Kelly Fender McConnell and Michael Meere (dir.)

Coups de maître. Studies in Medieval and Early Modern Literature and Culture, in Honour of John D. Lyons

Peter Lang Ltd

Collection "Medieval and Early Modern French Studies", 2021

EAN13 : 9781789971453.

560 p.

PRÉSENTATION

This collection is dedicated to John D. Lyons, Commonwealth Professor of French at the University of Virginia and a preeminent scholar of early modern France and Italy. Lyons’s long and influential academic career has been instrumental in shaping generations of undergraduates, postgraduates and early career researchers through his teaching, advising, mentorship and critical reading. Bringing together original chapters from leading scholars in North America, Great Britain and France in the fields of medieval and early modern literature and culture, this volume will build upon the breadth and depth of Lyons’s wide-ranging corpus that spans a remarkable array of genres, including philosophy, the novel, theatre and history. The studies are organized around the key themes of Lyons’s research throughout his illustrious career and engage with authors ranging from Saint Augustine, Giovanni Boccaccio, Niccolò Machiavelli and María de Zayas to François Rabelais, Michel de Montaigne, Madeleine and Georges de Scudéry, René Descartes, Blaise Pascal, Marie-Madeleine de Lafayette, Pierre and Thomas Corneille, Molière, Jean Racine, Jean le Rond d’Alembert and Voltaire.

Foreword by Jean-Yves Pouilloux. Preface by Kelly Fender McConnell. Chapters by Hélène Merlin-Kajman, Églantine Morvant, Ellen R. Welch, Michael Hawcroft, John Campbell, Georges Forestier, Noël Peacock, Kathleen Wine, Hélène Bilis, Harriet Stone, Faith E. Beasley, George Hoffmann, Hall Bjørnstad, Erec Koch, Nicholas Hammond, Richard E. Goodkin, Virginia Krause, Christopher Braider, Michael Moriarty, Michael Meere, Thomas Pavel, Emma Gilby, Anne Régent-Susini, Guy Spielmann, Stephen G. Nichols, Kevin Brownlee, Timothy Chesters, Éric Méchoulan, Malina Stefanovska, Marina S. Brownlee, and Katherine Ibbett.

