The Rise of the Australian Neurohumanities

Conversations Between Neurocognitive Research and Australian Literature

Jean-François Vernay (ed.)

ISBN 9780367751944

Routledge

142 Pages

£35.99

PRESENTATION

This exciting one-of-a-kind volume brings together new contributions by geographically diverse authors who range from early career researchers to well-established scholars in the field.

It unprecedentedly showcases a wide variety of the latest research at the intersection of Australian literary studies and cognitive literary studies in a single volume.

It takes Australian fiction on the leading edge by paving the way for a new direction in Australian literary criticism.

Table of contents:

Foreword by Paula Leverage

Preface by Jean-François Vernay

1. Cognitive Australian Literary Studies and the Creation of New Heuristic Constellations

Jean-François Vernay

2. Narrative Empathy in Contemporary Australian Multiperspectival Novels: Cognitive Readings of Christos Tsiolkas’s The Slap and Gail Jones’s Five Bells

Lukas Klik

3. Contemplating Affects: The Mystery of Emotion in Charlotte Wood’s The Weekend

Victoria Reeve

4. Affective Narratology, Cultural Memory, and Aboriginal Culture in Kim Scott’s Taboo

Francesca Di Blasio

5. Finding Voice: Cognition, Cate Kennedy’s "Cold Snap", and the Australian Bush Tradition

Lisa Smithies

6. On Waiting upon: Speculations by an Australian Novelist on the Experience of Writing a Commissioned Novel

Sue Woolfe

7. Performing a Neuro Lit Crit Analysis of Specky Magee in the Context of Obesity Bibliotherapy: Persuading Readers to Commit to Exercise

Rocío Riestra-Camacho

8. Feeling the Land: Embodied Relations in Contemporary Aboriginal Fiction

Dorothee Klein