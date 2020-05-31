revue| Nouvelle parution
European Association for the Study of Theatre and Performance (EASTAP), n° 2 : "Past, Present and Futures of Creative Processes in the Performing Arts"
European Association for the Study of Theatre and Performance (EASTAP), n° 2,
Agata Łuksza and Luk Van den Dries, Editors-in-ChiefTimmy De Laet,
Managing Editor, 2020.
Exceptionally, EASTAP gladly offers this new issue at no cost as a gesture of solidarity during these demanding and challenging times. Now that theatres are closed, festivals have been cancelled, and conferences have been postponed, both local and global communities of performance practitioners and scholars are more than ever in need of continuing the exchange of critical thought and in-depth research. By making this issue freely accessible, EASTAP wants to contribute to a climate of mutual support and ongoing dialogue, emphasizing the importance of artistic and creative imagination to get us through this period of crisis.
Below you can check out the Table of Contents. By going to the journal’s website, you can download separate sections, individual essays, or the issue as a whole :
https://journal.eastap.com/eastap-issue-2/
Any responses to the issue are more than welcome.
Please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us at: journal@eastap.com.
ESSAYS – “Past, Present and Futures of Creative Processes in the Performing Arts”
(Guest editors: Sophie Lucet, Lorenzo Mango and Luk Van den Dries)
Introduction to the Essays Section
Sophie Lucet, Lorenzo Mango and Luk Van den Dries
Chasing Your Own Tail: The Inclusive Artist’s Process in Project-Based Contemporary Dance
Annelies Van Assche
Aux côtés des artistes-interprètes de Fractus V (Compagnie Eastman / Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, 2015-2019): Approche micropolitique d’un processus de création et de tournée
Martin Givors
Voyage au cœur du processus créatif: L’expérimentation chez Nicolas Stemann
Leila Vidal-Sephiha
(Re)defining the Director’s Book: How (Genetic Research of) Regiebücher constructed the Regisseur
Edith Cassiers
Process and Product in the Italian Conceptual Theatre
Mimma Valentino
La génétique de la performance artistique entre la génétique du spectacle et la génétique du dessin
The Two Gullivers
ARGOS, un projet innovant d’observations de processus de création en Europe
Maria João Brilhante, Brigitte Prost, Sophie Proust, Ana Clara Santos
KinoAI et le carnet audiovisual: une solution plurielle pour l’étude des répétitions
Remi Ronfard & Julie Valero
Towards a Model of Digital Narration of the Creative Process of Performance
Eleni Papalexiou
Negotiating “Home” Borders: Creative Processes hosting Syrian and Palestinian Syrian Artists in Europe
Ruba Totah
ARTIST IN FOCUS – Shermin Langhoff and the Maxim Gorki Theatre
(Guest Editors: Solveig Gade and Armando Rotondi)
Taking History Personally: Knowing that Neither Memories are Already Memory, nor Stories are Already History
Shermin Langhoff
Shermin Langhoff: A Rebellious Spirit in a Mainstream Theatre
Azadeh Sharifi
Developing the Imaginaries and Fantasias of Theatre Institutions: An Interview with Shermin Langhoff
Solveig Gade & Armando Rotondi
Intersectional Perspectives on Identity in Theatre
Rebecca Ajnwojner
Enquete: Working at the Gorki
Interview with Oliver Frljić, Marta Górnicka, Maryam Abu Khaled, Sebastian Nübling, Sesede Terziyan, Yael Ronen
Portfolio
The Maxim Gorki Theatre
FROM THE ARCHIVES
(Editor: Didier Plassard)
Émile Pitou’s Memorandum: The Life of a French Traveling Puppeteer at the Turn of the 19th Century
Yanna Kor
Mémorandum d’Émile Pitou à 22 ans et demi – Suivi de Théâtre Pitou – Quatrième époque
Émile Pitou
BOOK REVIEWS
(Editors: Valentina Temussi, Maria João Brilhante, Milija Gluhovic)
Hülya Adak and Rüstem Ertuğ Altınay (eds.), Comparative Drama, Special Issue “Performing Turkishness”, Volume 52, Number 3 & 4 (Fall & Winter 2018)
Review by Deniz Başar
Agata Adamiecka-Sitek, Marcin Kościelniak and Grzegorz Niziołek (eds.), Teatr a Kościół (2018)
Review by Piotr Morawsk
José Cardoso Bernardes, José Camões (eds.), Compêndio Gil Vicente (2019)
Review by Thomas Earle
Óscar Cornago, Sílvia Fernandes, Julia Guimarães (org.), O Teatro como experiência pública (2019)
Review by Ana Pais
Marcin Kościelniak. Egoiści. Trzecia droga w kulturze polskiej lat 80 (2018)
Review by Dorota Sosnowska
Stefano Laffi e Andrea Maulini Milano (cur.), Il territorio in scena: Dieci anni di residenze ETRE (2019)
Review by Armando Rotondi
Martin Mégevand (dir.), Dire les Guerres: Performance et Création (2019)
Review by Rina Pina Coelho
Franco Ruffini, Grotowski e Gurdjieff (2019)
Review by Cecilia Carponi
Avra Sidiropoulou, Directions for Directing: Theatre and Method (2019)
Review by Freddy Decreus
José Sanchis Sinisterra, El texto insumiso (2018)
Review by Mickael de Oliveira
Cinzia Toscano, Il teatro dei robot. La meccanica delle emozioni nel Robot-Human Theatre di Hirata Oriza (2019)
Review by Armando Rotondi
