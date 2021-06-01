Appel à contributions

« Retourner (la nostalgie) / Returning (Nostalgia) »

n° 39 (printemps 2022)

*** English follows ***

Intermedialités. Histoire et théorie des arts, des lettres et des techniques /

Intermediality. History and Theory of the Arts, Literature, and Technologies

Sous la direction de :

André Habib, Suzanne Paquet, Carl Therrien

(Université de Montréal)

Date de soumission des propositions : 15 juillet 2021

Annonce des résultats de la sélection des propositions : 15 août 2021

Soumission des textes complets aux fins d’évaluation : 15 octobre 2021

Publication des textes retenus par le comité de rédaction : printemps 2022

Intermédialités est une revue scientifique semestrielle qui publie en français et en anglais des articles inédits évalués de façon anonyme par des pairs.

Les propositions d’articles (350–400 mots) doivent être acheminées avant le 15 juillet 2021. En plus du résumé de la proposition, une bibliographie préliminaire (cinq livres ou articles) ainsi qu’une brève notice biographique (programme d’études, champs d’intérêt, 5–10 lignes) sont demandées. Les propositions seront évaluées par le comité scientifique de la revue, en fonction de l’originalité de l’approche et de la pertinence de la problématique. Elles devront être envoyées avant le 15 juillet 2021 à l’adresse suivante :

andre.habib@umontreal.ca.

Les articles définitifs seront à soumettre le 15 octobre 2021. Ils devront avoisiner les 6 000 mots (40 000 caractères, espaces comprises) et pourront comporter des illustrations (sonores, visuelles, fixes ou animées), dont l’auteur·e de l’article aura pris soin de demander les droits de publication.

Il est demandé aux auteur·e·s d’adopter les normes du protocole de rédaction de la revue, disponible à l’adresse suivante :

[FR] http://cri.histart.umontreal.ca/cri/fr/intermedialites/protocole-de-redaction.pdf

[EN] http://cri.histart.umontreal.ca/cri/fr/intermedialites/submission-guidelines.pdf

Pour de plus amples informations sur la revue, consultez les numéros accessibles en ligne sur la plateforme Érudit : http://www.erudit.org/fr/revues/im/

***

Le néologisme « nostalgie » fut forgé pour la première fois en 1688 par un doctorant en médecine suisse du nom de Johannes Hofer, afin d’inscrire dans la langue savante et dans le catalogue des nosographies (en plein essor au 17e siècle) un mal singulier : le désir maladif de retrouver sa terre natale lointaine et qui, dans le langage courant, avait jusqu’alors pour nom Heimweh, Sehnsucht, mal du pays, homesickness, saudade, desengaño, etc. Passé de la langue savante de la médecine (et en particulier de la médecine militaire) du 18e siècle au langage de la littérature et de la musique romantiques du 19e siècle avant d’entrer dans l’usage courant, le terme perdra, au fil du temps, à la fois sa place de choix dans l’inventaire des pathologies médicales et sa pertinence comme mode ou ressort poétique strict (Starobinksi, Bolzinger). Il aura désigné, entretemps, d’abord un sentiment d’éloignement lié à la patrie, puis la douleur associée au passage irréversible du temps et à la perte de l’enfance. C’est ainsi qu’en désertant les salles de dissection, les cabinets de médecins et les recueils de poèmes de l’avant-garde, la nostalgie migrera dans la culture populaire et, depuis les années 1960 et 1970, irrigue de façon marquée le cinéma, la musique et la télévision (Davis, Cook, Dwyer, Holdsworth, Lizardi). Elle en viendra à terme à définir un mode de relation au passé qui, dès lors (et le numérique aura accentué cette tendance), ne semble pensable que dans les termes du regret, du manque, comportant alors, aux yeux de certain·es, une dimension régressive, réactionnaire, doublée parfois de connotations politiques douteuses (dont on ne semble pas toujours complètement débarrassés aujourd’hui). Pour cette raison, les années 1970 et 1980 donneront lieu à une critique virulente de la nostalgie et du « rétro » en général (Baudrillard, Jameson). Or, voilà que depuis une vingtaine d’années, nous assistons à une très lente réhabilitation, ou plutôt à une complexification, critique et intellectuelle (notamment à partir de l’ouvrage phare de Svetlana Boym) de la nostalgie, y compris dans ses dimensions potentiellement positives, « progressistes », voire curatives. Un examen plus attentif de l’histoire de la nostalgie (Bolzinger, Starobinski), l’émergence de nouvelles formes culturelles et esthétiques du « symptôme » nostalgique (dans le jeu vidéo, la musique, la photographie, le cinéma) et, en particulier avec le numérique, l’apparition de modalités plus proprement technologiques et médiatiques de ce sentiment individuel (on parle alors de technostalgie, de nostalgie analogique, de « communautés » nostalgiques sur le Web) ont invité des chercheur·euse·s issus des sciences humaines et sociales, mais aussi des études médiatiques, littéraires et artistiques à « retourner » (vers) la nostalgie, en la pensant alors comme une activité (« nostalgiser ») et comme une façon productive de décrire les modes d’interaction des individus et des communautés avec le passé et la technologie (Niemeyer, Fantin, Févry, Schrey, van der Heijden). D’autres approches ont tenté d’aborder la nostalgie d’un point de vue anthropologique, interculturel, global, queer, décolonial, en faisant apparaître un tout nouveau potentiel critique contemporain de cette notion (Angé, Berliner, Bonnett, Duyvendak, Padva).

Alors, que peut une approche intermédiale de la nostalgie ? L’intermédialité, pensée non pas comme un concept transcendant, comme une métadiscipline autonome, mais comme une méthode interdisciplinaire (souvent indisciplinée), permet de situer, d’interroger et de saisir les objets depuis leur milieu, depuis l’écheveau de données matérielles, de techniques mais aussi d’idées et de discours qui en constituent l’a priori. Dans ce numéro de la revue Intermédialités, il s’agira ainsi d’aborder la nostalgie en analysant, à travers la pluralité de ses manifestations (thèse de médecine, chanson populaire, série télé, jeu vidéo, roman, etc.), le nœud de relations médiatiques qui en assurent l’efficace et la pertinence. L’intermédialité nous invite également à penser la nostalgie à travers plusieurs époques et à l’intersection de plusieurs médias, afin d’en déplier les lieux communs, les survivances culturelles, les montages temporels, les remédiations mémorielles. En suivant un axe intermédial pour travailler la nostalgie, nous voulons insister sur la pluralité de relations qui se nouent, au sein des phénomènes, et qui engagent la matérialité des supports, les milieux de formation des pratiques et des échanges, la production des discours et des affects.

Ce numéro a pour ambition de rassembler des contributions de chercheur·euse·s provenant d’horizons disciplinaires différents. Les articles devront s’attarder à des études de cas précises qui permettront de saisir la nostalgie de diverses façons, dans ses dimensions intermédiales.

Nous encourageons les propositions d’articles traitant, sans s’y limiter, des thèmes généraux suivants :

– Médias, mémoire et nostalgie

– Rétroludicité ou jeux vidéo nostalgiques

– Faux vintage, rétro et nostalgie

– Nostalgies non occidentales

– Nostalgies et médias sociaux

– Technostalgie (nostalgies analogique, numérique)

– Littérature(s) de l’exil et nostalgie

– Cinéma et séries télé contemporaines

– Nostalgie, queer et kitsch

– Industries de la nostalgie : économie, valeur et affect

– Nostalgie et mélancolie

– Nostalgie et psychanalyse

– Nostalgie(s) : perspectives globales et postcoloniales

Bibliographie :

Angé, Olivia, et David Berliner (dir.), Anthropology and Nostalgia, New York–Oxford, Berghahn Books, 2015.

Böhn, Andreas, « Nostalgia of the Media/in the Media », dans Winfried Nöth et Nina Bishara (dir.), Self-Reference in the Media, Berlin–New York, De Gruyter Mouton, 2007, p. 143–153.

Bolzinger, André, Histoire de la nostalgie, Paris, Campagne Première, coll. « Recherche », 2007.

Bonnett, Alastair, The Geography of Nostalgia: Global and Local Perspectives on Modernity and Loss, Londres, Routledge, 2017.

Boym, Svetlana, The Future of Nostalgia, New York, Basic Books, 2001.

Cook, Pam, Screening the Past. Memory and Nostalgia in Cinema, Londres–New York, Routledge, 2005.

Davis, Fred, Yearning for Yesterday. A Sociology of Nostalgia, New York, The Free Press, Londres, Collier Macmillan Publishers, 1979.

Duyvendak, Jan Willem, The Politics of Home – Belonging and Nostalgia in Western Europe and the United States, Londres, Palgrave Macmillan, 2011.

Dwyer, Michael D., Back to the Fifties: Nostalgia, Hollywood Film and Popular Music of the Seventies and Eighties, Oxford, Oxford University Press, coll. « Oxford Music/Media », 2015.

Ericson, Staffan, Johan Fornäs et Anne Kaun (dir.), « Media Times: Mediating Time –Temporalizing Media: Introduction », International Journal of Communication, vol. 10, 2016, p. 5206–5212.

Fantin, Emmanuelle, et Thibault Le Hégarat (dir.), « L’Âge d’or », Le Temps des médias, vol. 27, n° 2, 2016, p. 5–15.

Habib, André, et Alice Michaud-Lapointe (dir.), Dossier « Le temps du rétro », Spirale, nº 266, 2018, p. 27–65.

H-ermes. Journal of Communication, Dossier « Nostalgia », nº 8, 2016, http://siba-ese.unisalento.it/index.php/h-ermes (consultation le 17 février 2021).

Hofer, Johannus, Medical Dissertation on Nostalgia or Homesickness, Basel, Jacob Bertschius, 1688, dans Bulletin of the Institute of the History of Medecine, 1er janvier 1934, trad. Carolyn Kiser Anspach, p. 376–391.

Holdsworth, Amy, Television, Memory and Nostalgia, Basingstoke, Palgrave Macmillan, 2011.

Lizardi, Ryan, Mediated Nostalgia. Individual Memory and Contemporary Mass Media, Washington, Lexington Books, 2015.

Niemeyer, Katharina (dir.), Media and Nostalgia. Yearning for the Past, Present and Future, Houndmill (R.-U.), coll. « Macmillan Memory Studies », 2014.

Niemeyer, Katharina, Emmanuelle Fantin et Sébastien Févry, Nostalgies contemporaines. Médias, cultures et technologies, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, Presses universitaires du Septentrion, 2021.

Padva, Gilad, Queer Nostalgia in Cinema and Popular Culture, Basingstoke, Palgrave Macmillan, 2014.

Schrey, Dominik, Analoge Nostalgie in der digitalen Medienkultur, Berlin, Kadmos, 2017.

Starobinski, Jean, L’encre de la mélancolie, Paris, Éditions du Seuil, coll. « Essais/Points », 2012.

Van der Heijden, Tim, « Technostalgia of the present: From Technologies of Memory to a Memory of Technologies », NECSUS, 16 novembre 2015, https://necsus-ejms.org/technostalgia-present-technologies-memory-memory-technologies/ (consultation le 14 mai 2021).

******

Call for papers

« Returning (Nostalgia) / Retourner (la nostalgie) »

no. 39 (Spring 2022)

Intermédialités. Histoire et théorie des arts, des lettres et des techniques /

Intermediality. History and Theory of the Arts, Literature, and Technologies

Issue editors:

André Habib, Suzanne Paquet, Carl Therrien

(Université de Montréal)

Deadline for submitting a proposal: July 15, 2021

Announcement of proposal selection results: August 15, 2021

Submission of completed texts for peer review: October 15, 2021

Publication of the texts approved by the editorial board: Spring 2022

Intermédialités/Intermediality is a biannual journal, which publishes original articles in French and English evaluated through a blind peer review process.

Proposals (350–400 words) in English or French should include an abstract, a preliminary bibliography (five books or articles) and a brief biographical note (academic program, fields of interest, 5–10 lines). Proposals will be evaluated by the journal’s scientific committee, based on the originality of the approach and the relevance of the problematic. They should be sent before July 15th, 2021 to André Habib at the following email address:

andre.habib@umontreal.ca.

Completed texts should be sent before October 15th, 2021. They should be no longer than 6,000 words (40,000 characters, including spaces) and can incorporate illustrations (audio, visual, still or animated) whose publication rights should be secured by the authors.

Authors are requested to follow the submission guidelines available at:

[FR] http://cri.histart.umontreal.ca/cri/fr/intermedialites/protocole-de-redaction.pdf

[EN] http://cri.histart.umontreal.ca/cri/fr/intermedialites/submission-guidelines.pdf

For more information on Intermédialités/Intermedialities, please consult the journal issues available through the online portal Érudit: http://www.erudit.org/revue/im/apropos.html

***

The neologism “nostalgia” was first coined in 1688 by the Swiss medical student Johannes Hofer in order to give a scientific name to a peculiar affliction and to inscribe it in the catalogue of nosographical entries (which was in full expansion in the seventeenth century): the sickly desire to return to one's distant native land, a desire that until then had been known in common parlance as Heimweh, Sehnsucht, mal du pays, homesickness, saudade, desengaño, etc. From the scholarly language of medicine (and military medicine in particular) in the eighteenth century to the language of Romantic literature and music in the nineteenth century, and then entering into common usage, the term would lose, over time, both its prominent place in the inventory of medical pathologies and its relevance as a poetic mode or wellspring (Starobinksi, Bolzinger). In the meantime, it had come to designate a sense of distance from one’s homeland as well as the pain associated with the irreversible passage of time and the loss of childhood. Thus, after deserting the dissecting rooms, the doctors’ offices, and the poetry books of the avant-garde, nostalgia migrated into popular culture and, since the 1960s and 1970s, has marked in a substantial way the realms of cinema, music, and television (Davis, Cook, Dwyer, Holdsworth, Lizardi). It has come to define a way of relating to the past—and our digital environment has only reinforced this trend—that makes the past conceivable primarily in terms of regret or lack, thus also incorporating, some would say, a regressive and reactionary dimension, sometimes coupled with dubious political connotations (which we still haven’t completely gotten rid of). For this reason, the 1970s and 1980s gave rise to a scathing critique of nostalgia and the “retro” trend in general (Baudrillard, Jameson). For the last twenty years or so, however, we have been witnessing nostalgia’s slow rehabilitation, or rather a move towards making this concept more intellectually and critically complex (Svetlana Boym’s seminal work is a notable starting point), including its potentially positive, progressive, and even curative aspects. Various approaches—a closer look at the history of nostalgia (Bolzinger, Starobinski), the emergence of new cultural and aesthetic expressions of nostalgia’s “symptoms” (in video games, music, photography, cinema), and the advent, in the digital age, of technological and media-based forms of this feeling (one speaks of technostalgia, analog nostalgia, of online nostalgic “communities”)—have invited researchers from the social sciences and the humanities as well as from media studies, literature, and the artistic disciplines to “return” (towards) nostalgia, thinking of it as an activity (“to nostalgize”) and as a productive way to describe the modes of interaction that individuals and communities maintain with the past and with technology (Niemeyer, Fantin, Févry, Schrey, van der Heijden). Other approaches have considered nostalgia from an anthropological, intercultural, global, queer, and decolonial perspective, revealing nostalgia’s new, contemporary critical potential (Angé, Berliner, Bonnett, Duyvendak, Padva).

What, then, can an intermedial approach to nostalgia contribute? Intermediality, considered not as a transcendent concept or as an autonomous metadiscipline, but as an interdisciplinary (and often undisciplined) method, allows one to situate, question, and seize the objects of analysis from within their environment, from the interweaving of the material conditions and techniques, as well as ideas and discourses that constitute their a priori. In this issue of Intermédialités/Intermediality we will approach nostalgia by analyzing, through its various manifestations (medical dissertations, popular songs, TV series, video games, novels, etc.), the tangle of media connections that underlie its effectiveness and relevance. Intermediality also invites us to think of nostalgia across historical epochs and at the intersection of several media in order to unfold the clichés associated with the concept, its notions of cultural survival, temporal montages, remediations of memories. By approaching nostalgia in terms of intermediality, we seek to underscore the plurality of relations that overlap within different phenomena, and the different ways they engage with the media’s material conditions, the media environments in which distinct practices and exchanges develop, and the production of discourses and affects.

This issue aims to gather contributions by researchers from diverse disciplinary backgrounds. The articles should focus on specific case studies that demonstrate the diverse intermedial dimensions of nostalgia. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to, the following:

- Media, memory, and nostalgia

- Retrogaming

- Fake vintage, retro, and nostalgia

- Non-western nostalgia

- Nostalgia and social media

- Technostalgia (analog and digital nostalgia)

- Literature(s) of exile and nostalgia

- Contemporary cinema and TV series

- Nostalgia, queer, and kitsch

- Industries of nostalgia: economy, value, and affect

- Nostalgia and melancholy

- Nostalgia and psychoanalysis

- Nostalgia(s): global and postcolonial perspectives

