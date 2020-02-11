History, painting, and the seriousness of pleasure in the age of Louis XV

By Susanna Caviglia

Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment, 2020:02

ISBN: 9781789620399,

330 pages with 87 illustrations (63 black & white, 24 colour), £65.00

This book reveals the role of rococo history painting in creating a new visual language that presented peace and happiness as an individual’s natural rights in the aftermath of Louis XIV’s bellicose reign. Susanna Caviglia reinvestigates the artistic practices of painters born around 1700 (e.g. Boucher, Natoire, and Carle Vanloo) in order to highlight the cultural forces at work within their now iconic images. She thus demonstrates the seriousness underpinning the notion of pleasure embodied within these alluring works of art.

The first book on history painting in the age of the enlightenment

An innovative study of the artistic creative process from drawing to painting

A new understanding of the social and ideological role of painting under Louis XV

Table of Contents:

List of illustrations

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Historical perspective: the peaceable kingdom of Louis XV

The painters

Toward a new artistic idiom

I. Historia in stasis

Chapter 1: The action de repos

Prolegomena to the theory and practice

Meditation, contemplation

The dynamic body suspended

Narrative disrupted

Moments in the present and the future

Chapter 2: Corporeality and repose

Fontenelle’s ideal

Corporeal conversations

Figures of seduction

The expression of repose

From narrative representation to figural presentation

II. The figure in artistic practice

Chapter 3: Figure/study/artwork

Copying the figure

The whole and the part

The emergence of corporeal repose

The new body language

Chapter 4: The story beyond the figure

From study to subject

Autonomous figures in painting

Repertoires of models

Life study and historical subject

III. The fabrication of a new grand genre

Chapter 5: Before the painting

The figure: from the idea to the painting

The emergence of new creative practices

The single body and the multiplication of bodies

The figure: from reuse to quotation

Chapter 6: Epilogue: on novelty in painting

Brand new beauties

The painting of the present

Bibliography

Index

Susanna Caviglia is Andrew W. Mellon Assistant Professor of Art History at Duke University. Her work focuses on early modern European art and culture with an emphasis on France and Italy. Her interests include the body in art, theory and practice of drawing, and cross-cultural relationships within the Mediterranean world. She is the author of Charles-Joseph Natoire (1700-1777) (Arthena, 2012).

The Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment series, previously known as SVEC (Studies on Voltaire and the Eighteenth Century), has published over 500 peer-reviewed scholarly volumes since 1955 as part of the Voltaire Foundation at the University of Oxford. International in focus, Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment volumes cover wide-ranging aspects of the eighteenth century and the Enlightenment, from gender studies to political theory, and from economics to visual arts and music, and are published in English or French.