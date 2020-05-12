Etudes Francophones: Vol. 32 - Printemps 2020

« Bande dessinée et intermédialité »

Sous la direction de

Jan Baetens (University of Leuven)

Hugo Frey (University of Chichester)

Fabrice Leroy (University of Louisiana at Lafayette)

This issue of Etudes Francophones is devoted to the study of intermediality in French-language comics and graphic novels. It explores the relations or interconnections between the modalities of expression and representation used in bande dessinée and that of other media. The twelve articles contained herein study comics that transgress established boundaries between media or combine various vehicles or platforms of representation. These individual analyses discuss mixed media uses of comic art and film, literature, reportage, painting, curation, photography, museography, religious iconography, history and memory studies, and video games. All articles primarily focus on French-language works, although some comparative essays partially discuss graphic works in other languages.

Contents :

Images fixes, cadre mobile. La bande dessinée aux bords du cinéma — Livio Belloï

BD reportage or Exotic Travel Journal? L’Afrique de papa and the Intermedial Gaze — Michelle Bumatay

(Re)negotiating Memory: Panama Al-Brown ou l’Énigme de la Force, or the Black Boxer vs. the Graphic Novel — Maxence Leconte

Mediated Martyrdom in Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis — Renée Altergott

Godard’s Contra-Bande: Early Comic Heroes in Pierrot le fou and Le Livre d’image — Tamara Tasevska

Art brut et bande dessinée alternative: sympathies réciproques — Erwin Dejasse

Salammbô in the Third Degree: From Novel to BD to Video Game — Ana Oancea

Children in Graphic Novels: Intermedial Encounters and Mnemonic Layers — Maaheen Ahmed

L’ exposition de la bande dessinée comme création — L.L. De Mars

Remediating the Documentary: Photography and Drawn Images in Mickey au camp de Gurs — Charlotte F. Werbe

Regard Au cœur des ténèbres : une étude intermédiatique du point de vue (transposition, négociation, dissonance) dans les adaptations graphiques de l’œuvre de J. Conrad — Gregory Pijcke

Gap or Gag? On the Myth of the Gutter in Comics Scholarship— Jan Baetens