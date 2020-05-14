Muriel Adrien, Melissa Percival (eds.)

Fancy in Eighteenth-Century European Visual Culture

Liverpool University Press, collection "Oxford University Studies in eth Enlightenment", 2020.

EAN13 : 9781789620030.

Volume contributors: Vanessa Alayrac-Fielding, Pierre-Henri Biger, Xavier Cervantes, Laurent Châtel, John Chu, Guillaume Faroult, Emmanuel Faure-Carricaburu, Adrián Fernández Almoguera, Christophe Guillouet, Alice Labourg, Béatrice Laurent, Bénédicte Miyamoto, Melissa Percival, Martin Postle, Andrew Schulz.

*

Fancy in the eighteenth century was part of a rich semantic network, connecting wit, whimsicality, erotic desire, spontaneity, deviation from norms and triviality. It was also a contentious term, signifying excess, oddness and irrationality, liable to offend taste, reason and morals. This collection of essays foregrounds fancy – and its close synonym, caprice – as a distinct strand of the imagination in the period. As a prevalent, coherent and enduring concept in aesthetics and visual culture, it deserves a more prominent place in scholarly understanding than it has hitherto occupied. Fancy is here understood as a type of creative output that deviated from rules and relished artistic freedom. It was also a mode of audience response, entailing a high degree of imaginative engagement with playful, quirky artworks, generating pleasure, desire or anxiety. Emphasizing commonalities between visual productions in different media from diverse locations, the authors interrogate and celebrate the expressive freedom of fancy in European visual culture. Topics include: the seductive fictions of the fancy picture, Fragonard and galanterie, fancy in drawing manuals, pattern books and popular prints, fans and fancy goods, chinoiserie, excess and virtuality in garden design, Canaletto's British 'capricci', urban design in Madrid, and Goya's 'Caprichos'.

Contents

Introduction

Emmanuel Faure-Carricaburu, The fantasy figures of Jean-Baptiste Santerre and the limits of generic frameworks of interpretation

Christophe Guillouet, The Parisian world of printmaking at the heart of the invention of a genre? Poilly, Courtin and Bonnart’s fantaisies (1713-1728)

John Chu, Windows of opportunity: the French fantasy figure and the spirit of enterprise in early-eighteenth-century Europe

Martin Postle, Modelling for the fancy picture in eighteenth-century England

Bénédicte Miyamoto, The influence of drawing manuals on the British practice and reception of fancy pictures

Guillaume Faroult, A galant fantasy: Fragonard’s fantasy figures and The Music lesson in relation to Van Dyck, Watteau and Carle Vanloo

Pierre-Henri Biger, Fans, fantasy and fancy

Melissa Percival, Fancy as a mode of consumption

Vanessa Alayrac-Fielding, ‘A butterfly supporting an elephant’: chinoiserie, fantaisie and ‘the luxuriance of fancy’

Laurent Châtel, The garden as capriccio: the hortulan pleasures of imagination and virtuality

Béatrice Laurent, Grand Tour capricci

Xavier Cervantes, Venetian reminiscences and cultural hybridity in Canaletto’s English-period capricci and vedute

Adrián Fernández Almoguera, From the private cabinet to the suburban villa: caprices and fantasies in eighteenth-century Madrid

Andrew Schulz, Satire and fantasy in Goya’s Caprichos

Alice Labourg, ‘Fancy paints with hues unreal’: pictorial fantasy and literary creation in Ann Radcliffe’s Gothic novels

