Illuminations

Women Writing on Photography from the 1850's to the Present

Liz Heron, Val Williams

ISBN 9781003135630

Routledge

536 Pages

£19.99 (e-book)

PRESENTATION

This selection of women's writings on photography proposes a new and different history, demonstrating the ways in which women's perspectives have advanced photographic criticism over 150 years, focusing it more deeply and, with the advent of feminist approaches, increasingly challenging its orthodoxies. Included in the book are Rosalind Krauss, Ingrid Sischy, Vicki Goldberg and Carol Squiers.

Table of Contents:

The 19th century in Europe; new visions - the avant-gardes and after; distant voices - fashion and portraiture in the studio in the inter-war years; pictures and stories - documentary and reportage in North America; history lessons; on photographers; postmodernisms and the politics of looking; decolonizing the image; memories and fictions.