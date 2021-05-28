collectif| Nouvelle parution
D. Göttsche, R. Mucignat, R. Weninger (eds.), Landscapes of Realism. Rethinking literary realism in comparative perspectives
Dirk Göttsche, Rosa Mucignat, Robert Weninger (eds.),
Landscapes of Realism – Rethinking literary realism in comparative perspectives,
John Benjamins, collection "Comparative History of Literatures in European Languages", 2021.
EAN13 : 9789027208064.
Few literary phenomena are as elusive and yet as persistent as realism. While it responds to the perennial impulse to use literature to reflect on experience, it also designates a specific set of literary and artistic practices that emerged in response to Western modernity. Landscapes of Realism is a two-volume collaborative interdisciplinary exploration of this vast territory, bringing together leading-edge new criticism on the realist paradigms that were first articulated in nineteenth-century Europe but have since gone on globally to transform the literary landscape. Tracing the manifold ways in which these paradigms are developed, discussed and contested across time, space, cultures and media, this first volume tackles in its five core essays and twenty-five case studies such questions as why realism emerged when it did, why and how it developed such a transformative dynamic across languages, to what extent realist poetics remain central to art and popular culture after 1900, and how generally to reassess realism from a twenty-first-century comparative perspective.
The latest resurgence of realist modes of writing in all European languages and beyond since the 1990s demonstrates the continued relevance of this aesthetic tradition - also for cinema and other visual media. This volume develops an innovative approach to understanding and rethinking realism that is also unprecedented in considering a full range of European languages and interaction between European and other languages and literatures.
Table of contents
List of illustrations
ix–xiii
Editors’ preface and acknowledgments
xv–xvii
Note on translations, cross-references and documentation
xix–xx
Dirk Göttsche, Rosa Mucignat and Robert Weninger
1–28
Chapter 1. What is realism?
Core essay. What is realism? Ideas and debates
Thomas Pavel and Galin Tihanov
31–64
Case study. The contest of realism: German Marxist “realism debates” from the 1930s to the 1950s
Robert Weninger
65–79
Case study. How real is realism? Gérard de Nerval’s “bizarre arrangements of life”
Régine Borderie
81–88
Case study. The emergence of the novel in India and competing modes of realism
Sascha Ebeling
89–99
Chapter 2. Routes into realism
Core essay. Routes into realism: Multiple beginnings, shared catalysts, transformative dynamics
Dirk Göttsche, Ann Caesar, Anne Duprat, Rae Greiner, Anne Lounsbery and Stephen Roberts
103–190
Case study. Routes into realism: Painting, from the eighteenth century into the early nineteenth
Brendan Prendeville
191–212
Case study. Routes into American realism
Graham Thompson
213–230
Case study. Realism and translation: Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre for an Austro-Hungarian minority and beyond
Tatjana Jukić
231–244
Chapter 3. Time and space
Core essay. Fleeting moments and unstable spaces: Explorations of time and space in realism
Svend Erik Larsen and Rosa Mucignat
247–320
Case study. Cartographic realism in nineteenth-century literature
Anders Engberg-Pedersen
321–335
Case study. Mobile spaces: The impact of traveling in realism
Svend Erik Larsen
337–355
Case study. Reclaiming space, mastering time in African postcolonial fiction
Itala Vivan
357–372
Case study. Utopian island realism in J. M. Synge’s travel narrative of The Aran Islands and Tomás O’Crohan’s autobiography The Islander
Niall Sreenan
373–386
Case study. In-between spaces in Haruki Murakami’s Kafka on the Shore : Time and space in Japanese realism
Midori Tanaka Atkins
387–401
Case study. Haptic realism: Erik Poppe’s film U-July 22 and the aesthetics of duration
Asbjørn Grønstad
403–413
Chapter 4. Rereading nineteenth-century realism
Core essay. Literary playing fields in motion: Remapping and rereading nineteenth-century realism
Dirk Göttsche
417–487
Case study. The French debate about Gustave Courbet’s pictorial realism and the dialogue between literature and art in the mid-nineteenth century
Julien Zanetta
489–501
Case study. Russian families, accidental and other
Anne Lounsbery
503–513
Case study. The benefit of reading marginal forms: Dramatic monologue and ekphrastic poetry
Rae Greiner
515–529
Case study. Madame Bovary in Italy: Forms of realism in the late nineteenth-century Italian novel
Olivia Santovetti
531–549
Case study. Eça and Machado: Money and adultery in Lusophone realism
Simão Valente
551–564
Case study. Zola, realism and naturalism in late nineteenth-century Greece
Sotirios Paraschas
565–576
Case study. The polyphony of late nineteenth-century Baltic realism
Benedikts Kalnačs
577–595
Chapter 5. Post-1900 transformations of realism
Core essay. Straw man or profligate son? Transformations of literary realism since 1900
Robert Weninger
599–696
Case study. Realism across borders: The role of state institutions in making Italian neo-realist film transnational
Francesco Di Chiara and Paolo Noto
697–714
Case study. Realism in play: The uses of realism in computer game discourse
Paul Martin
715–733
Case study. Realism and postcolonial subjectivity in the Black British Bildungsroman
Birgit Neumann
735–749
Case study. The rise and fall of socialist realism: The case of Christa Wolf
Robert Weninger
751–760
Case study. Realism in Anglo-American crime fiction
Simão Valente
761–774
Case study. Biographical fiction’s challenge to realism: Patricia Duncker’s Sophie and the Sibyl and Alicia Giménez Bartlett’s Una habitación ajena
Lucia Boldrini
775–791
Notes on contributors
793–799
Index
801
*
https://benjamins.com/catalog/chlel.xxxii