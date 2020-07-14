Marie-Odile Pittin-Hedon (dir.), Women and Scotland - Literature, culture, politics

Presses universitaires de Franche-Comté, 2020.

344 p.

EAN 9782848676746

20,00 EUR

Présentation de l'éditeur :

L’histoire de l’Écosse est jalonnée par l’importance de nombreuses femmes, de Marie Stuart à Nicola Sturgeon. Au moment où l’Écosse s’imagine à nouveau comme une nation, le volume se penche sur la place des femmes. Dans une perspective tantôt culturelle tantôt politique, les contributeurs analysent la représentation de figures historiques telles que Mary et Margaret, Marie de Guise ou les femmes Makar, mais aussi les politiques publiques et culturelles. Enfin, une partie est consacrée aux auteures contemporaines, Jackie Kay, Janice Galloway, Ali Smith, ou encore Agnes Owens, Morna Pearson, Kathleen Jamie.

Marie-Odile PIttin-Hedon est Professeur de littérature écossaise contemporaine à Aix-Marseille Université.

Table des matières :

Introduction

Marie-Odile Pitin-Hédon

PART 1 : WOMEN IN HISTORY AND MYTH

Mary (1977) and Margaret (2000): perspectives on the representation of Scottish historical figures

Ian Brown

Calédonia, du concept aux représentations

Jean Berton



Three women in the Scottish cultural landscape: Deirdre, Grainne and Medb

Céline Savatier-Lahondes



La place de la femme dans le mouvement covenantaire, 1637-1685

Sabrina Juillet



Marie of Lorraine-Guise and the idea of a “Franco-Scotland” (1548-1560)

Annette Bächstadt



Les femmes Makars : ambassadrices de l’Ecosse contemporaine

Christelle Ferrere

PART 2 : WOMEN IN POLITICS AND CULTURE

Un enjeu genré ? Les femmes écossaises et l'indépendance

Gilles Leydier



Les femmes, les politiques publiques et le Scotland Act de 2016

Edwige Camp-Piétrain



Class rather than gender: Women in the Scottish Labout Movement, 1900-1945

Christian Civardi



The contribution of the Women's Freedom League to the Cause of women's suffrage in Scotland

Sarah Pedersen



Living Culture in Scotland: cherished by women, commandeered by men?

Alison McCleery



Legitimizing and propagating the ideology of domesticity: the People's Journal of Dundee (1858-1867)

Christian Auer



'The Lass o' Pairts'; the working class female student in literature and reality in Scotland

Alison Taylor McCall



Personal, National, and International Testimony in Willa Muir's Life-Writing

Margery Palmer McCulloch



Women Reader and the Scottish Imaginary

Alistair McCleery

PART 3: CONTEMPORARY SCOTTISH WOMEN’S LITERATURE

Mothers and Daughterlands in Contemporary Scottish Women’s Literature

Glenda Norquay



Mapping the Visceral: Female Experience of Spaces and Places in Janice Galloway’s Jellyfish

Dóra Vercsernyés



Agnes Owens’s strong fighting women, or the insurrection of small, invisible lives

Benjamine Toussaint



Rediscovering the currency of Scottish women’s voices in Ali Smith’s Shire

Jess Orr



Rewriting myths and writing herstory in Ali Smith’s Girl Meets Boy

Sarah Bisson



Morna Pearson et la comédie tragique domestique « Doric » : cherchez la femme…

Danièle Berton-Charrière



Women Writing the Wild

Camille Manfredi