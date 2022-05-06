Comparing Literatures: Aspects, Method, and Orientation, dir. Fiona McIntosh-Varjabédian et Alison Boulanger



(Proceedings of the 8th Congress of the European Society of Comparative Literature, Lille, August 2019)





Contents :



Introduction



Fiona McIntosh-Varjabédian (Université de Lille), “Comparative Literature-World Literature: Spreading Knowledge and Representations between Cultural Curiosity and the Risk of New Globish Stereotypes”



1. Making a difference in (and through) translation



Lieven d’Hulst (KU Leuven), “How Translation Knowledges Travel in Space and Time”



Joseph Pivato (Athabasca University, Canada), “Comparative Literature. A Revitalization”



2. Making a difference in language, literature and literary theory



Alison Boulanger (Université de Lille), “Nabokov’s Languages”



Tamar Barbakadze (UNIL), “Proust’s and Woolf’s Dialogue Regarding Language”



Olga Szmidt (Jagiellonian University), “The Discreet Charm of Refraining from Judgment. A Few Doubts Concerning Evaluation in Contemporary Literary Criticism”



3. Mediating between images and wor[l]ds



Sandro Jung (Shanghai University), “The Transnational Reach and Interpretation-Shaping Power of Book Illustrations and Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe in 1720”



Jobst Welge (Universität Leipzig), “The Transmission of Knowledge in European Adventure Fiction of the Amazon”



Orsolya Milián (University of Szeged), “The Blind Leading the Blind: Brueghel in Ekphrastic Poetry”.