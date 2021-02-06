Peter Happé, Wim Hüsken (dir.)

Staging History. Essays in Late Medieval and Humanist Drama



Brill

ISBN: 978-90-04-44950-3

115,00 €

PRÉSENTATION

Staging History unites essays by nine specialists in the field of late medieval and early Renaissance drama. Their focus is on English, Dutch and Humanist German drama, as well as on a modern Swiss adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry V. Featuring prominently in this book are plays by, among others, John Bale, Jacob Schoepper, Johannes Agricola and Jacob Duym. Special attention is also paid to the Croxton Play of the Sacrament and the Dutch abele spelen.

So far this topic has not received wide attention within the world of medieval and early Renaissance studies. This exploration aims at arousing more interest in this field by scholars working on European drama from the late Middle Ages and the early Renaissance.

Peter Happé, Ph.D. London University (1966) is retired Principal of Barton Peveril Sixth Form College. Among his many books, editions and articles are, most prominently, an edition of the complete plays of John Bale.

Wim Hüsken, doctorate University of Nijmegen (1987), taught at the universities of Nijmegen, Melbourne, Cambridge, Hull and Auckland. In 2005 he completed a two volume edition of the complete plays of Cornelis Everaert (c. 1480-1556).

SOMMAIRE

Introduction

Peter Happé and Wim Hüsken



1 – From Mrs Noah’s “Rok” to Absalom’s “Kultour”

The Trail of the Spinning Woman and the Great Rising of 1381

Heather Hill



2 – Laying with the Past

History in the Croxton Play of the Sacrament and King Johan

Thomas Betteridge



3 – Historical Elements in Bale’s Plays

Peter Happé



4 – History in the Long Shadow of Allegory

Revisiting the Morality Heritag

Richard Hillman



5 – Mirror, Mirror on the Wall … History in Late Medieval Drama from the Low Countries

Wim Hüsken



6 – “An Easy Commerce of the Old and New”

Rhetoricians and the Use of the Past

Elsa Strietman



7 – Staging Reformation as History – Three Exemplary Cases

Agricola, Hartmann, Kielmann

Cora Dietl



8 – Dramatising History in Schoepper’s Ioannes Decollatus and Grimald’s Archipropheta

Mike Pincombe



9 – Helvetic Henry? A Swiss Adaptation of Henry V, or Something Near Enough

Elisabeth Dutton