Kaisa Kaukiainen, Kaisa Kurikka, Hanna Mäkelä, Elise Nykänen,

Sanna Nyqvist, Juha Raipola, Anne Riippa,Hanna Samola (eds),

Narratives of Fear and Safety,

Tampere University Press, 2020.

The essays in this edited volume, written in English and French, tackle the intriguing problems of fear and safety by analysing their various meanings and manifestations in literature and other narrative media. The articles bring forth new, cross-cultural interpretations on fear and safety through examining what kinds of genre-specific means of world-making narratives use to express these two affectivities. The articles also show how important it is to study these themes in order to understand challenges in times of global threats, such as the climate crisis.

The main themes of the book are approached from various theoretical perspectives as related to their literary and cultural representations. Recent trends in research, such as affect and risk theory, serve as the basis for the discussion. The articles in the volume also draw from disciplines such as gender studies and trauma studies to examine the threats posed by collective fears and aggression on individuals' lives and propose ways of coping with fear. These themes are addressed also in articles analysing new adaptations of old myths that retell stories of the past.

Many of the articles in the volume discuss apocalyptic and dystopian narratives that currently permeate the entire cultural landscape. Dystopian narratives do not only deal with future threats, such as totalitarianism, technocracy, or environmental disasters, but also suggest alternative ways of being and new hopes in the form of political resistance.

Table of contents

Introduction: Affective spaces in European literature

and other narrative media 11

Elise Nykänen & Hanna Samola

I

Cultural politics of fear and safety

L’œuvre, la peur et le temps : Pour une saisie du risque

par la littérature 35

Anne Duprat

Knocking on Europe’s door: How narratives of fear,

insecurity and nostalgia shape collective perceptions of immigration 59

Anna Notaro

Pro loco et tempore : La littérature portugaise à

l’épicentre de la crise économique 91

Serafina Martins

II

Fear and safety across genres

“We have to fix this world now”: Hope, utopianism, and

new modes of political agency in two contemporary

Finnish young adult dystopias 115

Maria Laakso

La sécurité ou l’exacerbation des peurs au profit d’une

liberté provisoire 137

Orlane Glises De La Rivière

Mind the gap: Fear on the London Underground 155

Cristiana Pugliese

Peur du chaos et retour à l’humain : Le mythe du yéti

selon Hergé et Castelli-Manara 179

Brigitte Le Juez

III

Cultural and transcultural perspectives on fear and safety

Fear of unjust memory or desire for secure

identity? Remembering the era of 1989 transition in contemporary Polish novel 201

Olga Szmidt

Fear of the Other: Representations of Otherness in Irish

and Ukrainian famine fictions 229

Tatiana Krol

The fear of cultural belonging: Sharon Dodua Otoo’s transnational writing 249

Nora Moll

Fear and safety in contemporary Russian cinema:

A transcultural perspective 269

Beata Waligórska-Olejniczak

Divakaruni’s Before We Visit the Goddess: Overcoming

fears and instabilities 289

Metka Zupančič

IV Coping with fear

Post-traumatic stress disorder (ptsd) as posthumanity

in graphic narratives 317

Lisa DeTora

Of murdered babies and silenced histories: Gendering

memory in two francophone trauma narratives 341

Nathalie Ségeral

Peur et humour : Le cas de l’humour noir 363

Jean-Marc Moura

L’Autre dans la fiction post-apocalyptique du XXIe siècle 379

Jasmin Hammon

V

The end of the world? From cultural ecologies to ecological disasters

Michel Deguy’s l’être-comme and the poetics of

ecological comparativism 407

Sam La Védrine

Sans dessus dessous (1889) de Jules Verne : Dernier avertissement avant l’Apocalypse 439

Laure Lévêque

Le Japon de Fukushima comme lieu de discours pour

des auteurs francophones 461

Sabine Kraenker

L’invention de la catastrophe au xviiie siècle : Une

invention renouvelée à la croisée de la littérature, de

l’histoire des sociétés et de l’histoire environnementale 489

Sandra Contamina