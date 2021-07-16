Teaching Ethics through Literature

The Significance of Ethical Criticism in a Global Age

Suzanne S. Choo

ISBN 9780367262266

Routledge

178 Pages

£31.19

PRESENTATION

Teaching Ethics through Literature provides in-depth understanding of a new and exciting shift in the fields of English education, Literature, Language Arts, and Literacy through exploring their connections with ethics. The book pioneers an approach to integrating ethics in the teaching of literature. This has become increasingly relevant and necessary in our globally connected age. A key feature of the book is its integration of theory and practice. It begins with a historical survey of the emergence of the ethical turn in Literature education and grounds this on the ideas of influential Ethical Philosophers and Literature scholars. Most importantly, it provides insights into how teachers can engage students in ethical concerns and apply practices of Ethical Criticism using rich on-the-ground case studies of high school Literature teachers in Australia, Singapore and the United States.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction: The Significance of Ethics in the Teaching of Literature 2. Objectives: Ethics as the Philosophical End of Literature Education 3. Curriculum: Developing Cosmopolitan-mindedness through Ethical Inquiry 4. Texts: Applying Ethical Criticism to Interpreting Literature 5. Pedagogy: Building a Critical-Ethical Community of Readers 6. Values: Developing Ethical Character through Dispositional Routines 7. Conclusion: Literature Education and the Hospitable Imagination