Philosophy of Improvisation

Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Theory and Practice

Susanne Ravn, Simon Høffding, James McGuirk (ed.)

ISBN 9780367540210

Routledge

226 Pages

£120.00

PRESENTATION

This volume brings together philosophical and interdisciplinary perspectives on improvisation. The contributions connect the theoretical dimensions of improvisation with different viewpoints on its practice in the arts and the classroom.

The chapters address the phenomenon of improvisation in two related ways. On the one hand, they attend to the lived practices of improvisation both within and without the arts in order to explain the phenomenon. They also extend the scope of improvisational practices to include the role of improvisation in habit and in planned action, at both individual and collective levels. Drawing on recent work done in the philosophy of mind, they address questions such as whether improvisation is a single unified phenomenon or whether it entails different senses that can be discerned theoretically and practically. Finally, they ask after the special kind of improvisational expertise which characterizes musicians, dancers, and other practitioners, an expertise marked by the artist’s ability to participate competently in complex situations while deliberately relinquishing control.

Philosophy of Improvisation will appeal to anyone with a strong interest in improvisation, to researchers working in philosophy, aesthetics, and pedagogy as well as practitioners involved in different kinds of music, dance, and theater performances.

Table of contents:

Introduction

Improvisation: The Competences of Not Being in Control

Susanne Ravn, Simon Høffding, and James McGuirk

Part I: Reconsidering Improvisation

1. The Birth of Planning out of the Spirit of Improvisation: The Iceberg Model

Beth Preston

2. Improvisation as Online Planning

Raul Hakli

3. Towards a Wide Approach to Improvisation

Joel Krueger and Alessandro Salice

4. Improvisation as a Social Process

Nick Crossly

Part II: Specific Aspects of Improvisational Practices

5. Taking Responsibility by Letting Go: The Improvisation of Responding to the Call

Bruce Ellis Benson

6. Dance Improvisation and the Metaphysics of Force

Philipa Rothfield

7. Joint Improvisation as Interaction Ritual

Mikko Salmela

Part III: Improvisation in Practice

8. Improvising Affectivity – Kitt Johnson’s site-specific Performances

Susanne Ravn

9. Inner & Outer Ears - Enacting Agential Systems in Music Improvisation

Simon Høffding and Torben Snekkestad

10. Improvisation in the Classroom: Towards an Aspectual Account of Improvisatory Practice

James McGuirk

Afterword

‘Yes, and…’: Having It All in Improvisation Studies

John Sutton