Marie-Odile Pittin-Hedon (dir.), Women and Scotland - Literature, culture, politics
Presses universitaires de Franche-Comté, 2020.
344 p.
EAN 9782848676746
20,00 EUR
Présentation de l'éditeur :
L’histoire de l’Écosse est jalonnée par l’importance de nombreuses femmes, de Marie Stuart à Nicola Sturgeon. Au moment où l’Écosse s’imagine à nouveau comme une nation, le volume se penche sur la place des femmes. Dans une perspective tantôt culturelle tantôt politique, les contributeurs analysent la représentation de figures historiques telles que Mary et Margaret, Marie de Guise ou les femmes Makar, mais aussi les politiques publiques et culturelles. Enfin, une partie est consacrée aux auteures contemporaines, Jackie Kay, Janice Galloway, Ali Smith, ou encore Agnes Owens, Morna Pearson, Kathleen Jamie.
Marie-Odile PIttin-Hedon est Professeur de littérature écossaise contemporaine à Aix-Marseille Université.
Table des matières :
Introduction
Marie-Odile Pitin-Hédon
PART 1 : WOMEN IN HISTORY AND MYTH
Mary (1977) and Margaret (2000): perspectives on the representation of Scottish historical figures
Ian Brown
Calédonia, du concept aux représentations
Jean Berton
Three women in the Scottish cultural landscape: Deirdre, Grainne and Medb
Céline Savatier-Lahondes
La place de la femme dans le mouvement covenantaire, 1637-1685
Sabrina Juillet
Marie of Lorraine-Guise and the idea of a “Franco-Scotland” (1548-1560)
Annette Bächstadt
Les femmes Makars : ambassadrices de l’Ecosse contemporaine
Christelle Ferrere
PART 2 : WOMEN IN POLITICS AND CULTURE
Un enjeu genré ? Les femmes écossaises et l'indépendance
Gilles Leydier
Les femmes, les politiques publiques et le Scotland Act de 2016
Edwige Camp-Piétrain
Class rather than gender: Women in the Scottish Labout Movement, 1900-1945
Christian Civardi
The contribution of the Women's Freedom League to the Cause of women's suffrage in Scotland
Sarah Pedersen
Living Culture in Scotland: cherished by women, commandeered by men?
Alison McCleery
Legitimizing and propagating the ideology of domesticity: the People's Journal of Dundee (1858-1867)
Christian Auer
'The Lass o' Pairts'; the working class female student in literature and reality in Scotland
Alison Taylor McCall
Personal, National, and International Testimony in Willa Muir's Life-Writing
Margery Palmer McCulloch
Women Reader and the Scottish Imaginary
Alistair McCleery
PART 3: CONTEMPORARY SCOTTISH WOMEN’S LITERATURE
Mothers and Daughterlands in Contemporary Scottish Women’s Literature
Glenda Norquay
Mapping the Visceral: Female Experience of Spaces and Places in Janice Galloway’s Jellyfish
Dóra Vercsernyés
Agnes Owens’s strong fighting women, or the insurrection of small, invisible lives
Benjamine Toussaint
Rediscovering the currency of Scottish women’s voices in Ali Smith’s Shire
Jess Orr
Rewriting myths and writing herstory in Ali Smith’s Girl Meets Boy
Sarah Bisson
Morna Pearson et la comédie tragique domestique « Doric » : cherchez la femme…
Danièle Berton-Charrière
Women Writing the Wild
Camille Manfredi
