Appel à communications (English below )



La preuve imaginaire :



Asseoir l’authentique dans les sciences sociales



Colloque 17-18 novembre 2022, Online

Comité scientifique :



Corina Iosif, Musée National du Paysan Roumain, INALCO-PLIDAM



Mária Pakucs, Institut d’histoire « Nicolae Iorga », Académie Roumaine, Bucarest



Florica Bohîltea-Mihut, Université de Bucarest



Ecaterina Lung, Université de Bucarest



Madalina Vârtejanu-Joubert, INALCO-PLIDAM



Nicolas Adell, Université de Toulouse – Jean Jaurès, Revue Ethnologie française



Didier Francfort, Université de Lorraine, CERCLE, Centre de recherche sur les Culture et les Littératures Européennes



Date limite : 31 mars 2022



Modalités de soumission :



Envoyer à l’adresse conference.authenticity2022@gmail.com, un résumé de 200 mots, en anglais ou en français, ou un sujet de discussion pour la table ronde, un CV d’une page, 3-5 mots-clés.

Argumentaire



De nos jours, dans son acception ordinaire et savante, l’adjectif « authentique » désigne « l’être dans sa vérité propre », « en adéquation avec lui-même ». Le terme provient du grec authentes, « qui agit de sa propre autorité ». Comme on peut l’observer, son étymologie met l’accent sur l’idée d’une action ou d’un mode d’existence qui va de soi ; se révèle ainsi la forte association entre l’authenticité personnelle ou collective et l’identité réalisée (Boyarin 2019).



Mais « être soi-même » est une question qui suppose un double positionnement : « se regarder » ou « être regardé », « s’évaluer soi-même » et « être évalué », « se classer soi-même » ou « être classé ». Double taxinomie, double administration de la preuve, double assise de la vérité.



L’histoire des sciences sociales peut être appréhendée comme une mise en tension de ces deux points de vue : la vérité de soi et la vérité de l’autre sur soi. Ce colloque souhaite revisiter l’histoire de sciences sociales de la culture – anthropologie, ethnographie, sociologie, histoire, philosophie – en examinant les différentes modalités par lesquelles chacune administre la preuve d’authenticité.



La construction de la preuve sera appréhendée dans sa dimension historique et contextuelle. On interrogera notamment la constitution des archives ethnographiques, de collections muséales, de collections manuscrites, comme dépositaires de l’authenticité culturelle. La sélection des éléments archivés ou collectionnés, la critique de leur matérialité, l’analyse historico-critique et philologique des textes suivent des protocoles variés en fonction du lieu et de l’époque. Les Lumières n’ont pas les mêmes critères que le Romantisme, ou la Renaissance. De même, l’episteme qui met un point d’honneur à « débusquer le faux » (Copeman 2018) est remise en question par le tournant ontologique (Latour, Holbraad, Pedersen, Viveiros de Castro 2014) qui admet une pluralité des modalités de la preuve.



Si l’authentique est difficile à asseoir, le faux est de son côté ambivalent. Dans certains contextes, il est considéré comme « une copie qui ne cache pas sa vraie nature », « une approximation de la chose » par contraste avec « la chose dans sa plénitude » (Crăciun 2012). On examinera donc la portée du faux, de l’inauthentique, de l’illusion et de la contrefaçon, des phénomènes loin d’être univoques et dont la valeur « révélatrice de vérité » est mise en avant par de nombreux chercheurs (Copeman, da Col 2018).



Outre les questions déjà évoquées, cet appel propose également de s’interroger sur les usages politiques du vrai et du faux dans la construction de l’authenticité, notamment dans le contexte des pays ayant connu une modernité tardive ; le rôle des media – de l’imprimerie aux réseaux sociaux – dans l’assise de l’authentique ; la canonisation de l’authentique grâce aux actes de collecte documentaire et aux institutions dédiées à leur conservation – archives, musées, UNESCO ; les enjeux de la preuve spécifiques à chaque discipline ; la marchandisation de l’authentique.

Dans le cadre du colloque se tiendra une Table ronde intitulée « Faux et usage(s) de faux » Des champs, des méthodes, des contextes et des perspectives en sciences humaines et sociales.



Le colloque aura lieu en ligne sur la plateforme de l’INALCO, les 17 et 18 novembre 2022. Les présentations doivent durer 20 min. et seront suivies de 10 min. de discussion.



Les propositions, envoyées à l’adresse conference.authenticity2022@gmail.com doivent comporter un résumé de 200 mots, en anglais ou en français, un CV d’une page, des mots-clés.



La date limite des soumissions est le 31 mars 2022, les résultats seront communiqués le 30 avril 2022 au plus tard.



Les contributions seront publiées dans une revue et dans un volume collectif avec comité de lecture.

Call for Papers



Imaginary Evidence:



Establishing the authenticity in the social sciences



Conference November 17th-18th 2022, Online



Scientific Board :



Corina Iosif, Romanian Peasant Museum, INALCO-PLIDAM Paris



Mária Pakucs, “Nicolae Iorga” History Institute, Romanian Academy of Sciences, Bucharest



Florica Bohîltea-Mihut, University of Bucharest



Ecaterina Lung, University of Bucharest



Madalina Vârtejanu-Joubert, INALCO-PLIDAM Paris



Nicolas Adell, University Toulouse – Jean Jaurès, Director of Ethnologie française



Didier Francfort, Université de Lorraine, Deputy Director of CERCLE, Centre de recherche sur les Culture et les Littératures Européennes





Dead line : March 31st 2022



Submission : Send an abstract of no more than 200 words, in English or French or a topic of discussion for those who wish to participate in the roundtable, a short one-page CV, 3-5 key words, at conference.authenticity2022@gmail.com.

Argument



Today, in its ordinary and scholarly sense, the adjective “authentic” means “real being”, being “in accordance with itself”. The term is derived from the Greek authentes, one “acting on one’s own authority”. As can be observed, its etymology emphasises the idea of an action or mode of existence that is self-evident, a “self- authorizing action or being”; thus, the strong association between personal or collective authenticity and realised identity is revealed (Boyarin 2019).



But “being really oneself” is a question that implies a double positioning: “looking at self” or “being looked at”, “evaluating oneself” and “being evaluated”, “classifying oneself” or “being classified”. Double taxonomy, double administration of proof, double foundation of truth.



The history of social sciences can be understood as a tension between these two points of view: the truth of the self and the truth of the other. This conference aims to revisit the history of the social sciences of culture – anthropology, ethnography, sociology, history, philosophy – by examining the different ways in which each science manages the proofs of authenticity.



The construction of proof will be apprehended in its historical and contextual dimension. In particular, the constitution of ethnographic archives, museum collections and manuscript collections as repositories of cultural authenticity will be examined. The selection of archived or collected elements, the criticism of their materiality, the historical-critical and philological analysis of the texts follow various protocols depending on the place and the time. The Enlightenment does not have the same criteria as Romanticism or the Renaissance. Similarly, the episteme that makes a point of “debunking the false” (Copeman 2018) is challenged by the ontological turn (Latour, Holbraad, Pedersen, Viveiros de Castro 2014) that admits a plurality of modalities of proof.



If the authentic is difficult to establish, the false is also ambivalent. In some contexts, it is seen as “a copy that does not hide its true nature”, “a sort of something” in contrast to “absolutely something” (Crăciun 2012). The scope of forgery, inauthenticity, illusion and counterfeiting will therefore be examined, phenomena that are far from univocal and whose “truth-revealing” value is emphasised by many scholars (Copeman, da Col 2018).



In addition to the questions already mentioned, this call also proposes to examine the political uses of truth and fake in the construction of authenticity, particularly in the context of countries that have experienced late modernity; the role of the media – from printing to social networks – in the foundation of authenticity; the canonisation of authenticity through acts of documentary collection and through institutions dedicated to their preserving – archives, museums, UNESCO; the challenges of proof specific to each discipline; the commodification of the authentic.

The conference is also holding the round table "Forgery and use(s) of forgeries". Fields, methods, contexts and perspectives in the humanities and social sciences.



The conference will take place online on the INALCO platform on 17 and 18 November 2022. Presentations should last 20 minutes and will be followed by 10 minutes of discussion.



Proposals, sent to conference.authenticity2022@gmail.com should include a 200-word abstract, in English or French, a one-page CV, and keywords.



The deadline for submissions is 31 March 2022, with results to be announced by 30 April 2022.



Contributions will be published in a journal and in a refereed edited volume.

