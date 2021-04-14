Polemics, literature, and knowledge in eighteenth-century Mexico: A New World for the Republic of Letters

José Francisco Robles

Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment 2021:04

*

ISBN: 9781800348127

384 pages

£65.00

*



This book studies the configuration of the idea of the Republic of Letters in eighteenth-century Mexico through an examination of the scholarly communities and literary production directly involved in transatlantic polemics on knowledge production in the New World, as well as debates on philosophical systems of learning. In doing so, this study contributes to a greater understanding of the eighteenth century in Mexico.

- The first book to comprehensively study the scholarly world of eighteenth-century Mexico.

- Examines a wide array of both lesser- and well-known literary texts in order to offer a complete picture of eighteenth-century Mexico’s Republic of Letters and its academic and political contexts.

- Offers a thought-provoking new perspective on the eighteenth-century world of scholarship beyond Europe.