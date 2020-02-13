E. Dobson, N. Tonks (dir.), Ancient Egypt in the Modern Imagination: Art, Literature and Culture.

Bloomsbury, 2020 / EAN13 : 9781788313391. 384 p.

*

Présentation de l'ouvrage:

Ancient Egypt has always been a source of fascination to writers, artists and architects in the West. This book is the first study to address representations of Ancient Egypt in the modern imagination, breaking down conventional disciplinary boundaries between fields such as History, Classics, Art History, Fashion, Film, Archaeology, Egyptology, and Literature to further a nuanced understanding of ancient Egypt in cultures stretching from the eighteenth century to the present day, emphasising how some of the various meanings of ancient Egypt to modern people have traversed time and media.



Divided into three themes, the chapters scrutinise different aspects of the use of ancient Egypt in a variety of media, looking in particular at the ways in which Egyptology as a discipline has influenced representations of Egypt, ancient Egypt's associations with death and mysticism, as well as connections between ancient Egypt and gendered power. The diversity of this study aims to emphasise both the multiplicity and the patterning of popular responses to ancient Egypt, as well as the longevity of this phenomenon and its relevance today.

*

Sommaire:

SECTION I: THE EGYPTOLOGICAL IMAGINARY

1. 'Wonderful Things' in Kingston Upon Hull (Gabrielle Heffernan, Hull Museums, UK)

2. 'Let Sleeping Scarabs Alone': When Egypt Came to Stonehenge (Martyn Barber, Historic England, UK)

3. 'Mummy First: Statue After': Wyndham Lewis, Diffusionism, Mosaic Distinctions and the Egyptian Origins of Art (Edward Chaney, Southampton Solent University, UK)

4. Ancient Egypt in William S. Burroughs's Novels (Riccardo Gramantieri)

5. Between Success and Controversy: Christian Jacq and the Marketing of 'Egyptological' Fiction (Vassilaki Papanicolaou, Bordeaux-Montaigne University, France)



SECTION II: DEATH AND MYSTICISM

6. Egyptomania, English Pyramids and the Quest for Immortality (Jolene Zigarovich, University of Northern Iowa, USA)

7. Obituaries and Obelisks: Egyptianising Funerary Architecture and the Cemetery as a Heterotopic Space (Nichola Tonks, University of Birmingham, UK)

8. Tutankhartier: Death, Rebirth and Decoration; or, Tutmania in the 1920s as a Metaphor for a Society in Recovery After the World War One Lizzie Glithero-West, Heritage Alliance, UK)

9. Celtic Egyptians: Isis Priests of the Lineage of Scota (Caroline Tully, University of Melbourne, Australia)

10. Jack the Ripper and the Mummy's Curse: Ancient Egypt in From Hell (Eleanor Dobson, University of Birmingham, UK)

SECTION III: GENDER AND SEXUALITY

11. From Sekhmet to Suffrage: Ancient Egypt in Early Twentieth-Century Women's Culture (Mara Gold, University of Oxford, UK)

12. 'The Use of Old Objects': Ancient Egypt and English Writers around 1920 (R.B. Parkinson, University of Oxford, UK)

13. Women Surrealists and Egyptian Mythology: Sphinxes, Animals and Magic (Sabina Stent, University of Birmingham, UK)

14. Egyptian Excesses: Burton, Taylor and Cleopatra (Siv Jansson, Birkbeck College, University of London, UK)

15. The Mummy, the Priestess and the Heroine: Embodying and Legitimating Female Power in 1970s Girls' Comics (Nickianne Moody, Liverpool John Moores University, UK)

Bibliography

Index