European Association for the Study of Theatre and Performance (EASTAP), n° 2,

Agata Łuksza and Luk Van den Dries, Editors-in-ChiefTimmy De Laet,

Managing Editor, 2020.

.

Exceptionally, EASTAP gladly offers this new issue at no cost as a gesture of solidarity during these demanding and challenging times. Now that theatres are closed, festivals have been cancelled, and conferences have been postponed, both local and global communities of performance practitioners and scholars are more than ever in need of continuing the exchange of critical thought and in-depth research. By making this issue freely accessible, EASTAP wants to contribute to a climate of mutual support and ongoing dialogue, emphasizing the importance of artistic and creative imagination to get us through this period of crisis.

Below you can check out the Table of Contents. By going to the journal’s website, you can download separate sections, individual essays, or the issue as a whole :

https://journal.eastap.com/eastap-issue-2/

Any responses to the issue are more than welcome.

Please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us at: journal@eastap.com.

*

ESSAYS – “Past, Present and Futures of Creative Processes in the Performing Arts”

(Guest editors: Sophie Lucet, Lorenzo Mango and Luk Van den Dries)

Introduction to the Essays Section

Sophie Lucet, Lorenzo Mango and Luk Van den Dries

Chasing Your Own Tail: The Inclusive Artist’s Process in Project-Based Contemporary Dance

Annelies Van Assche

Aux côtés des artistes-interprètes de Fractus V (Compagnie Eastman / Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, 2015-2019): Approche micropolitique d’un processus de création et de tournée

Martin Givors

Voyage au cœur du processus créatif: L’expérimentation chez Nicolas Stemann

Leila Vidal-Sephiha

(Re)defining the Director’s Book: How (Genetic Research of) Regiebücher constructed the Regisseur

Edith Cassiers

Process and Product in the Italian Conceptual Theatre

Mimma Valentino

La génétique de la performance artistique entre la génétique du spectacle et la génétique du dessin

The Two Gullivers

ARGOS, un projet innovant d’observations de processus de création en Europe

Maria João Brilhante, Brigitte Prost, Sophie Proust, Ana Clara Santos

KinoAI et le carnet audiovisual: une solution plurielle pour l’étude des répétitions

Remi Ronfard & Julie Valero

Towards a Model of Digital Narration of the Creative Process of Performance

Eleni Papalexiou

Negotiating “Home” Borders: Creative Processes hosting Syrian and Palestinian Syrian Artists in Europe

Ruba Totah

ARTIST IN FOCUS – Shermin Langhoff and the Maxim Gorki Theatre

(Guest Editors: Solveig Gade and Armando Rotondi)

Taking History Personally: Knowing that Neither Memories are Already Memory, nor Stories are Already History

Shermin Langhoff

Shermin Langhoff: A Rebellious Spirit in a Mainstream Theatre

Azadeh Sharifi

Developing the Imaginaries and Fantasias of Theatre Institutions: An Interview with Shermin Langhoff

Solveig Gade & Armando Rotondi

Intersectional Perspectives on Identity in Theatre

Rebecca Ajnwojner

Enquete: Working at the Gorki

Interview with Oliver Frljić, Marta Górnicka, Maryam Abu Khaled, Sebastian Nübling, Sesede Terziyan, Yael Ronen

Portfolio

The Maxim Gorki Theatre

FROM THE ARCHIVES

(Editor: Didier Plassard)

Émile Pitou’s Memorandum: The Life of a French Traveling Puppeteer at the Turn of the 19th Century

Yanna Kor

Mémorandum d’Émile Pitou à 22 ans et demi – Suivi de Théâtre Pitou – Quatrième époque

Émile Pitou

BOOK REVIEWS

(Editors: Valentina Temussi, Maria João Brilhante, Milija Gluhovic)

Hülya Adak and Rüstem Ertuğ Altınay (eds.), Comparative Drama, Special Issue “Performing Turkishness”, Volume 52, Number 3 & 4 (Fall & Winter 2018)

Review by Deniz Başar

Agata Adamiecka-Sitek, Marcin Kościelniak and Grzegorz Niziołek (eds.), Teatr a Kościół (2018)

Review by Piotr Morawsk

José Cardoso Bernardes, José Camões (eds.), Compêndio Gil Vicente (2019)

Review by Thomas Earle

Óscar Cornago, Sílvia Fernandes, Julia Guimarães (org.), O Teatro como experiência pública (2019)

Review by Ana Pais

Marcin Kościelniak. Egoiści. Trzecia droga w kulturze polskiej lat 80 (2018)

Review by Dorota Sosnowska

Stefano Laffi e Andrea Maulini Milano (cur.), Il territorio in scena: Dieci anni di residenze ETRE (2019)

Review by Armando Rotondi

Martin Mégevand (dir.), Dire les Guerres: Performance et Création (2019)

Review by Rina Pina Coelho

Franco Ruffini, Grotowski e Gurdjieff (2019)

Review by Cecilia Carponi

Avra Sidiropoulou, Directions for Directing: Theatre and Method (2019)

Review by Freddy Decreus

José Sanchis Sinisterra, El texto insumiso (2018)

Review by Mickael de Oliveira

Cinzia Toscano, Il teatro dei robot. La meccanica delle emozioni nel Robot-Human Theatre di Hirata Oriza (2019)

Review by Armando Rotondi