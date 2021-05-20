Irene Pérez Fernández, Carmen Pérez Ríu (dir.)

Romantic Escapes. Post-Millennial Trends in Contemporary Popular Romance Fiction

Peter Lang

ISBN : 978-3-0343-4281-0

62,95 €

328 p.

PRÉSENTATION

Romance continues to stand as the most profitable literary genre and the second most read book category. The developments reshaping the conventions and marketing practices of popular fiction, both inside and beyond the books themselves, have affected the romance genre in specific ways that demand critical attention. This book brings together a collection of twelve chapters on postmillennial developments in contemporary popular romance fiction produced in different countries in order to prove how the genre, which has always been sensitive to customer demands and market trends, has continued to evolve accordingly. The chapters focus on how traditional formulae are being reshaped and adapted to meet readers’ expectations and market demands within this thriving transnational industry.

Irene Pérez-Fernández is a lecturer at the University of Oviedo, Spain. She specializes in contemporary British literature with a particular interest in Black British and Asian British women writers.

Carmen Pérez Ríu is a lecturer at the University of Oviedo, Spain. She specializes in contemporary literatures in English and film adaptation studies, with special attention to feminist film theory and media analysis.

