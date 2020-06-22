Philadelphia, PA

52nd Northeast Modern Language Association (NeMLA) Convention

11-14 March 2021

Francophone African Women Writers Embracing Eco-Feminism

This panel welcome papers exploring francophone African women writers’ narratives that approach human life as deeply embedded in both nature and culture. Some themes of consideration should include, among others: how literary accounts expose the intersectional ties among environmentalism, anticolonial struggle, and social justice; in what ways African female writers challenge unjust, ecologically destructive forms of imperial development and engage in alternative forms of ecofeminist environmental ethics; how they represent the double oppressions of women and nature; and finally, how do women writers depict communitarian and relational living, and interdependence between humans and nature.

SUBMIT HERE: https://www.cfplist.com/nemla/Home/S/18582