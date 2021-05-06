Université de Virginie (USA)

(english version below)

Repenser la marge du moyen âge à nos jours

Université de Virginie, Département de Français, Journée d’étude

Vendredi 3 décembre 2021

Professeure invitée : Mame-Fatou Niang (Carnegie Mellon University)

Du latin margo signifiant « bord et bordure », l’un des premiers usages du terme « marge » touche au domaine de l’imprimerie pour désigner un « espace blanc autour d’un texte écrit ». Au fil des siècles, le terme a connu un élargissement considérable de son spectre référentiel avec une prévalence de l’emploi métaphorique qui nous intéresse particulièrement aujourd’hui : celui de la limite, des frontières et de la subalternité. À ces notions, nous associons celles interstitielles de périphérie et de seuil. Travaillée, en soubassement, d’une logique divisionniste, elle-même sous-tendue d’une morale dualiste, la marge désigne avec acharnement les espaces excentrés et les lieux de l’exclusion. La sombre réalité de notre modernité nous rappelle que le centre et la marge sont des lieux vivants où tactiques et stratégies sont employées dans la perspective d’un contrôle proche ou lointain du pouvoir (De Certeau). Aujourd’hui plus que jamais, l’appel à une réévaluation des idéologies et discours biaisés autour de la question de la subalternité devient un devoir.

Cette journée d’étude souhaite être le lieu d’un réexamen du concept de marge, de ses présupposés ontologiques et de ses stratégies formelles. L’objectif étant de repenser les modes et régimes de ses représentations à travers les siècles, nous souhaitons réfléchir également aux enjeux de ses renouvellements et réécritures tels que nous les voyons aujourd’hui. Nous entendons ainsi appréhender les espaces et figures de la marginalité non comme des lieux et classes sociales fixes mais plutôt comme l’expression de la porosité inévitable du centre, du pouvoir et de la domination. En effet, le contact du centre avec la marge est de nature à contribuer à la transfiguration des deux espaces et corrélativement à leurs continuelles réinventions. Aussi posons-nous la question de savoir comment les marginaux négocient, voire renégocient leur propre marginalité pour contester ce que Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak identifie comme « the exclusion of the margins. » En d’autres termes, par quels moyens et dispositifs discursifs s’élaborent les résistances, luttes et renégociations des marginalisés dans la reconversion, consciente ou pas, des espaces de l'exclusion en des lieux qui accueillent contradictions, ambiguïtés, apories et paradoxes ?

Cette rencontre est ouverte à toute réflexion qui entend réexaminer le concept de marge en repensant ses enjeux positionnels. Les pistes suivantes, sans être exclusives, peuvent servir de point de départ à un débat multidisciplinaire :

Domination, binarisme et exclusionisme

Intersectionnalité

Femmes Noires et Histoire

Cultures et espaces postcoloniaux

Problématiques raciales et minorités sexuelles ((LGBTQ+)

Langues dominantes et décentrement

Poétique(s) et politique(s) de la résistance

Indigénat et territorialité aux États-Unis et dans le monde

Exils, errances et identités

Arts, Littérature et expressions mineures

*

Les intervenant.e.s peuvent choisir entre une contribution traditionnelle (20 minutes) et une présentation éclair (10 minutes). Nous invitons les candidat.e.s à envoyer les propositions (d’environ 300 mots), avec leurs nom, institution, niveau d’études, titre provisoire et durée de la communication à l’adresse email suivante : margesuvafr2021@gmail.com avant le vendredi 3 septembre 2021.

*

Rethinking the Margin from the middle ages to the present day

University of Virginia Department of French Graduate Conference

December 3, 2021

Keynote speaker: Mame-Fatou Niang (Carnegie Mellon University)

From the latin margo, meaning “edge” or “border,” one of the first uses of the term “margin,” can be found in the printing industry to designate a “blank space surrounding a written text.” Over the centuries, the term’s scope of reference has broadened considerably, including a metaphorical usage that is of particular interest to this conference: that which refers to limits, boundaries, and consequently, the subaltern. Alongside such concepts, we also consider the interstitial notions of the periphery, and the threshold. Generally understood according to a divisional approach founded on binary logic, the margin has systematically designated theoretically and physically liminal spaces, which have become sites of exclusion. The somber reality of current events reminds us that the center and the margin are not only concepts, but also sites of activity where tactics and strategies are produced and employed in relation to power dynamics and the desire for control (De Certeau). Today more than ever, the call to reevaluate biased ideologies and discourses has become an ethical responsibility.

This conference seeks to reexamine the concept of the margin, with specific interest in its ontological presuppositions, and its formal strategies. With the goal of rethinking the methods and norms of its representations throughout history, we also seek to reconsider the motifs and concerns that have contributed to its renewal, and the rewritings on the margin we see today. In so doing, we propose an understanding of the spaces and figures of marginality not as fixed entities, but, rather, as expressions of the inevitable porosity of the center, of power, and of domination; that is, the zone of contact between the center and the margin is, by nature, a transfiguration of the two spaces, resulting in their continual redefinition. Furthermore, we seek to explore how marginalized populations negotiate, or, renegotiate their own positionality in order to challenge what Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak identifies as “the exclusion of the margins.” What discursive methods and modes of resistance or renegotiation are deployed by the marginalized to consciously or unconsciously transform spaces of exclusion into inclusive sites that welcome contradictions, ambiguities, and paradoxes?

This conference is open to all contributions aspiring to reexamine, and rethink the term margin, and identify what is at stake in its reevaluation. The following areas may serve as a starting point for reflection, though other topics relating to marginality are welcome:

· Domination, binaries, and exclusionism

· Intersectionality

· Black women in History

· Colonial, postcolonial, and neocolonial cultures/spaces

· Race, and Gender issues (LGBTQ+)

· Languages of domination and decentralization

· Poetics and politics of resistance

· Native populations/cultures, and territoriality in the USA and beyond

· Exile and identity

· Arts, literature, and minorities

Participants may choose to present papers of a traditional length (20 minutes), or elect a flash presentation (10 minutes). We invite applicants to submit abstracts of approximately 300 words. Include your name, institution, level of study, your working title, and duration of the presentation (10 or 20 minutes) to margesuvafr2021@gmail.com by Friday, September 3, 2021.