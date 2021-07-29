collectif| Nouvelle parution
S. J. Ndlovu-Gatsheni, M. Ndlovu (ed.). Marxism and Decolonization in the 21st Century. Living Theories and True Ideas
Marxism and Decolonization in the 21st Century
Living Theories and True Ideas
Sabelo J. Ndlovu-Gatsheni, Morgan Ndlovu (ed.)
ISBN 9780367708641
Routledge
412 Pages
£27.99
PRESENTATION
Marxism and Decolonization in the 21st Century is a ground-breaking work that highlights the resurgence and insurgence of Marxism and decolonization, and the ways in which decolonization and decoloniality are grounded in the contributions of Black Marxism, the Radical Black tradition, and anti-colonial liberation traditions.
Featuring leading and young scholars and activists, this book is a practical scholarly intervention that shows how democratic Marxism and decoloniality might converge to provoke planetary decolonization in the 21st century. At the centre of this process, enabled by both increasing human entanglements and the resilience of racism, the volume's contributors analyse converging forces of anti-imperialism, anti-colonialism, anti-patriarchy, anti-sexism, Indigenous People’s movements, eco-feminist formations, and intellectual movements levelled against Eurocentrism.
This book will be of great interest to students, scholars, and intellectuals interested in Marxism, decolonization, and transnational activism.
Table of Contents:
The Global Contributions of Black Decolonial Marxism—A Foreword
Ramón Grosfoguel
1. Introduction: Marxism and Decolonization in the 21st Century
Sabelo J. Ndlovu-Gatsheni and Morgan Ndlovu
Part I: Marxist and Decolonial Theories
2. The Philosophy of Liberation: Troubling the Marxism of the 21st Century in Africa
William J. Mpofu
3. The Limits of Postcolonial Critique of Marxism: A Defence of Radical Universalism
Michael Nassen Smith
4. From Karl Marx to Kwame Nkrumah: Towards a Decolonial Political Economy
Paul Emiljanowicz
5. Triple Internationalism: Imperialism, Marxism, and Decolonization
Sabelo J. Ndlovu-Gatsheni
6. Marxist Theory, Decoloniality, and Black African Subjectivity
Khanyile Mlotshwa
7. Convergence and Divergence of Marxism and Decolonisation of the 21st Century
Tlhabane M. Dan Motaung
Part II: Marxist and Decolonial Praxis
8. Black Marxism and Liberatory Praxis: The Contributions of Black Marxists to Decolonization Thought
Simon Rakei and Phethani Madzivhandila
9. The Constraints for Marxism and African Revolutions: Breaking Bread with Ayi Kwei Armah
Siphamandla Zondi
10. Ante-Marx(ism): Biko, Conquest, and Azania
Tendayi Sithole
11. Biographical Comparative Analysis of Black Power and Black Consciousness Activists: Onkgopotse and Stokely
Mojuta Steven Motlhamme
12. Racial Capitalism: Marxism and Decolonial Politics
Khwezi Mabasa
13. Is Marxism Clad in Eurocentric Garb? A Decolonial Political Economy of the Media
Blessed Ngwenya
Part III: Empirical Interventions: Race, Gender, Class, Culture, and Land
14. Marxism in Decoloniality: A Non-Reductionist Approach to Colonial Wounded-ness in the 21st Century
Morgan Ndlovu
15. ‘For What the First Sight Misses is the Invisible’: Decolonial Feminism and the Representation of Women in Dalit Women’s Writing
Debadrita Chakraborty
16. ‘Cargo-Cultism’ vs. ‘Everyday Decoloniality’ in 21st-Century India: Reflections on Multiracial Decolonial Practices of Anglo-Indians
Sayan Dey
17. Economic Policy-Making and Gender in 21st Century South Africa: A Marxist Feminist Look into Policy
Funzani Mtembu
18. Karl Marx is Long Dead; Long Live Karl Marx: Zimbabwe’s Fast-Tracked Land Reform Viewed Through Marxist Lenses
Tom Tom and Clement Chipenda
19. Marxism, Decoloniality, and the Plight of Mineworkers in South Africa
Robert Maseko
Postscript
Aditya Nigam