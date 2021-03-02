K. Seigneurie (éd.), A Companion to World Literature

Ken Seigneurie (Editor-in-Chief), Wiebke Denecke (Associate Editor), Christine Chism (Associate Editor), Ilaria L. E. Ramelli (Associate Editor), Christopher Lupke (Associate Editor), Evan Nicoll-Johnson (Associate Editor), Frieda Ekotto (Associate Editor), Abigail E. Celis (Associate Editor), B. Venkat Mani (Associate Editor)

Wiley-Blackwell, fév. 2020, 3808 p.

ISBN: 978-1-118-99318-7 ; 1,095.00 $



A Companion to World Literature is a far-reaching and sustained study of key authors, texts, and topics from around the world and throughout history. Six comprehensive volumes present essays from over 300 prominent international scholars focusing on many aspects of this vast and burgeoning field of literature, from its ancient origins to the most modern narratives.

Almost by definition, the texts of world literature are unfamiliar; they stretch our hermeneutic circles, thrust us before unfamiliar genres, modes, forms, and themes. They require a greater degree of attention and focus, and in turn engage our imagination in new ways. This Companion explores texts within their particular cultural context, as well as their ability to speak to readers in other contexts, demonstrating the ways in which world literature can challenge parochial world views by identifying cultural commonalities.

Each unique volume includes introductory chapters on a variety of theoretical viewpoints that inform the field, followed by essays considering the ways in which authors and their books contribute to and engage with the many visions and variations of world literature as a genre.

Explores how texts, tropes, narratives, and genres reflect nations, languages, cultures, and periods

Links world literary theory and texts in a clear, synoptic style

Identifies how individual texts are influenced and affected by issues such as intertextuality, translation, and sociohistorical conditions

Presents a variety of methodologies to demonstrate how modern scholars approach the study of world literature

A significant addition to the field, A Companion to World Literature provides advanced students, teachers, and researchers with cutting-edge scholarship in world literature and literary theory.

About the Author

Ken Seigneurie is Professor of World Literature at Simon Fraser University. He has published works on modern Arabic, French and British fiction, literary theory, and the history of humanist thought



Table of contents

Volume 1: Third Millenium bceto 600 ce

General Introduction: The Companion to World Literature … For Those Who Yearn

Ken Seigneurie

Introduction to World Literature: Third Millennium bce to 600 ce

Wiebke Denecke

1 Bridge Essay: The Ethical Turn

Luke Clossey

2 The Invisible World of the Rigveda

Caley Charles Smith

3 The Gathas, a Forgotten Masterpiece

Prods Oktor Skjærvø

4 "Transcending the World" in World Literature: The Upanishads

Steven E. Lindquist

5 The TaNaKH and the Canons of Alexandria

Armin Lange

6 Echoes of the Classics in the Voice of Confucius

Mark Csikszentmihalyi

7 Plato's Symposium: Eros, Beauty, and Metaphysical Desire

Andrea Nightingale

8 Aristotle's Virtue Ethics

John Bowin

9 The Gospel in Ancient Mediterranean Context

Alicia J. Batten

10 Bridge Essay: Origins and Transformations: Tactics of Storying and World-Making

Lowell Gallagher

11 The Cultural Role of the Yijing (Classic of Changes) in China and Beyond

Richard J. Smith

12 Teachings of the Venerable Masters: Laozi and the Daode jing

Louis Komjathy

13 Hesiod's Theogony: From Family Violence to Civic Order

Stephen Scully

14 Herodotus and His Readers: From Thucydides to the Present

David Branscome

15 Ovid's Metamorphoses: Changing Worlds

Genevieve Liveley

16 Apuleius and The Golden Ass: Latin Novel, Universal Folktale, or Emblem of Globalized Literature?

Véronique Gély

17 Apocalyptic Literature in the Global Imagination

Lorenzo DiTommaso

18 Gnostic Myths

Mark Edwards

19 Bridge Essay: Shifting Paradigms in Orality, Literacy, and Literature

Elizabeth Minchin

20 The Septuagint as World Literature

Jan Joosten

21 Origen of Alexandria: Christian Philosophy of Freedom

Alfons Fürst

22 Making the Bible World Literature: The Vulgate and Ancient Versions

Ilaria L.E. Ramelli

23 Kumarajiva: "Great Man" and Cultural Event

Rafal Felbur

24 Contextualizing the Babylonian Talmud: The Roman East and Mesopotamian Christianity

Richard Kalmin

25 Bridge Essay: Superhuman Humans: Heroes and Heroines

D.A. Miller

26 Gilgamesh: A Cultural Seismograph

Theodore Ziolkowski

27 Sinuhe: A Fugitive from Ancient Egypt

Roland Enmarch

28 Mahabharata: Brahmins, Kings, and the South Asian Social World

Luther Obrock

29 The First Poem: Valmiki's Ramayana and the Literary World of Southern Asia

Robert P. Goldman

30 Homer's Iliad and Odyssey: Poems of Many Turnings

Richard P. Martin

31 Aeschylus, Oresteia: Revenge, Justice, Gender, and Democracy

Alan H. Sommerstein

32 Sophocles: Greek Poet, World Classic

P.J. Finglass

33 Euripidean Tragedy: Between Myth and Individuation

Justina Gregory

34 Nine Songs, Li sao, and Qu Yuan: The Ancient Art of Misreading

Gopal Sukhu

35 Sima Qian and the "Creation" of China

Stephen Durrant

36 Vergil's Aeneid: From Defeated Trojans to Imperial Romans

Christine Perkell

37 Augustine's Confessions: Beyond Aesthetics, Ethics, and Cosmopolitanism

Karla Pollmann

38 Heliodorus' Aithiopika: The Birth of the Novel

David Konstan

39 Bridge Essay: From Epic to Lyric

David Konstan

40 The Making of a Chinese Critical System: Liu Xie's Literary Mind and the Carving of Dragons (Wenxin diaolong)

Zong-qi Cai and Xiaohui Zhang

41 Renewal in and Through Landscape: The Great Medieval Chinese Poet Xie Lingyun

Meow Hui Goh

42 Sappho(s)

Page duBois

43 We Are the World: Subjectivity and Universality in the Odes of Horace

Randall L.B. McNeill

44 Tao Yuanming's Poetics of Awkwardness

Xiaofei Tian

45 Bridge Essay: The Cuneiform World: A Difficult Text Network

Mark Weeden

46 The Imperial Poetics of Ancient Bucolic

Jay Reed

47 The Panchatantra: World Literature Before "World Literature"

McComas Taylor

48 The Implied Listener: The Jatakas and Bardic World Literature

Sarah Shaw

49 Translations and Travels of a Pious Prince: Barlaam and Josaphat and the Text Network

Peggy McCracken

50 Bridge Essay: Looking for Love, Finding Trouble: Reading Ancient World Literature, Passionately

Sebastian Matzner

51 The Shijing: The Beginnings of Chinese (and East Asian) Poetry

Alexander Beecroft

52 Erotic Words, Sacred Landscapes, Ideal Bodies: Love and Death in the Song of Songs

Francis Landy

53 Image, Imagined, and Imagination in Silappadikaram

H. Kalpana Rao

54 The Erotic "World" of the Kamasutra

Daud Ali

55 Love, Politics, and the Premodern Theater: Perspectives on Kalidasa's Shakuntala

Amanda Culp

56 "Southeast Fly the Peacocks": An Elegy for Love from Early Medieval China

Qiulei Hu

Volume 2: 601 ceto 1450 ce

Introduction to World Literature: 601 ce to 1450 ce

Christine Chism

1 Bridge Essay: Vernacularization and World Literature: The Language of Women in the World of God

Martin Eisner

2 Qasida Poetry: A World unto Itself

Adam Talib

3 Táin Bó Cúailnge: Ireland's Vernacular Epic

Julie A. Le Blanc

4 Nizami's Resonances in Persianate Literary Cultures and Beyond

Sunil Sharma

5 Ma Zhiyuan Reworks Bai Juyi

Wilt L. Idema

6 Walls of Inclusivity: Dante's Divine Comedy and World Literature

Akash Kumar

7 The Global Pilgrimage of Geoffrey Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales

Candace Barrington

8 Babri Mosque, Bollywood, and Gender: Ramcharitmanas as World Literature

Bhavya Tiwari

9 Bridge Essay: Wisdom and Mysticism: On Transcendence and Literariness

Azadeh Yamini-Hamedani

10 The Qurʾan (Koran)

Terri DeYoung and Ali Altaf Mian

11 Love and Reason in the Ghazal

Alireza Korangy

12 Hanshan and the Skillful Means of Buddhist Verse

Paul Rouzer

13 "I Sing as Love Commands the Tune!": The Devotional Poetry of Basavanna

Gil Ben-Herut

14 Mechthild von Magdeburg and the Mystical Poetry of The Flowing Light of the Godhead

Sara S. Poor

15 Kabbalah: A Vibrant Nexus Between Theology and Literature

Eitan P. Fishbane

16 Longing for Love: The Romance of Layla and Majnun

Asghar Seyed-Gohrab

17 Ibn al-'Arabi, the Greatest Master: On Knowledge, God, and Sainthood

Mukhtar H. Ali

18 "He Has Come, Visible and Hidden": Jalal ad-Din Rumi's Poetic Presence and Past

Matthew B. Lynch

19 Meister Eckhart: From Latin Scholasticism to German Mysticism

Robert J. Dobie

20 Mirabai's Poetry: The Worlding of a Hindu Woman Saint's Dynamic Song Tradition

Nancy M. Martin

21 Bridge Essay: War and the Worlding of Story

Wen-chin Ouyang

22 The Arabic Alexander Romance: Mirror of a Bold, Clever, and Devout Prince

Faustina Doufikar-Aerts

23 The Poetry of Xin Qiji: Patriotism and Its Discontents

Zhiyi Yang

24 Troubadour Lyric in a Global Poetics: Creating Worlds Through Desire

Marisa Galvez

25 Wolfram von Eschenbach's Parzival: A Complex Reshaping and Expansion of a Source

Evelyn Meyer

26 The Margins of Literary History: Sagas, Eddic Poetry, and World Literature

Sif Rikhardsdottir

27 The Tale of the Heike: War Narrative and the Boundaries of Literature in Medieval and Modern Japan

Vyjayanthi Ratnam Selinger

28 Bridge Essay: "Home" and "Abroad" in Medieval Travel and Trade Narratives

Shirin A. Khanmohamadi

29 Allegory and "World" Formation in The Journey to the West

Ling Hon Lam

30 Ibn Battuta: A Fourteenth-Century Muslim Traveler of Worldly Desire and Heavenly Hope

David Waines

31 Marco Polo and the World Empire of Letters

Sharon Kinoshita

32 Bridge Essay: Gender and Representation: New Approaches to Medieval Literature

Rosemarie McGerr

33 Al-Khansaʾ: Representing the First-Person Feminine

Marlé Hammond

34 The Tale of Genji: Showing and Telling a World

Edward Kamens

35 A Woman Flouts Expectations in the Literary World: The Case of Li Qingzhao

Ronald Egan

36 Francesco Petrarch: A Poet of "Multiple Belongings"

Jennifer Rushworth

37 Hafez of Shiraz, Constantinople, and Weltliteratur

Mir Shafiq Shamel

38 Christine de Pizan: A Literary Champion of Medieval Europe

Christine McWebb

39 Bridge Essay: Empire: A Roman Masterwork

Sarah M. Anderson

40 Abu Tammum and Abbasid Modernism

Huda J. Fakhreddine

41 The Popular Chinese Novel

Margaret B. Wan

42 Digenis Akritis and the Frontiers of Byzantium

Elizabeth Jeffreys

43 Bridge Essay: World Collecting: Patronage, Spoliation, and Forms of Government

Zrinka Stahuljak

44 Making It New in Tang Dynasty Poetry: Wang Wei, Li Bai, and Du Fu

Mary Anne Cartelli

45 The Secular Wisdom of Kalila and Dimna

Karla Mallette

46 Abu Nuwas: Poet of Wine, Desire, the Hunt, and the Abbasid Empire

Jocelyn Sharlet

47 Kokinshû: A Renaissance of Native Verse

Roger Thomas

48 Bridge Essay: Epic and Community: Heroism, Myth, and Memory Across Cultures

Anthony Welch

49 The Glory and the End of the Heroic World in the Nibelungenlied

Albrecht Classen

50 A Book of Kings as the King of Books: The Shahnameh of Ferdowsi

Franklin D. Lewis

51 Conquest and Crusade in The Epic of the Cid

Michael Harney

52 The Book of Dede Korkut and the Nomadology of World Literature

Firat Oruc

53 The Kebra Nagast:An Israelite–Christian Dynastic and National Epic?

Benjamin Hendrickx

54 The Sundiata Epic and the Global Literary Imaginary

James Tar Tsaaior

Volume 3: 1451 to 1770

Introduction to World Literature: 1451 to 1770

Christopher Lupke

1 Bridge Essay: European Religious Dissent and Conflict: Their Global Repercussions (1450–1770)

Brenda Deen Schildgen

2 The Philokalia: Corrugating the Texture of Christian-Inspired Literature

Kirill Dmitriev

3 The Popol Wuj: A Colonial Context

Néstor I. Quiroa

4 Kabir: Iconoclastic Mystic of India

Linda Hess

5 The Guru Granth Sahib as a World Literary Dialogue

Pashaura Singh

6 Martin Luther, Literature, and the Enlightenment

Brian Cummings

7 St. Teresa of Ávila: The Expression of Spanish Spirituality

Carole Slade

8 John Milton's Pervasive Presences

Neil Forsyth

9 Faith and Dissidence in Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz

Dinorah Cortés-Vélez

10 Bridge Essay: The Emergence of Modernity

Eric Hayot

11 The Knight-Errant and the Good Fellow in Chinese Narrative: Water Margin and the Xia (Hero) Tradition

Roland Altenburger

12 Korean Sijo and Kasa as Boundary Objects

Wayne de Fremery

13 The Lusiads Affect: Standing in the Middle of the Sea

Vincent Barletta

14 A Model of Relational Individuality: Montaigne

George Hoffmann

15 Akbarnama: Persian Chronicle in World Literature

Meena Bhargava

16 Making Room for the Individual in Descartes' Discourse on the Method

Richard Davies

17 Matsuo Bashô Among the Mortals

Steven D. Carter

18 Samuel Richardson: Pamela and the Modern Individual

Mary Helen McMurran

19 Rousseau and the Firmament of Modern Literature

Matthew W. Maguire

20 Bridge Essay: Encyclopedism: Fire, Faith, and Future Learning

Seth Rudy

21 Evliya Çelebi's Book of Travels: An Ottoman Experiment in Geographical Encyclopedism

Sooyong Kim

22 The Bad Travels of Diderot's Literature

Lorraine Piroux

23 Chinese Encyclopedism and the Power of Knowledge

Benjamin Elman

24 The Educational and Social Worlds of Premodern Arabic Encyclopedism

Kelly Tuttle

25 Bridge Essay: Fables and the Fantastic

Riccardo Capoferro

26 Mastering a Minor Tradition: Pu Songling and the Chinese Ghost Tale

Luo Hui

27 Jingu qiguan: Fantasizing the Absent in Ming Dynasty Vernacular Fiction

Xiaowen Xu

28 Jean de La Fontaine's Fables: Poetizing and Problematizing a Genre

Anne L. Birberick

29 Gothic Ghosts and Gothic Mirrors

John Whatley

30 Bridge Essay: "O Brave Monster! Lead the Way": Theatricality in Drama and Performance

Kyna Hamill and Margaret Litvin

31 Story of the Western Wing: The Pinnacle of Zaju

Stephen H. West

32 The Arab Oral Epic of the Bani Hilal Tribe: Al-Sirah al-Hilaliyyah

Susan Slyomovics

33 Locating Zeami Motokiyo in the History of Noh

Noel John Pinnington

34 Literati and Peddlers: The Commedia dell'Arte and the German Idea of Weltliteratur

Robert Henke

35 Xu Wei's Four Cries of a Gibbon (Sisheng yuan)

Shiamin Kwa

36 William Shakespeare: Worlds Here, There, and Elsewhere

Katherine Hennessey

37 The Alternative Genius of Lope de Vega

Jonathan Thacker

38 Staging France's Classical Theater World and Discovering Its Limits

Michèle Longino

39 Chikamatsu Monzaemon: Historical Drama and Love Suicide Plays

Satoko Shimazaki

40 Bridge Essay: Orientalia

Dominique Jullien

41 The 1001 Nights as World Literature: Cultural Appropriation and Collaboration

Paulo Lemos Horta

42 Journey of Knowledge in Ibn Tufayl's Hayy Bin Yaqzan

Mahmoud Nayef Baroud

43 The Orphan of Zhao on the World Stage

Shiamin Kwa

44 Genre and Geography in Ludovico Ariosto's Orlando Furioso

Jo Ann Cavallo

45 Indigeneity, Orality, and the New World from Montaigne to Lévi-Strauss

Madeleine Dobie

46 A Lash for the World: Jonathan Swift's Gulliver's Travels

Ian Higgins

47 Voltaire: The Orient of the Enlightenment

Nicholas Cronk

48 Bridge Essay: The Novel; Or, the Power and Functions of Fictionality

James Phelan

49 Lust and Love in English Translation: Plum in the Golden Vase and The Story of the Stone

Andrew Schonebaum

50 Rabelais's Gargantua and Pantagruel: The Navel of a World

Marie-Luce Demonet

51 Cervantes: Don Quixote

Bruce R. Burningham

52 The Story of Hong Kiltong (Hong Kiltong chŏn) and Its Development into a Hybrid Text

Hyuk-chan Kwon

53 Daniel Defoe: Robinson Crusoe

Ann Marie Fallon

Volume 4: 1771 to 1919

Introduction to World Literature: 1771 to 1919

Frieda Ekotto and Abigail E. Celis

1 Bridge Essay: Colonial Encounters in the Worlding of Literature

Frieda Ekotto and Abigail E. Celis

2 Colonial Education and Literary Self-Fashioning in Nineteenth-Century Bengal: The Career and Legacy of Michael Madhusudan Datta

Suddhaseel Sen

3 Philology Everywhere: World Literature and Ahmad Faris al-Shidyaq's Leg Over Leg

Jeffrey Sacks

4 Rudyard Kipling: From Lahore to the World

David Damrosch

5 A Persisting Unease: Joseph Conrad's (Post)Colonial Fictions

Allan H. Simmons

6 Gu Hongming's Journey from British Malaya, via Europe, to China and the Confucian Classics

Alison M. Groppe

7 Tagore at the Conjunction of World Literature

Tania Roy

8 Bridge Essay: Literary Translation in the Modern World

Melek Ortabasi

9 Edward FitzGerald's Translation of The Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyám: The Appeal of Terse Hedonism

Asghar Seyed-Gohrab

10 Richard Burton: Foreignizing Literature

Paulo Lemos Horta

11 Lin Shu and the Routes of World Literature

Michael Gibbs Hill

12 Bridge Essay: The Nation: The Mighty Idea and the Novel

Nora E.H. Parr

13 Politics and Idiosyncrasies: The Global Parsing of Alexander Pushkin

Sara Dickinson

14 Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay and the Inauguration of the Modern Indian Novel

Rosinka Chaudhuri

15 From Delhi to Isfahan and Beyond: Mirza Ghalib in World Literature

Mehr Afshan Farooqi

16 Jurji Zaydan: Avatar of the Modern Revitalization and Worlding of Arabic Literature

Kamran Rastegar

17 The Cultural Landscape of Colonial Korea's First Modern Novel, The Heartless (1917)

Ellie Choi

18 Bridge Essay: Intimate Life and Romanticism

Tim Mehigan

19 Goethe's World Literature Paradigm: From Uneasy Cosmopolitanism to Literary Modernism

John D. Pizer

20 The English Lake Poets of the World

Juan L. Sanchez

21 Jane Austen on the Global Stage

Susan Fraiman

22 Narrative and Genre: Locating Tanci in Chinese Literature and World Literature

Li Guo

23 Translating Content and Form from Vietnamese into World Literature: The Case of Kieu

K.W. Taylor

24 Victor Hugo's Romantic Registers

Kathryn M. Grossman

25 "If the World Be Looking On": Emily Dickinson Beyond Amherst

Woody Brown

26 Jorge Isaacs's Diasporic Novel: María Between National and World Literatures

Felipe Martínez-Pinzón

27 Walt Whitman "Over the Roofs of the World"

Delphine Rumeau

28 Six Records of a Life Adrift: A Unique Lyrical Memoir of Late Imperial China

Graham Sanders

29 Leo Tolstoy: Toward an Emotionally Infectious World Literature

John Burt Foster Jr.

30 The Other Woman: Mirza Hadi Rusva's Umrao Jan Ada and the Politics of Domesticity in Nineteenth-Century India

Maryam Wasif Khan

31 Bridge Essay: Fairy-Tale Transformations

Francisco Vaz da Silva

32 Brothers Grimm: Oral-to-Literary Translation of Fairy Tales

Brandy E. Wilcox

33 Hans Christian Andersen: Literariness and the Circulatory System of World Literature

Julie K. Allen

34 The Boy Who Came from a Peach and the Girl with a Bowl on Her Head: The Many Faces of Japanese Fairy Tales

Laura K. Nüffer

35 Bridge Essay: Realism: Understanding the Real By Way of Unexpected Romance

Tiffany Bassett

36 Splendors and Miseries of Modernity: Honoré de Balzac

Michal P. Ginsburg

37 Material Inscriptions: Charles Baudelaire and the Poetry of the Modern World

Robert St. Clair

38 Charles Dickens: Transnational Responses and Cultural Imaginaries

Klaudia Hiu Yen Lee

39 George Eliot's Impact as Novelist and Critic on World Literature

John Rignall

40 Retrying Flaubert

Kathryn Oliver Mills

41 Fyodor Dostoyevsky: A "Novelist of Ideas" for the World

Alexander Burry

42 Between Ideas and Practices: Bharatendu Harishchandra and Modern Hindi in Colonial India

Francesca Orsini

43 Herman Melville and the "Harborless Immensities" of World Literature

Paul Lyons

44 Émile Zola: The Pursuit of "Truth"

Brian Nelson

45 Machado de Assis: Beyond Brazilian Imperatives

Paul Dixon

46 Natsume Sôseki: A Japanese Writer's Global Literary Community of Grief

Alan Tansman

47 Defying Borders: Anton Chekhov's Elusive Genius

Olga Tabachnikova

48 Henrik Ibsen: Critique from Within

Frode Helland

49 Resignation Open Eyed: On the Novel Rickshaw Boy by Lao She

Thomas Moran

50 Rubén Darío and the Nymph of France

Jorge Luis Castillo

51 Ahmad Shawqi: At the Threshold of World Literature

Yaseen Noorani

52 Bridge Essay: Inalienable: Human Rights and World Literature

Mark Deggan

53 Performing Narratives: Slave Narratives on the World Stage

Heidi Morse

54 "But Women Feel Just as Men Do": Gender Rights in Nineteenth-Century World Literature

Julia McCord Chavez

55 The "Dreaded Comparison" Revisited: Animal and Black Human Rights

Bénédicte Boisseron

Volume 5a: 1920 to Early Twenty-First Century I

Introduction to World Literature: 1920 to the Early Twenty-First Century

B. Venkat Mani

1 Bridge Essay: From Decolonization to Decoloniality

Amardeep Singh

2 José Martí: The World's Most Popular Poetry, and a Vision for the Americas

Anne Fountain

3 Frantz Fanon: Knowing in the First Person

Seloua Luste Boulbina

4 W.E.B. Du Bois, World Literature, and the Problem of Method

Ainsworth Clarke

5 The Dialectic of Individual and World System: Chen Yingzhen's Move from Existentialism to Marxism

Christopher Lupke

6 Mahmoud Darwish: A Plurality of Voices for Invoking the Other

Stephan Milich

7 World Literature, World War: Revisiting Tayeb Salih's Season of Migration to the North

Shaden M. Tageldin

8 Indonesian Dissidence and Modern Narrative Form: Pramoedya Ananta Toer

Christopher GoGwilt

9 V.S. Naipaul: Connecting His Past to Those of Other Postcolonial Peoples

Sanjay Krishnan

10 Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o: Networks, Literary Activism, and the Production of World Literature

Kate Wallis

11 Between Realism and Modernism: Chinua Achebe and the Making of African Literature

Simon Gikandi

12 Bridge Essay: Home-Bodies: Exiles, Migration, and Diaspora in the World Literary Engagement

Abigail E. Celis

13 Pioneers! O Pioneers! Modern Arabic Literature in the USA

Alyn Hine

14 A Kind of Testament: Reading Witold Gombrowicz as a Transnational Writer

George Gasyna

15 Julio Cortázar: Between Aesthetics and Politics: The Travails of a Literary Traveler

Dan Russek

16 The Writer's Passport: Vladimir Nabokov and World Literature

Monica Manolescu

17 Abd al-Rahman Munif: Tracing Alternative Stories East of the Mediterranean

Sonja Mejcher-Atassi

18 Worlding Eileen Chang (Zhang Ailing): Narratives of Frontiers and Crossings

Nicole Huang

19 Language as Medium and as Fiction in Assia Djebar's work

Soraya Tlatli

20 Salman Rushdie and the World Picture of Islam

Debjani Ganguly

21 Kazuo Ishiguro's Thinking Novels

Chris Holmes

22 Bridge Essay: Literature and Liberalism: An Evolving Symbiosis

Ken Seigneurie

23 Thomas Mann: National Monument and World Author

David Horton

24 "A Humanitarian Is Always a Hypocrite": George Orwell, Englishness, and Empires

Ben Clarke

25 Kim Tong-in and the Liberal Self in Modern Korean Literature

Jae-Yon Lee

26 Living Like a Dervish: Sadegh Hedayat

Shen Yiming

27 Albert Camus: Still Challenging the Status Quo

Toby Garfitt

28 Anna Akhmatova, Cosmopolitanism, and World Literature

Alexandra Harrington

29 To the Frontier of the Mind: Shen Congwen and World Literature

Jiwei Xiao

30 Léopold Sédar Senghor or the Universal Concert

Nimrod

31 Czesùaw Miùosz in the World: The Will to Transcendence

Magdalena Kay

32 Naguib Mahfouz: A Liberal in a Conservative Society

Clara Srouji-Shajrawi

33 Bridge Essay: From Human Rights to Social Justice: Literature and the Struggle for a Better World

Marta Caminero-Santangelo

34 Lu Xun's Fictional Worlds

Nicholas A. Kaldis

35 Maxim Gorky: Living and Writing Protest

Dale E. Peterson

36 Transnational Voices of Resistance: Richard Wright and James Baldwin

Pekka A. Kilpeläinen

37 Pablo Neruda: World Literature and Human Rights

Marcelo Pellegrini

38 We Who Have Been Killed on Dark Paths: Faiz Ahmad Faiz's Internationalism and World Literature

Gwendolyn S. Kirk

39 Aimé Césaire in the Era of Black Lives Matter

Frieda Ekotto

40 Nadine Gordimer: Between South Africa and the World

Simon Lewis

41 Mulk Raj Anand's World Literature: Humanism, Crowds, Caste, and Modernism

J. Daniel Elam

42 Toni Morrison's Fiction: "Worlding" the Novel

Tessa Roynon

Volume 5b: 1920 to Early Twenty-First Century II

Introduction to World Literature: 1920 to the Early Twenty-First Century

B. Venkat Mani

1 Bridge Essay: The Moral Limits of Archive: Modern Narrative in World Literature

Saikat Majumdar

2 Marcel Proust: The Plasticity of a Modernist Icon

Vincent Ferré

3 Franz Kafka: Modernism, Modernity, Myth, and Religion

Manfred Engel

4 Social Realism and Moral Affects: The Worlds of Munshi Premchand

Nikhil Govind

5 James Joyce-ing World Literature

Eishiro Ito

6 "England's Most Precious Gift": Virginia Woolf's Transformations into Spanish

Laura María Lojo Rodríguez

7 Kawabata Yasunari: Modernism, Memory, and Desire

Dennis Washburn

8 Knut Hamsun: Modernity's Primal Birthing

Mark Deggan

9 Ernest Hemingway: Global American Modernist

Lisa Tyler

10 William Faulkner and the World Literature Debate: Is the Radical in Radical Form the Radical in Radical Politics?

Hosam M. Aboul-Ela

11 Miguel Angel Asturias and the Literature of the Indigenismo

René Prieto

12 Borges in the World, the World in Borges

Daniel Balderston

13 R.K. Narayan: The Elusive World of Malgudi

Nicholas Grene

14 Patrick White: Creating "a Race Possessed with Understanding"

Cynthia vanden Driesen

15 Ralph Ellison's Invisible Man: "To Become One, and Yet Many"

Lena M. Hill

16 "Standing in a Doorway Looking": Doris Lessing's Transnational Readings

Alice Ridout

17 Gabriel García Márquez and the Worlding of Latin American Literature

Ilan Stavans

18 Roberto Bolaño, Solar Anus of World Literature

Héctor Hoyos

19 Bridge Essay: Modern Poetry as a Global Phenomenon

Christopher Lupke

20 Opened Subjects, Opened Worlds: Rainer Maria Rilke, Vulnerability, and World-Making

Hannah Vandegrift Eldridge

21 "It's Early to Rejoice": Vladimir Mayakovsky's Revolutions

James H. McGavran III

22 Reading Cavafy Writing: The Poetry of C.P. Cavafy and the "World" in "World Literature"

Mary N. Layoun

23 Fernando Pessoa, Singular Modernity, and World Literature

Paulo de Medeiros

24 Federico García Lorca: Mediating Tradition and Modernity for a World Audience

Roberta Ann Quance

25 Colonial Modernism and Inverted Subjectivity: The Paradoxes of the Mirror in the Writings of Yi Sang

Hyun Seon Park

26 T.S. Eliot and Modernist Translation

John D. Morgenstern

27 Wisùawa Szymborska and the Limits of World Literature

Clare Cavanagh

28 Forugh Farrokhzad and Her Madness

Leila Rahimi Bahmany

29 Bridge Essay: Modern Drama: A Multidimensional Live Form of World Literature

Mary Luckhurst

30 August Strindberg's Exilic Modernity

Eszter Szalczer

31 Yearning for the "West": Osanai Kaoru and the Concept of Stand-Alone Dramas in Modern Japan

Maki Isaka

32 How Bertolt Brecht Managed to Forge a Defamiliarized World Theater

Mary Luckhurst

33 Samuel Beckett and World Literature: Toward the Universal

Yoshiki Tajiri

34 "And I Have the Same Restlessness Today": Vijay Tendulkar's Connected Reading

Sai Bhatawadekar

35 Wole Soyinka: Art, Politics, and the (African) World

Taylor A. Eggan

36 Sa'dallah Wannous: Syria's Premier Political Playwright and Social Critic

Robert Myers

Index