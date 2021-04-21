collectif| Nouvelle parution
J-F. Vernay. (ed.). The Rise of the Australian Neurohumanities. Conversations Between Neurocognitive Research and Australian Literature
The Rise of the Australian Neurohumanities
Conversations Between Neurocognitive Research and Australian Literature
Jean-François Vernay (ed.)
ISBN 9780367751944
Routledge
142 Pages
£35.99
PRESENTATION
This exciting one-of-a-kind volume brings together new contributions by geographically diverse authors who range from early career researchers to well-established scholars in the field.
It unprecedentedly showcases a wide variety of the latest research at the intersection of Australian literary studies and cognitive literary studies in a single volume.
It takes Australian fiction on the leading edge by paving the way for a new direction in Australian literary criticism.
Table of contents:
Foreword by Paula Leverage
Preface by Jean-François Vernay
1. Cognitive Australian Literary Studies and the Creation of New Heuristic Constellations
Jean-François Vernay
2. Narrative Empathy in Contemporary Australian Multiperspectival Novels: Cognitive Readings of Christos Tsiolkas’s The Slap and Gail Jones’s Five Bells
Lukas Klik
3. Contemplating Affects: The Mystery of Emotion in Charlotte Wood’s The Weekend
Victoria Reeve
4. Affective Narratology, Cultural Memory, and Aboriginal Culture in Kim Scott’s Taboo
Francesca Di Blasio
5. Finding Voice: Cognition, Cate Kennedy’s "Cold Snap", and the Australian Bush Tradition
Lisa Smithies
6. On Waiting upon: Speculations by an Australian Novelist on the Experience of Writing a Commissioned Novel
Sue Woolfe
7. Performing a Neuro Lit Crit Analysis of Specky Magee in the Context of Obesity Bibliotherapy: Persuading Readers to Commit to Exercise
Rocío Riestra-Camacho
8. Feeling the Land: Embodied Relations in Contemporary Aboriginal Fiction
Dorothee Klein