mother tongue” (Tawada, 2003: 3; our translation), it endeavors to displace personae, things, spaces, times (ibid.: 36), and so, to help them in evolving outside of static places. Literature obviously plays an important role into expressing this dialogue. However, while this dialogue can bear fruits and enable a sort of hybrid encounter, it can also turn into a monologue, that is, an argument falling on deaf ears. That is not to say that literature’s goal should solely rest on supporting a homogeneity out of heterogeneous elements. Rather one should note how literature is often the cradle of discussions that reflect these tensions, which feed societies and politics. The practice of exophony then appears as a space that is favored, in order to observe a recapture of power, an unprecedented turnaround of places that are linguistically fixed.

Numerous movements have fueled these discussions around identity, nation, culture, language. On the one hand, one could think of the guest worker literature (Gastarbeiterliteratur) that blossomed in Germany since the 1950s and described the working and living conditions and experiences of immigrants of the first generation. On the other, one can also recall the concept of Weltliteratur developed by Goethe as a means to counter so-called national literatures, a concept that influenced the theorization and practice of transnational literature. Further, one can consider exophonic writing from postcolonial and decolonial contexts. In fact, if silence is often the first response to shivers felt by authors that experienced having forcibly had to forget themselves*, some authors purposely make the decision of seizing and turning around imposed colonial codes, so as to make use of them in order to tell that which they always hid in layers of silence. Re-appropriating the imperial language and employing it against itself, refusing it in a way, by revealing that which it threatened once and always. One can also note the opposite phenomenon, that is, this effort of getting one’s language back through the very same words that tore it away from oneself, is brought up to present despite the unavoidable limits of the colonial language. In States of the Body Produced by Love (2019), the poet and intellectual Nishi Ramayya recounts, for instance, having re-learn Sanskrit, “armed” with an English colonial dictionary (1899).

These literary contexts that pertain to the development of exophony point to a refiguring of bodies. Writing in a foreign language (e.g., Aki Shimazaki, Assia Djebar, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson), writing in both their* mother tongue and a foreign language (e.g., Yoko Tawada, Emine Sevgi Özdamar, Felipe Guaman Poma de Ayala), or even writing in different foreign languages, the author echoes this discussion around identity and bodies, for they* are also conveying experiences lived, imagined, fictionalized that reflect the globalized world and its problems. What is the place given to bodies in this relation between nation, culture, and language? What role does exophony play in this? How are the tensions around identity rendered and can exophony entirely display them?

AXIS

Post-Scriptum wishes to engage with exophony, so as to question its practice and its conceptualization as well as to enter into a discussion of identity and bodies with regard to nation, culture, language, gender, migration, etc. Proposals can focus on (but are not limited to) the following topics:

Exophony, Indigenous Literature, Postcolonial/Decolonial Literature:

Which exophonic techniques can be developed in an act of re-appropriating the oppressors’ language?

What does the imposition of using the colonial language involve in the process of thinking and decolonial writing?

Exophony, Exile, Migration, Nation:

What kind of possibilities and tensions does the act of learning to live in another language than one’s own provoke?

How can exophony allow one to rethink notions of extraterritoriality and of being considered as a foreigner? Is the ‘free’ migration from one language to others possible?

Exophony, Silence, Trauma:

Which effects of and accounts to trauma can one observe from the representation and documentation of this same trauma through the language that caused it?

How can exophony hijack a coerced silence that often acts as the first response to forcibly having had to forget oneself and one own, particular cultural identity?

Exophony, Feminism, Queer, Gender:

How can exophony help in subverting normative injunctions on bodies? How can it confront or be confronted with, norms with regard to gender for instance?

How can exophony by way of defamiliarization of/creation with the foreign language unveil and shed a new light on, questions of gender, as well as deconstruct certain notions/definitions fixed by language?

Exophony, Creative Writing, Translation:

Which sort of intertwining between exophony, creative writing, and translation can one observe? How does the exophonic practice question the act of translating?

What does the notion of untranslatability entail?

Exophony, Limits, Tensions:

In what way can exophony reiterate bias, norms, or stereotypes? Where are the limits of exophony? Which tensions can be seen from and in the practice of exophony?

Can the linguistic condition of the exophonic author, who frees themselves* from the political and social context, be an act of disengagement?

PROPOSITIONS

We welcome proposals from research and creative research, and by undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate students, Ph.D. candidates as well as post-docs and professors. We accept talks in French or English. Each talk will be allocated 20 minutes and each participant will be given time for questions from the audience.

Potential participants must send their 300-word proposals by November 9, 2020 at: redaction@post-scriptum.org. Proposals must be sent in two distinct files: in the first file, you must include the title of your proposal and the proposal text itself. In the second file, you must include your name, your institution, your email address, a short biography, and the title of your proposal. Proposals will undergo a blind review by the reading committee.

Please note that travel and accommodation will be at the expense of participants. No participation fee will be charged.

Calendar:

November 9, 2020: Deadline for submitting a proposition.

December 3, 2020: Final decision of the committee.

April 8-9, 2021: Conference in Montreal.

Note

“They/their/them/themselves” followed by * is used as epicene pronouns, and thus is gender-neutral.

References

RAMAYYA, Nisha. States of the body produced by love, London, Ignota, 2019.

TAWADA, Yōko. Ekusophonī: bōgo no soto e deru tabi [Exophony: Traveling Outward from One’s Mother Tongue], Tōkyō, Iwanami shoten, 2003.

YILDIZ, Yasemin. Beyond the Mother Tongue. The Postmonolingual Condition, New York, Fordham University Press, 2012.