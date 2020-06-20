Référence bibliographique : (E. Alloa & C. Cappelletto, eds.) Dynamis of the image. Moving Images in a Global World, Berlin/New York, De Gruyter / Coédition Paris, Maison des Sciences de l'Homme, collection "Contact Zones", 2020. EAN13 : 9783110530544.

Images are not neutral conveyors of messages shipped around the globe to achieve globalized spectatorship. They are powerful forces that elicit very diverse responses and can resist new visual hegemonies of our global world. Bringing together case studies from the field of media, art, politics, religion, anthropology and science, this volume breaks new ground by reflecting on the very power of images beyond their medial exploitation.

The contributions by Hans Belting, Susan Buck-Morss, Georges Didi-Huberman, W.J.T. Mitchell, and Ticio Escobar among others testify that globalization does not necessarily equal homogenization, and that images can open up alternative ways of picturing what is to come.

Content



Emmanuel Alloa and Chiara Cappelletto

The Dynamis of the Image (and the Genesis of a Book) 1

Potentialities

Gil Bartholeyns

On the ‘Virtus’ of Images. Medieval Practices, Contemporary Theories 15

Ticio Escobar

Ta’angá verá. The Power of Images in an Amerindian Perspective 37

Hans Belting

The Migration of Images. An Encounter with Figuration in Islamic Art 63

Linda Báez-Rubí

Wanderstrassen. Traveling Images — Moving Ideas Between Continents 79

W.J.T. Mitchell

Method, Madness, and Montage 103

Philippe-Alain Michaud

On Screen 123

Images at War, Images of Wars

Georges Didi-Huberman

Torrents and Barricades 141

Emmanuel Alloa

‘Just Terror’. The Visual Communication of ISIS 159

Susan Buck-Morss

Visual Empire 2.0 175

Chiara Cappelletto

The Dynamis of Fiction in the Globalized World. On Walid Raad’s Images in Transfer 201

Angela Mengoni

Visualizing Autoimmunity. Gerhard Richter’s War Cut 235

Decentering Visual Studies

Sunil Manghani

Image Degree Zero. From the Empirical Image to Image as Capacity 263

A. S. Aurora Hoel

Images as Active Powers for Reality. A Simondonian Approach to Medical Imaging 287

Morad Montazami

From Speculative to Heretical Orientalism. The Paul Klee Syndrome in the Hamed Abdalla Archives 311

Avinoam Shalem

The Transformative Museum. Why We Need an Other Museum for the Arts of Islam 329

Authors 353

Picture Credits 359

Plates 363