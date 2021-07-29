Marxism and Decolonization in the 21st Century

Living Theories and True Ideas

Sabelo J. Ndlovu-Gatsheni, Morgan Ndlovu (ed.)

ISBN 9780367708641

Routledge

412 Pages

£27.99

PRESENTATION

Marxism and Decolonization in the 21st Century is a ground-breaking work that highlights the resurgence and insurgence of Marxism and decolonization, and the ways in which decolonization and decoloniality are grounded in the contributions of Black Marxism, the Radical Black tradition, and anti-colonial liberation traditions.

Featuring leading and young scholars and activists, this book is a practical scholarly intervention that shows how democratic Marxism and decoloniality might converge to provoke planetary decolonization in the 21st century. At the centre of this process, enabled by both increasing human entanglements and the resilience of racism, the volume's contributors analyse converging forces of anti-imperialism, anti-colonialism, anti-patriarchy, anti-sexism, Indigenous People’s movements, eco-feminist formations, and intellectual movements levelled against Eurocentrism.

This book will be of great interest to students, scholars, and intellectuals interested in Marxism, decolonization, and transnational activism.

Table of Contents:

The Global Contributions of Black Decolonial Marxism—A Foreword

Ramón Grosfoguel

1. Introduction: Marxism and Decolonization in the 21st Century

Sabelo J. Ndlovu-Gatsheni and Morgan Ndlovu

Part I: Marxist and Decolonial Theories

2. The Philosophy of Liberation: Troubling the Marxism of the 21st Century in Africa

William J. Mpofu

3. The Limits of Postcolonial Critique of Marxism: A Defence of Radical Universalism

Michael Nassen Smith

4. From Karl Marx to Kwame Nkrumah: Towards a Decolonial Political Economy

Paul Emiljanowicz

5. Triple Internationalism: Imperialism, Marxism, and Decolonization

Sabelo J. Ndlovu-Gatsheni

6. Marxist Theory, Decoloniality, and Black African Subjectivity

Khanyile Mlotshwa

7. Convergence and Divergence of Marxism and Decolonisation of the 21st Century

Tlhabane M. Dan Motaung

Part II: Marxist and Decolonial Praxis

8. Black Marxism and Liberatory Praxis: The Contributions of Black Marxists to Decolonization Thought

Simon Rakei and Phethani Madzivhandila

9. The Constraints for Marxism and African Revolutions: Breaking Bread with Ayi Kwei Armah

Siphamandla Zondi

10. Ante-Marx(ism): Biko, Conquest, and Azania

Tendayi Sithole

11. Biographical Comparative Analysis of Black Power and Black Consciousness Activists: Onkgopotse and Stokely

Mojuta Steven Motlhamme

12. Racial Capitalism: Marxism and Decolonial Politics

Khwezi Mabasa

13. Is Marxism Clad in Eurocentric Garb? A Decolonial Political Economy of the Media

Blessed Ngwenya

Part III: Empirical Interventions: Race, Gender, Class, Culture, and Land

14. Marxism in Decoloniality: A Non-Reductionist Approach to Colonial Wounded-ness in the 21st Century

Morgan Ndlovu

15. ‘For What the First Sight Misses is the Invisible’: Decolonial Feminism and the Representation of Women in Dalit Women’s Writing

Debadrita Chakraborty

16. ‘Cargo-Cultism’ vs. ‘Everyday Decoloniality’ in 21st-Century India: Reflections on Multiracial Decolonial Practices of Anglo-Indians

Sayan Dey

17. Economic Policy-Making and Gender in 21st Century South Africa: A Marxist Feminist Look into Policy

Funzani Mtembu

18. Karl Marx is Long Dead; Long Live Karl Marx: Zimbabwe’s Fast-Tracked Land Reform Viewed Through Marxist Lenses

Tom Tom and Clement Chipenda

19. Marxism, Decoloniality, and the Plight of Mineworkers in South Africa

Robert Maseko

Postscript

Aditya Nigam