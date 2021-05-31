The Ethos of Digital Environments

Technology, Literary Theory and Philosophy

Susanna Lindberg, Hanna-Riikka Roine (ed.)

ISBN 9780367643270

Routledge

304 Pages

£130.00

PRESENTATION

While self-driving cars and autonomous weapon systems have received a great deal of attention in media and research, the general requirements of ethical life in today’s digitalizing reality have not been made sufficiently visible and evaluable. This collection of articles from both distinguished and emerging authors working at the intersections of philosophy, literary theory, media, and technology does not intend to fix new moral rules. Instead, the volume explores the ethos of digital environments, asking how we can orient ourselves in them and inviting us to renewed moral reflection in the face of dilemmas they entail. The authors show how contemporary digital technologies model our perception, narration as well as our conceptions of truth, and investigate the ethical, moral, and juridical consequences of making public and societal infrastructures computational. They argue that we must make the structures of the digital environments visible and learn to care for them.

Table of Contents:

Introduction: From Solving Mechanical Dilemmas to Taking Care of Digital Ecology

Susanna Lindberg and Hanna-Riikka Roine

Should a Self-driving Car

Eino Santanen

PART 1

Digital Ecologies Today

1 Three Species Challenges: Toward a General Ecology of Cognitive Assemblages

N. Katherine Hayles

PART 2

The Ethos: Description and Formation

2 Viral Storytelling as the Contemporary Narrative Didacticism: Deriving Universal Truths from Arbitrary Narratives of Personal Experience

Maria Mäkelä

3 Authorship vs. Assemblage in Digital Media

Hanna-Riikka Roine and Laura Piippo

4 The Logic of Selection and Poetics of Cultural Interfaces: A Literature of Full Automation?

Matti Kangaskoski

5 Ghosts Beyond the Machine: "Schizoid Nondroids" and Fictions of Surveillance Capitalism

Esko Suoranta

PART 3

The Ethos: Entanglement and Delegation

6 The Zombies of the Digital: What Justice Should We Wait For?

Frédéric Neyrat

7 Just Machines. On Algorithmic Ethos and Justice

Susanna Lindberg

8 Automation: Between Factuality and Normativity

Marc-Antoine Pencolé

9 How Agents Lost Their Cognitive Capacities within the Computational Evolution of Market Competition

Anna Longo

10 Thinking about Google Search as #DigitalColonialism

Joshua Adams

PART 4

The Ethos: Thinking, Computing, and Ethics

11 The Light of Morality and the Light of the Machine

François-David Sebbah

12 What Do We Call "Thinking" in the Age of Artificial Intelligence and Moral Machines?

Anne Alombert

13 Can a Machine Have a Soul?

Daniel Ross

14 The Chiasm: Thinking Things and Thinging Thoughts. Our Being with Technology

Lars Botin