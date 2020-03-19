Mathias Énard et l’érudition du roman

Editors: Markus Messling, Cornelia Ruhe, Lena Seauve and Vanessa de Senarclens

Brill

Faux Titre, Volume: 439

ISBN: 978-90-04-42396-1

Publication Date: 06 Feb 2020

Depuis plus de dix ans, les romans de Mathias Énard connaissent un succès qui ne se dément pas. La Perfection du tir en 2003, mais aussi Zone en 2008, Parle-leur de batailles, de rois et d’éléphants en 2010 et Rue des voleurs en 2012 ont remporté des prix littéraires de grand renom. Enfin, le jury du prix Goncourt a opté en 2015 avec Boussole pour un roman dans lequel « l’imagination » romanesque a pour support une époustouflante érudition portant sur l’Orient. Ce volume cherche à éclairer les modalités narratives qui permettent à l’auteur de transformer l’érudition en roman, mais aussi à situer son œuvre dans le contexte littéraire actuel.



Over the past ten years the novels of Mathias Énard have enjoyed both widespread critical acclaim and commercial success. In 2015 Énard was awarded the Prix Goncourt, France’s most prestigious literary prize, for Compass, a work which explores the fraught and often fruitful relationship between Europe and the Orient through the musings of an Austrian musicologist. Yet in spite of these successes, and Mathias Énard’s penchant for filling his novels with historical fact, little has been written about his work in academic circles. This volume seeks to fill that gap and shed light on the narrative modalities that allow the author to transform erudition into narration. It also seeks to situate his work in the current literary context, which is being shaped ever more by historical narratives.

Voir la table des matières sur le site de l'éditeur…