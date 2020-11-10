John Pier, ed.,

Contemporary French and Francophone Narratology,

Columbus, The Ohio State University Press, coll. "Theory and Interpretation of Narrative", 2020.

EAN13 : 9780814214497.

Table of Contents

John Pier

Introduction

Raphaël Baroni

Pragmatics in Classical French Narratology and Beyond

Sylvie Patron

No-Narrator Theories/Optional-Narrator Theories: Recent Proposals and

Continuing Problems. Toward a History of Concepts in Narrative Theory

Benoît Hennaut

Narrator on Stage: Not a Condition but a Component for a

Postdramatic Narrative Discourse

Françoise Revaz

The Poetics of Suspended Narrative

Richard Saint-Gelais

Narration Outside Narrative

John Pier

Discourse Analysis and Narrative Theory: A French Perspective

Denis Bertrand

Regimes of Immanence, between Narratology and Narrativity

Olivier Caïra

Fiction, Expanded and Updated

Claude Calame

Narratology and the Test of Greek Myths: The Poetic Birth of a Colonial City

Françoise Lavocat

Policing Literary Theory: Toward a Collaborative Ethics of Research?

*

“Contemporary French and Francophone Narratology not only provides a broad and diverse range of work but it also illuminates various narrative aspects and narratological areas.” —Gerald J. Prince, author of Narrative as Theme: Studies in French Fiction

The essays included in this collection seek to take the pulse of recent developments in narratological research in the French-speaking countries. Theorists in these countries heavily participated in and shaped narratology, an outgrowth of the structuralist movement during the 1960s and 1970s. While US, German, and Scandinavian theorists took the forefront in the 1990s, narratology in France faded into the background. It was not until the turn of the century that a new interest in narratological issues among French researchers emerged. Activity in the field has since intensified, spurred on, in part, by the realization that narratology cannot be summed up by its formalist and structuralist origins.

Well-versed in French narrative theory, both classical and more recent, the authors in this collection also draw on scholarship coming from other research traditions. The result is that these contributions offer a number of syntheses and perspectives representative of recent French-language scholarship in the field that readers may not be familiar with or that provide them with further insight into subjects they may have encountered in other contexts. This volume will leave readers with a greater awareness of the directions taken by present-day French-language narratology as well as new and developing themes in narrative theory generally.

*

Voir le livre sur le site de l'éditeur…