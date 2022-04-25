Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México. Facultad de Filosofía y Letras.

Nuevas Poligrafías. Revista de Teoría Literaria y Literatura Comparada

Experiences of the Self in Comics

Guest editors: Áurea Esquivel Flores y Alfredo Guzmán Tinajero



Since its origins, comics and their different traditions (historietas, bande dessinée, manga, etc.) have explored the territories of the self. Their authors have represented themselves in search of their own being and as a way of (re)constructing their images in the world. Since the seventies, representations of the self in comic narratives have been a prevailing resource along with others such as costumbrismo, satire, or the documentary, resources that broke with dominant narratives. This gesture towards the personal was one of the factors that favored the cultural recognition of the medium as well as its legitimation within academic reflection. The subsequent invention of the concept of the graphic novel, in addition to its editorial expansion, made it possible to delve into the experiences of the intimate, producing a plethoric creative phenomenon of innumerable and complex stories centered on sentimental, embarrassing, or painful events, which on many occasions pose particular approaches to the self, to the authorial, to the collective and to self-representation.



A widely recognized turning point of this phenomenon was Maus (1991) by Art Spiegelman, who, drawing on authors such as Justin Green, Robert Crumb, Will Eisner, or Harvey Peekar, took advantage of the ways in which the medium allows exploring the self and its relationships with memory, tradition, and pain. Another key moment in the long history of the experiences of the self in comics occurs at the turn of the millennium with the publication of two works that consolidated the paths of self-representation and emphasized the indispensable gaze of women in it: Persepolis (2000) by Marje Satrapi and Fun Home (2006) by Alison Bechdel. In these works, in which a gaze marked by the authors of Wimmen's Comix or Ah Nana! is recognizable, it becomes clear that everyday life, identity, and growth are territories of expression and struggle in an environment apparently dominated by the heteronormative, the adventure and the puerile.



Along with this creative phenomenon, studies of the self in comics have prospered recently —above all, they have been codified and studied from the theoretical framework of the autobiography (Chaney, 2006; Chute, 2010; El Refaie, 2012; Kunka 2017)—. However, the authors have resorted to other ways of narrating themselves, such as autofiction, filiation narratives, documentaries, autobiographical fiction, graphic medicine or non-narrative comics.



In this way, the comics of the self seem not only to tell the life of their authors retrospectively, but also to address multiple and complex ways of (re)elaborating their history, their emotions, and their corporality. They explore fictions caused by desires and the fantastic, figurations of the self (Pozuelo, 2010), authorial postures (Meizoz, 2007), or dissident corporalities and sexualities. These approaches to the experiences of the self suggest fruitful avenues of observation and study.



Considering the above, for the seventh issue of Nuevas Poligrafías. Revista de Teoría Literaria y Literatura Comparada, we call specialists in the areas of ​​literature, arts, and humanities in general to submit unpublished and original articles that address the different experiences of the self in comics, in addition to representations of the body, trauma, violence, and gender. We are interested in receiving contributions that address the visual, narrative, and aesthetic frameworks that the medium allows around these issues. Some possible approaches are:



Narratives of the self: autobiography, autofiction, stories of affiliation, etc.

Authorial postures and configuration of the authorial figure

Representations of the body

Gender and narratives of the self

Trauma, violence, and memory

The self in the documentary comic

Graphic medicine

The self in children's and youth comic books

Comics of the self and their intermedial adaptations

Other approaches to comics



Even though in this issue we will privilege papers that revolve around the experiences of the self in comics, we will continue to receive papers concerning our usual topics—that is, studies of literary theory and literature in different languages, genre, visual images, themes and historical treatment, translation, popular culture, postcolonial studies, as well as intermedial and transmedial approaches. We will also receive book reviews and notes related to comparative literature and literary theory.



The length of the articles must be between 5000 and 7000 words, including notes and bibliographical references. The length of the reviews must be between 1000 and 1500 words. All contributions must adhere to the general requirements and editorial guidelines established by the journal, and they should be submitted through the editorial manager of this website. The deadline for papers to be included in this number is August 15th, 2022. The publication of number 7 of Nuevas Poligrafías. Revista de Teoría Literaria y Literatura Comparada is scheduled for February 2023.

---------

Nuevas Poligrafías. Revista de Teoría Literaria y Literatura Comparada

Experiencias del yo en el cómic

Editorxs invitadxs: Áurea Esquivel Flores y Alfredo Guzmán Tinajero



Desde sus orígenes el cómic y sus distintas tradiciones (la historieta, la bande dessinée, el manga, etcétera) han explorado los territorios del yo. Sus autorxs se han autorrepresentado en ellos buscándose a sí mismxs y como una forma de (re)construirse ante el mundo. Desde los años setenta del siglo pasado, la presencia de las narraciones del yo en el cómic ha sido un recurso preponderante junto a otros como el costumbrismo, la sátira o lo documental, recursos que rompieron con las narraciones dominantes. Este gesto hacia lo personal fue uno de los factores que favorecieron el reconocimiento cultural del medio así como su legitimación dentro de la reflexión académica. La posterior invención del concepto de novela gráfica, además de su expansión editorial, permitió profundizar en las experiencias de lo íntimo, produciendo un pletórico fenómeno creativo de innumerables y complejos relatos centrados en sucesos sentimentales, vergonzosos o dolorosos, que en muchas ocasiones plantean acercamientos particulares al yo, a lo autoral, a lo colectivo y a la autorrepresentación.



Un parteaguas ampliamente reconocido de este fenómeno fue Maus (1991) de Art Spiegelman, quien, abrevando de autores como Justin Green, Robert Crumb, Will Eisner o Harvey Peekar, aprovechó las formas propias en las que el medio permite explorar el yo y sus relaciones con la memoria, la tradición y el dolor. Otro momento clave de la larga historia de las experiencias del yo en el cómic acontece en el cambio de milenio con la publicación de dos obras que consolidaron los caminos de la autorrepresentación y pusieron énfasis en la mirada indispensable de las mujeres en el mismo: Persepolis (2000) de Marje Satrapi y Fun Home (2006) de Alison Bechdel. En estos trabajos, en los que se reconoce una mirada marcada por las autoras de Wimmen’s Comix o Ah Nana!, se pone de manifiesto que la cotidianidad, la identidad y el crecimiento son territorios de expresión y lucha en un medio aparentemente dominado por la heteronorma, la aventura y lo pueril.



A la par de este fenómeno creativo, los estudios del yo en el cómic han prosperado recientemente —sobre todo han sido codificados y estudiados desde los paradigmas de la autobiografía (Chaney, 2006; Chute, 2010; El Refaie, 2012; Kunka 2017)—. No obstante, lxs autorxs han recurrido a otras formas de narrarse a sí mismxs, como son la autoficción, los relatos de filiación, el documental, la ficción autobiográfica, la medicina gráfica o el cómic no-narrativo. De este modo, los cómics del yo parecen no sólo contar la vida de sus autorxs retrospectivamente, sino que también abordan múltiples y complejas formas de (re)elaborar su historia, sus emociones y su corporalidad. Indagan en la ficción provocada por los deseos y lo fantástico, en las figuraciones del yo (Pozuelo, 2010), en las posturas autorales (Meizoz, 2007) o exploran corporalidades y sexualidades disidentes. Estas aproximaciones a las experiencias del yo sugieren rutas fructíferas de observación y estudio.



Considerando lo anterior, para el número 7, Nuevas Poligrafías. Revista de Teoría Literaria y Literatura Comparada convoca a especialistas en el área de la literatura, las artes y las humanidades en general a enviar artículos inéditos y originales que traten las distintas experiencias del yo en el cómic, además de las representaciones del cuerpo, el trauma, la violencia y el género en el mismo. Nos interesa recibir contribuciones que aborden los entramados visuales, narrativos y estéticos que el medio permite en torno a estos temas. Algunos de las aproximaciones posibles son:



Las narraciones del yo: autobiografía, autoficción, relatos de filiación, etcétera

Posturas autorales y configuración de la figura autoral

Representaciones del cuerpo

Género y narraciones del yo

Trauma, violencias y memoria

El yo en el cómic documental

Medicina gráfica

El yo en el cómic infantil y juvenil

Los cómics del yo y sus adaptaciones a otros medios

Otras aproximaciones al cómic



Aunque en este número privilegiaremos las contribuciones en torno a las experiencias del yo en los cómics, continuaremos con la recepción de artículos sobre los temas que acostumbramos, esto es, sobre estudios de teoría literaria y literaturas en distintas lenguas, género, imágenes, tema y configuraciones históricas, traducción, cultura popular, estudios poscoloniales, además de aproximaciones intermediales o transmediales. También recibiremos reseñas de libros y notas relacionadas con la literatura comparada y la teoría de la literatura.



Los artículos propuestos deben tener un mínimo de 5 000 y un máximo de 7 000 palabras, incluyendo notas y bibliografía. Las reseñas, por su parte, deben tener una extensión de 1 000 palabras como mínimo y 1 500 palabras como máximo. Todas las colaboraciones deberán apegarse a las directrices y lineamientos establecidos por la revista y enviarse a través del gestor editorial de este sitio web. Aunque consideraremos las colaboraciones que lleguen durante todo el año, la fecha límite para quedar incluidas en este número es el 15 de agosto de 2022. La publicación del número 7 de la revista está prevista para febrero de 2023.