Jane Gilbert, Miranda Griffin (dir.),

The Futures of Medieval French: Essays in Honour of Sarah Kay

D. S. Brewer, collection "Gallica", 2021. EAN13 : 9781843845959.

We invite you warmly to celebrate Prof. Kay's work and this volume with us at the online launch, 6-7.30pm (UK time) on 14 July 2021, where Dr Mary Franklin-Brown will chair a discussion between Profs Marisa Galvez, Miri Rubin and Eliza Zingesser.

Sarah Kay is one of the most influential medievalists of the past fifty years, making vital, theoretically informed interventions on material from early medieval chansons de geste, through troubadour lyric, to late medieval philosophy and poetry, in French, Occitan, Latin, and Italian. This volume in her honour is organised around the six major monographs that she published between 1990 and 2017. Its essays engage in critical, constructive dialogue with different aspects of Kay's work, and envisage how these might shape medieval French as a discipline in coming years or decades. The subject matters demonstrate the richness of the discipline: animal studies, musicology, temporality, the material turn, medieval textuality, feminism, queer theory, voice, medieval and modern intellectual formations, psychoanalysis, philology, visual arts, transversal criticism, the literary object, affect, rhetoric, body, the past, modern responses to medieval forms and tropes, non-Christian texts and thought-patterns, politics. Reiterating Kay's engagement with medieval literature's complex philosophical debates and analytical scrutiny of human knowledge and affect, they follow her in emphasising how the pleasure of reading medieval literature depends crucially on that literature's intellectual robustness. These essays shed new light on a range of canonical and less well-known medieval texts and artefacts, to present a fresh perspective on the field of medieval studies.

The Futures of Medieval French, Contents:

Introduction - Jane Gilbert and Miranda Griffin

Part I: Subjectivity in Troubadour Poetry (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 1990

Introduction - Ruth Harvey

Third Gender Solace - William Burgwinkle

Troubadour Selves under Debate - Miriam Cabré

'Je tiens ma personne morte': Subjectivity in Fifteenth-Century Courtly Poetry - Helen J. Swift

Part II: The ‘Chansons de Geste’ in the Age of Romance: Political Fictions (Oxford: Clarendon Press, 1995)

Introduction - Jane Gilbert

'He wishes that everyone were leprous like him': Infectious Counternarratives in Ami et Amile - Charlie Samuelson

Feminism-plus: Sarah Kay's The 'Chansons de geste' in the Age of Romance: Political Fictions and the 'Roman de' Waldef - Jocelyn Wogan-Browne

Connected literature: Chansons de geste, Burgundian livres de gestes, and the Writing of Literary Theory Today - Zrinka Stahuljak

Part III: Courtly Contradictions: The Emergence of the Literary Object in the Twelfth Century (Stanford: Stanford University Press, 2001)

Introduction - Peggy McCracken

Finding Contradiction in Guiraut Riquier - Susan Boynton

At the Bleeding Edge of Courtly Love - Joseph R. Johnson

Logic, Meaning, and Imagination - Virginie Greene

Part IV: The Place of Thought: The Complexity of One in French Didactic Literature (Philadelphia: University of Pennsylvania Press, 2007)

Introduction - Nicolette Zeeman

Places of Thought: Environment, Perception, and Textual Identity in Medieval Vernacular Manuscripts - Stephen G. Nichols

The Disembodied Tongue; or, The Place of the Book in the Livre de la Cité des dames - Christine Bourgeois

The Place of Pain: Confronting the Trauma and Complexity of Kingship in the Political Dream Narrative - Deborah McGrady

Part V: Parrots and Nightingales: Troubadour Quotations and the Development of European Poetry (Philadelphia: University of Pennsylvania Press, 2013)

Introduction - Simon Gaunt

Quoting Lyrics and Subjectivities in the Chastelaine de Vergy - Sophie Marnette

Troubadour Attachments - Emily Kate Price

Forms of Repetition: Sestinas in the Twenty-First Century - Simone Ventura

Part VI: Animal Skins and the Reading Self in Medieval Latin and French Bestiaries (Chicago: Chicago University Press, 2017)

Introduction - Miranda Griffin

Between Skin(s), Between Faiths: Caesura, Animality and Comedy in Thirteenth-Century Christian-Jewish Relations - James R. Simpson

Rupturing Skin through the Power of Vox - Elizabeth Eva Leach

Sheep, Elephants, and Marco Polo's Devisement du monde - Sharon Kinoshita

Afterword - Simon Gaunt and Peggy McCracken

