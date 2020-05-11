Nineteenth-Century French Studies vol. 48, nos. 3-4, Spring-Summer 2020.

The Editorial Board of Nineteenth-Century French Studies is pleased to announce the publication of volume 48 numbers 3–4 (Spring–Summer 2020). In addition to a roundtable Incipit dialogue on gender studies edited by Rachel Mesch, the issue includes a range of articles and reviews that highlight the breadth of the discipline: from smoke and mirrors, needles and pens, prehistoric bodies, barbarism, antisemitism, and bibliophilia to Hugo, the American West, mass violence, and the voice of the reader. As such, it continues the journal’s longstanding tradition of covering the full range of studies of nineteenth-century French literature and related fields.

A full table of contents is below and also online at www.ncfs-journal.org.

All of the journal's book reviews from this volume are accessible online and without subscription.

Nineteenth-Century French Studies volume 48, numbers 3–4 / Spring–Summer 2020

INCIPIT

Colin Foss, François Proulx, Raisa Rexer, and Jessica Tanner, edited by Rachel Mesch

Incipit: Reflections on Gender Studies in Our Field

ARTICLES

Michelle C. Lee

The Fantastic (as) Negligent Orientalism in Honoré de Balzac’s La Peau de chagrin

Clint Bruce

Looking at the Colonial Atlantic, Ironically: Slavery and the Idea of Africa in Eugène Sue’s Atar-Gull

Amy Wigelsworth

Smoke and Mirrors: Secret Societies and Self-Reflexivity in the mystères urbains

Cory Browning

Literary Terror to Advance Democracy? Victor Hugo, Rancière, and the Body

Rachel Skokowski

The Needle and the Pen: Etching and the Goncourt Brothers’ Novels

Soundouss El Kettani

Zola épistolier ou comment se réhabiliter par les lettres

Helen Craske

Partners in Crime? Scandalous Complicity Between Rachilde and Jean Lorrain

Alexandre Dubois

L’écriture en suspension ou l’“action restreinte” de Mallarmé

REVIEWS

OF PAINTERS AND PAINTINGS

Parker, Shalon. Painting the Prehistoric Body in Late Nineteenth-Century France

Alexandre Bonafos

Allan, Scott, et al., editors. Manet and Modern Beauty: The Artist’s Last Years

Louis Marvick

O’Brien, David. Exiled in Modernity: Delacroix, Civilization, and Barbarism

Tom Stammers

ALL ABOUT HUGO

Grossman, Kathryn M., and Bradley Stephens, editors. Les Misérables and its Afterlives: Between Page, Stage, and Screen

Hugo, Victor. Les Misérables. Edited by Henri Scepi with the collaboration of Dominique Moncond’huy

Stéphanie Boulard

Bellos, Davis. The Novel of the Century: The Extraordinary Adventure of Les Misérables

Sarah E. Mosher

FRANCE’S OTHERS

Bell, Dorian. Globalizing Race: Antisemitism and Empire in French and European Culture

Seth Graebner

Burns, Emily C. Transnational Frontiers: The American West in France

Jennifer Forrest

CELEBRITIES

Marcus, Sharon. The Drama of Celebrity

Kathryn A. Haklin

Jarry, Charlotte. Lettres à Rachilde et Alfred Vallette (1907–1918)

Melanie Hawthorne

Schuerewegen, Franc. Le Vestiaire de Chateaubriand

Flavien Bertran de Balanda

READERS, WRITERS, AND POETS

Diaz, José-Luis, et Marine Le Bail, éditeurs. L’Histoire littéraire des bibliophiles

Elsa Courant

Absalyamova, Elina, and Valérie Stiénon, editors. Les Voix du lecteur dans la presse française au XIXe siècle

Jena Whitaker

Cabanès, Jean-Louis. La Fabrique des valeurs dans la littérature du XIXe siècle

Florence Vatan

Valazza, Nicolas. La Poésie délivrée: le livre en question du Parnasse à Mallarmé

Sarah Hastings-Rudolf

LES BAS-FONDS

Brown, Howard G. Mass Violence and the Self: From the French Wars of Religion to the Paris Commune

Colin Foss

Legacey, Erin-Marie. Making Space for the Dead: Catacombs, Cemeteries, and the Reimagining of Paris, 1780–1830

Céline Brossillon

Díaz Cornide, Martina. La Belle Époque des amours fétichistes

Michael R. Finn