Montpellier

"Les Corvéables à merci de l’Axe (Europe, Asie, Amérique latine) : persécutés utiles et persécuteurs ambivalents"

Colloque organisé par l’Université Paul Valéry Montpellier III (IRIEC)

(en coopération avec l’Université de Lille)

24 et 25 septembre 2020 à Montpellier

*

Cette rencontre s’inscrit dans la continuité du Colloque UFA Montpellier-Weimar « Construction des mythes de héros de guerre (Allemagne, France, Japon) » organisée par Philippe Wellnitz et Gérard Siary à Berlin en 2014. (Colloque publié en 2017 au « Leipziger Universitätsverlag » sous le titre Helden und Heldenmythen als soziale und kulturelle Konstruktion / Héros et mythes héroïques : une construction sociale et culturelle: Deutschland, Frankreich und Japan / Allemagne, France, Japon).

Après avoir étudié l’ambivalence dans la construction des « héros » guerriers, ce nouveau colloque s’intéresse cette fois à deux autres ambivalences associées à la Deuxième guerre mondiale : celles du positionnement de certains états d’accueil et « l’éthique de survie » des corvéables de l’Axe.

En effet, la biopolitique des forces de l’Axe entraina vers l’étranger des pans de populations qui, dès lors, durent négocier leur existence sinon leur survie avec le pays d’accueil respectif. Ce phénomène est déjà bien connu, mais la nature et l’ampleur des services que rendent les personnes concernées à ces états d’accueil - alliés ou sympathisants de l’Axe (ex. Japon) ou non (ex. Suisse) - n’ont guère fait l’objet d’études comparatives de cas ou de comparaisons d’ensemble. Les études existantes procèdent le plus souvent par pays ou zones géographiques mais n’envisagent pas dans sa globalité le caractère foncièrement utilitaire du phénomène. La problématique s’inscrit par ailleurs dans la formation de ces états « d’accueil » qui, pour se consolider, s’entendent à recourir aux compétences desdits corvéables.

L’objet du colloque est de retrouver les traces de cette diaspora de corvéables à merci afin de savoir comment les uns et les autres ont géré leur présence et leur cohabitation avec les États d’accueil (membre de l’Axe, pays neutres), tous prompts à employer leurs services et leur expertise en échange de leur survie. Les situations ne sont cependant pas les mêmes selon qu’on considère les exilés à Londres, Shanghai ou Buenos Aires ou encore les juifs accueillis en Suisse et au Japon. Bon nombre d’entre eux sont tenus pour « utiles » : « vente » contre devises de prisonniers des camps de concentration (p.ex. « exportation » de prisonniers pour travail forcé dans des usines suisses frontalières, « accueil » d’artistes allemands et autrichiens en Suisse, employés à bas coûts dans les structures culturelles), exploitation sexuelle des prisonnières de l’Axe (maîtresses des nazis d’une part et « femmes de réconfort » (jûgun-ianfu) dans les pays occupés par le Japon d’autre part), accueil « intéressé » de juifs au Japon à l’insu de l’allié nazi, etc.

Il s’agira donc de démontrer à quel prix ces persécutés auront eu la vie sauve, voire ont pu échapper aux forces de l’Axe, et de se demander quelle expertise ils ont apporté aux Etats-nations.

Les approches seront à la fois historiques (documents d’archives) et littéraires (récits autobiographiques des persécutés, témoignages et romans d’exil/romans historiques). Ce colloque questionnera les éthiques politiques des uns et des autres, les théories racistes revues selon des critères variables d’ « utilité » et les compromis entre pays d’accueil et leurs « hôtes » de circonstance souvent amenés à renier ou occulter leurs propres valeurs (« éthique de survie »). La mise en réseau de philologies et historiographies isolées (fonctionnant habituellement par aires géographiques) devrait permettre d’étudier ce phénomène de manière globale sous l’angle d’une approche interculturelle propre à l’EA IRIEC (approches socio-critiques de l’interculturalité).

L’équipe d’organisation encourage aussi les doctorants et les jeunes chercheurs à participer à un panel groupé d’interventions courtes qui leur sera réservé (powerpoints, exposés de projets de recherche ou posters, etc.)

Remise des propositions (300 mots maximum avec succincte présentation biobibliographique avec rattachement institutionnel) pour le 10 avril 2020

à adresser aux organisateurs de l’IRIEC (UPV Montpellier) et Lille III

Philippe Wellnitz (UPV Montpellier, IRIEC) philippe.wellnitz@univ-montp3.fr

Gérard Siary (UPV Montpellier) gerard.siary@univ-montp3.fr

Toshio Takemoto (Univ. de Lille) toshio.takemoto@gmail.com

Réponse fin avril

Langues des contributions : francais, allemand, anglais, espagnol, japonais

Envoi des résumés élargis de communication avec titre définitif fin juin 2020

N.b. La publication du colloque est prévue en 2021 et donnera lieu à d’autres manifestations.

***

"The drudges of the Axis : exploitable persecuted persons and ambivalent persecutors during WWII (Asia, Europe, Latin America)"

Symposium organized by Université Paul Valéry Montpellier III (IRIEC) in cooperation with the University of Lille

September 24 and 25 2020 in Montpellier (France)

*

This meeting is a continuation of the UFA (French-German University) Montpellier-Weimar Colloquium "Construction of myths of war heroes (Germany, France, Japan)" organized by Philippe Wellnitz and Gérard Siary in Berlin in 2014. (Colloquium published in 2017 at "Leipziger Universitätsverlag » under the title Helden und Heldenmythen als soziale und kulturelle Konstruktion Deutschland, Frankreich und Japan (Heroes and heroic myths: a social and cultural construction: Germany, France, Japan with abstracts in English, French, German and Japanese).

After having there discussed the ambivalence in the construction of « war-heroes », this new conference is interested this time in two other ambivalences associated with the Second World War: those of the positioning of certain host states and « the ethics of survival » of persecuted persons who fled from Axis-occupied territories to other Axis-allied or to neutral States.

Indeed, the biopolitics of the Axis forces led abroad populations who, from then on, had to negotiate their existence if not their survival with the respective host country. This phenomenon is already well known, but the nature and extent of the services rendered by the persons concerned to these receiving states - allies or sympathizers of the Axis (eg Japan) or not (eg Switzerland) - have yet hardly been the subject of comparative case studies or overall comparisons. The existing studies most often proceed by single countries or geographical areas but usually do not consider the fundamentally utilitarian nature of the phenomenon. The problem is also part of the formation of these "host" states which, in order to consolidate, agree to use the skills of the said task force.

The purpose of the conference is to find the traces of this diaspora of people and the way they cohabitated with the host States (Axis members, neutral countries), all quick to use their services and expertise in exchange for survival. The situations are not the same, however, depending on whether one considers the exiles in London, Shanghai or Buenos Aires or for example the Jews received in Switzerland and Japan. Many of them were held to be "useful": some of them were "sold" against convertible currencies and could by this means escape from concentration camps (eg "export" of prisoners for forced labor in Swiss border factories, "reception" of German and Austrian artists in Switzerland as low-cost employees in cultural structures), sexual exploitation of prisoners of the Axis (jewish and other mistresses of the Nazis on the one hand and "comfort women" (jûgun-ianfu) in the countries occupied by Japan on the other hand), "interested" reception of Jews in Japan hided by japanese officials in front of the Nazi ally, etc.

It will therefore be a question of demonstrating at what cost these persecuted will have been saved, even could have escaped the forces of the Axis, and to wonder what expertise they brought to the nation-states.

The approaches will be both historical (archive documents) and literary (autobiographical documents of the persecuted, testimonies and novels of exile / historical novels). This conference will question the political ethics of both sides, racist theories reviewed according to variable criteria of "utility" and the compromises between host countries and their occasional "hosts" often led to deny or obscure their own values ​​( "Survival ethics"). The networking of isolated philologies and historiographies (usually operating by geographical areas) should make it possible to study this phenomenon in a rather global manner from the angle of an intercultural approach specific to our research unit IRIEC (socio-critical approaches to interculturality ).

The organizing team also encourages PhD-students and young post-doc researchers to participate in a group panel of short interventions that will be reserved for them (powerpoints, presentations of research projects or posters, etc.) in discussion with our own PhD-students in order to create future networks.

Submission of proposals (300 words maximum with succinct biobibliographical presentation including contributors’ institutional membership and support) for April 10, 2020 to be sent to the organizers of IRIEC (UPV Montpellier) and Lille

Philippe Wellnitz (UPV Montpellier, IRIEC) philippe.wellnitz@univ-montp3.fr

Gérard Siary (UPV Montpellier) gerard.siary@univ-montp3.fr

Toshio Takemoto (University of Lille) toshio.takemoto@gmail.com

Response / acceptation at the end of April

Languages ​​of contributions: French, German, English, Spanish, Japanese

After acceptation, extended communication summaries with final title are kindly expected till the end of June 2020

N.B. Publication of the conference is scheduled for 2021 and will lead to other events.