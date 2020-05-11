revue| Nouvelle parution
Nineteenth-Century French Studies vol. 48, nos. 3-4, Spring-Summer 2020.
The Editorial Board of Nineteenth-Century French Studies is pleased to announce the publication of volume 48 numbers 3–4 (Spring–Summer 2020). In addition to a roundtable Incipit dialogue on gender studies edited by Rachel Mesch, the issue includes a range of articles and reviews that highlight the breadth of the discipline: from smoke and mirrors, needles and pens, prehistoric bodies, barbarism, antisemitism, and bibliophilia to Hugo, the American West, mass violence, and the voice of the reader. As such, it continues the journal’s longstanding tradition of covering the full range of studies of nineteenth-century French literature and related fields.
INCIPIT
Colin Foss, François Proulx, Raisa Rexer, and Jessica Tanner, edited by Rachel Mesch
Incipit: Reflections on Gender Studies in Our Field
ARTICLES
Michelle C. Lee
The Fantastic (as) Negligent Orientalism in Honoré de Balzac’s La Peau de chagrin
Clint Bruce
Looking at the Colonial Atlantic, Ironically: Slavery and the Idea of Africa in Eugène Sue’s Atar-Gull
Amy Wigelsworth
Smoke and Mirrors: Secret Societies and Self-Reflexivity in the mystères urbains
Cory Browning
Literary Terror to Advance Democracy? Victor Hugo, Rancière, and the Body
Rachel Skokowski
The Needle and the Pen: Etching and the Goncourt Brothers’ Novels
Soundouss El Kettani
Zola épistolier ou comment se réhabiliter par les lettres
Helen Craske
Partners in Crime? Scandalous Complicity Between Rachilde and Jean Lorrain
Alexandre Dubois
L’écriture en suspension ou l’“action restreinte” de Mallarmé
REVIEWS
OF PAINTERS AND PAINTINGS
Parker, Shalon. Painting the Prehistoric Body in Late Nineteenth-Century France
Alexandre Bonafos
Allan, Scott, et al., editors. Manet and Modern Beauty: The Artist’s Last Years
Louis Marvick
O’Brien, David. Exiled in Modernity: Delacroix, Civilization, and Barbarism
Tom Stammers
ALL ABOUT HUGO
Grossman, Kathryn M., and Bradley Stephens, editors. Les Misérables and its Afterlives: Between Page, Stage, and Screen
Hugo, Victor. Les Misérables. Edited by Henri Scepi with the collaboration of Dominique Moncond’huy
Stéphanie Boulard
Bellos, Davis. The Novel of the Century: The Extraordinary Adventure of Les Misérables
Sarah E. Mosher
FRANCE’S OTHERS
Bell, Dorian. Globalizing Race: Antisemitism and Empire in French and European Culture
Seth Graebner
Burns, Emily C. Transnational Frontiers: The American West in France
Jennifer Forrest
CELEBRITIES
Marcus, Sharon. The Drama of Celebrity
Kathryn A. Haklin
Jarry, Charlotte. Lettres à Rachilde et Alfred Vallette (1907–1918)
Melanie Hawthorne
Schuerewegen, Franc. Le Vestiaire de Chateaubriand
Flavien Bertran de Balanda
READERS, WRITERS, AND POETS
Diaz, José-Luis, et Marine Le Bail, éditeurs. L’Histoire littéraire des bibliophiles
Elsa Courant
Absalyamova, Elina, and Valérie Stiénon, editors. Les Voix du lecteur dans la presse française au XIXe siècle
Jena Whitaker
Cabanès, Jean-Louis. La Fabrique des valeurs dans la littérature du XIXe siècle
Florence Vatan
Valazza, Nicolas. La Poésie délivrée: le livre en question du Parnasse à Mallarmé
Sarah Hastings-Rudolf
LES BAS-FONDS
Brown, Howard G. Mass Violence and the Self: From the French Wars of Religion to the Paris Commune
Colin Foss
Legacey, Erin-Marie. Making Space for the Dead: Catacombs, Cemeteries, and the Reimagining of Paris, 1780–1830
Céline Brossillon
Díaz Cornide, Martina. La Belle Époque des amours fétichistes
Michael R. Finn
