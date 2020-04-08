Atmosphères

Philosophie, esthétique, architecture

Mildred Galland-Szymkowiack et Mickaël Labbé (dir.)

Presses Universitaires de Strasbourg - Cahiers philosophiques de Strasbourg, 46 (2019/2)

234 p. — ISBN 979-10-344-0055-3 - décembre 2019

La réflexion sur les atmosphères constitue aujourd’hui l’un des lieux de rencontre les plus fructueux entre philosophie et architecture. Au moyen de la notion d’atmosphère, on cherche à saisir et à analyser la manière dont se nouent, dans l’expérience vécue, les propriétés des espaces et des objets, le contexte de la perception sensible, et l’état affectif intime du sujet. Le présent volume vise à interroger depuis une perspective ancrée dans la philosophie allemande les nouages actuels entre philosophie, esthétique et architecture dans l’interrogation sur les atmosphères.

Sommaire

Mildred Galland-Szymkowiak et Mickaël Labbé Présentation [Texte intégral]

Mildred Galland-Szymkowiak Gestimmter Raum [Texte intégral] Penser l’unité originaire de la spatialité et des tonalités affectives (Heidegger, Schmitz, Ströker) Gestimmter Raum: On the Original Unity of Spatiality and Affects (Heidegger, Schmitz, Ströker)

Anne Boissière L’inquiétante étrangeté et l’espace architectural [Texte intégral] The Uncanny and the Architectural Space

Céline Flécheux Atmosphères : de la sensation à la production [Texte intégral] Atmospheres: from Sensation to Production

Céline Bonicco-Donato De l’aura à l’atmosphère [Texte intégral] Penser la dimension politique des paysages urbains avec Walter Benjamin From the Aura to the Atmosphere. Thinking the Political Dimension of Urban Landscapes with Walter Benjamin

Mickaël Labbé Entre image et histoire [Texte intégral] Atmosphère et création architecturale chez Peter Zumthor Between Images and Memory. Atmospheres and Architectural Creation in the Work of Peter Zumthor

Traductions Hermann Schmitz L’atmosphère d’une ville [Texte intégral] The Atmosphere of a City

Gernot Böhme Les atmosphères comme objet de l’architecture [Texte intégral] Atmospheres as the Object of Architecture