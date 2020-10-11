Jonathan Fruoco,

Chaucer’s Polyphony: The Modern in Medieval Poetry.

Berlin/Kalamazoo: De Gruyter - Medieval Institute Publications.

Research in Medieval and Early Modern Culture, 29, 2020.

ISBN: 978-1-5015-1849-2. — 86,95€

Geoffrey Chaucer has long been considered by the critics as the father of English poetry. However, this notion not only tends to forget a huge part of the history of Anglo-Saxon literature but also to ignore the specificities of Chaucer’s style. Indeed, Chaucer’s decision to write in Middle English, in a time when the hegemony of Latin and Old French was undisputed (especially at the court of Edward III and Richard II), was consistent with an intellectual movement that was trying to give back to European vernaculars the prestige necessary to a genuine cultural production, which eventually led to the emergence of romance and of the modern novel. As a result, if Chaucer cannot be thought of as the father of English poetry, he is, however, the father of English prose and one of the main artisans of what Mikhail Bakhtin called the polyphonic novel.

Contents

Preface VII

Notes on the Texts and Translations XI

Abbreviations of Chaucer’s Works XIII

Introduction 1

Chapter 1 Polyphony and Multilingualism in Medieval England 19

England in the First Days of Old English 24

Norman Invasion, Multilingualism, and Chaucer’s English 27

Chapter 2 Fin’amor, Stil Novo: Chaucer’s Early Influences 37

Chrétien de Troyes and the Novelistic Genre 38

From Chrétien to the Roman de la Rose 45

Dolce Stil Novo 55

Chaucer’s First Influences 61

Chapter 3 Narrative Evolution and New Discursive Strategies 65

The Book of the Duchess 66

The House of Fame 74

From Anelida and Arcite to The Parliament of Fowls 88

Chapter 4 Troilus and Criseyde and the Ambiguity of Double Enunciation 95

Reprocessing Boccaccio’s Filostrato 96

Double Enunciation: Introducing Dante in Il Filostrato 101

Dialogism and Mediation 112

Resisting Closure and Refusing Judgment 119

Chapter 5 Hybridization and the Legend of Chaucer’s Inventiveness 127

Dream Vision and Narrative Poetry 130

The Legend of Good Women and Chaucer’s Exercise in Style 136

Counterbalancing Pathos with Comedy 147

From Parody to Irony 154

Narrative Posture and Ironic Conclusion 160

Chapter 6 Extradiegetic Dialogue in The Canterbury Tales 167

General Prologue: Characterization, Drama, and the Theatrical 170

Dialogism in The Canterbury Tales and the Chaucer Pilgrim 177

Extradiegetic Dialogue 181

Conclusion 205

Bibliography 209

Archival Sources 209

Primary Sources 209

Secondary Sources 210

Index 221