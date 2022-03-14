L'ouvrage collectif The Form of Ideology and the Ideology of Form: Cold War, Decolonization and Third World Print Cultures vient d'être publié en open access.



Vous trouverez le sommaire, les résumés des articles et les articles eux-mêmes sur le lien suivant: https://www.openbookpublishers.com/product/1411



Et une brève présentation en anglais ci-dessous:



"This timely volume focuses on the period of decolonization and the Cold War as the backdrop to the emergence of new and diverse literary aesthetics that accompanied anti-imperialist commitments and Afro-Asian solidarity. Competing internationalist frameworks produced a flurry of writings that made Asian, African and other world literatures visible to each other for the first time. The book’s essays examine a host of print culture formats (magazines, newspapers, manifestos, conference proceedings, ephemera, etc.) and modes of cultural mediation and transnational exchange that enabled the construction of a variously inflected Third-World culture which played a determining role throughout the Cold War.



The essays in this collection focus on locations as diverse as Morocco, Tunisia, South Asia, China, Spain, and Italy, and on texts in Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Italian, Bengali, and Spanish. In doing so, they highlight the combination of local debates and struggles, and internationalist networks and aspirations that found expression in essays, novels, travelogues, translations, reviews, reportages and other literary forms.



With its comparative study of print cultures with a focus on decolonization and the Cold War, the volume makes a major contribution both to studies of postcolonial literary and print cultures, and to cultural Cold War studies in multilingual and non-Western contexts, and will be of interest to historians and literary scholars alike"



Introduction Francesca Orsini, Neelam Srivastava et Laetitia Zecchini



1. The Traveller as Internationalist: Syed Mujtaba Ali

Supriya Chaudhuri



2. Writing Friendship: The Fraternal Travelogue and China-India Cultural Diplomacy in the 1950s

Jia Yan



3. Literary Activism: Hindi Magazines, the Short Story and the World

Francesca Orsini



4. Publishing the Resistance: Third-Worldist Writing in Cold War Italy

Neelam Srivastava



5. The Meanings, Forms and Exercise of ‘Freedom’: The Indian PEN and the Indian Committee for Cultural Freedom (1930s-1960s)

Laetitia Zecchini



6. Moroccan Intellectuals Between Decolonisation and the Arab Cold War: Abdallah Laroui’s Critical and Literary Writing

Karima Laachir



7. The Poetics and Politics of Solidarity: Barg el-Lil (1961) and Afrotopia

Itzea Goikolea-Amiano



8. Euforia, Desencanto: Roberto Bolaño and Barcelona Publishing in the Transition to Democracy

Paulo Lemos Horta



Afterword: A World of Print

Peter Kalliney