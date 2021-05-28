Dirk Göttsche, Rosa Mucignat, Robert Weninger (eds.),

Landscapes of Realism – Rethinking literary realism in comparative perspectives,

John Benjamins, collection "Comparative History of Literatures in European Languages", 2021.

EAN13 : 9789027208064.

Few literary phenomena are as elusive and yet as persistent as realism. While it responds to the perennial impulse to use literature to reflect on experience, it also designates a specific set of literary and artistic practices that emerged in response to Western modernity. Landscapes of Realism is a two-volume collaborative interdisciplinary exploration of this vast territory, bringing together leading-edge new criticism on the realist paradigms that were first articulated in nineteenth-century Europe but have since gone on globally to transform the literary landscape. Tracing the manifold ways in which these paradigms are developed, discussed and contested across time, space, cultures and media, this first volume tackles in its five core essays and twenty-five case studies such questions as why realism emerged when it did, why and how it developed such a transformative dynamic across languages, to what extent realist poetics remain central to art and popular culture after 1900, and how generally to reassess realism from a twenty-first-century comparative perspective.

The latest resurgence of realist modes of writing in all European languages and beyond since the 1990s demonstrates the continued relevance of this aesthetic tradition - also for cinema and other visual media. This volume develops an innovative approach to understanding and rethinking realism that is also unprecedented in considering a full range of European languages and interaction between European and other languages and literatures.

Table of contents

List of illustrations

ix–xiii

Editors’ preface and acknowledgments

xv–xvii

Note on translations, cross-references and documentation

xix–xx

Introduction

Dirk Göttsche, Rosa Mucignat and Robert Weninger

1–28

Chapter 1. What is realism?

Core essay. What is realism? Ideas and debates

Thomas Pavel and Galin Tihanov

31–64

Case study. The contest of realism: German Marxist “realism debates” from the 1930s to the 1950s

Robert Weninger

65–79

Case study. How real is realism? Gérard de Nerval’s “bizarre arrangements of life”

Régine Borderie

81–88

Case study. The emergence of the novel in India and competing modes of realism

Sascha Ebeling

89–99

Chapter 2. Routes into realism

Core essay. Routes into realism: Multiple beginnings, shared catalysts, transformative dynamics

Dirk Göttsche, Ann Caesar, Anne Duprat, Rae Greiner, Anne Lounsbery and Stephen Roberts

103–190

Case study. Routes into realism: Painting, from the eighteenth century into the early nineteenth

Brendan Prendeville

191–212

Case study. Routes into American realism

Graham Thompson

213–230

Case study. Realism and translation: Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre for an Austro-Hungarian minority and beyond

Tatjana Jukić

231–244

Chapter 3. Time and space

Core essay. Fleeting moments and unstable spaces: Explorations of time and space in realism

Svend Erik Larsen and Rosa Mucignat

247–320

Case study. Cartographic realism in nineteenth-century literature

Anders Engberg-Pedersen

321–335

Case study. Mobile spaces: The impact of traveling in realism

Svend Erik Larsen

337–355

Case study. Reclaiming space, mastering time in African postcolonial fiction

Itala Vivan

357–372

Case study. Utopian island realism in J. M. Synge’s travel narrative of The Aran Islands and Tomás O’Crohan’s autobiography The Islander

Niall Sreenan

373–386

Case study. In-between spaces in Haruki Murakami’s Kafka on the Shore : Time and space in Japanese realism

Midori Tanaka Atkins

387–401

Case study. Haptic realism: Erik Poppe’s film U-July 22 and the aesthetics of duration

Asbjørn Grønstad

403–413

Chapter 4. Rereading nineteenth-century realism

Core essay. Literary playing fields in motion: Remapping and rereading nineteenth-century realism

Dirk Göttsche

417–487

Case study. The French debate about Gustave Courbet’s pictorial realism and the dialogue between literature and art in the mid-nineteenth century

Julien Zanetta

489–501

Case study. Russian families, accidental and other

Anne Lounsbery

503–513

Case study. The benefit of reading marginal forms: Dramatic monologue and ekphrastic poetry

Rae Greiner

515–529

Case study. Madame Bovary in Italy: Forms of realism in the late nineteenth-century Italian novel

Olivia Santovetti

531–549

Case study. Eça and Machado: Money and adultery in Lusophone realism

Simão Valente

551–564

Case study. Zola, realism and naturalism in late nineteenth-century Greece

Sotirios Paraschas

565–576

Case study. The polyphony of late nineteenth-century Baltic realism

Benedikts Kalnačs

577–595

Chapter 5. Post-1900 transformations of realism

Core essay. Straw man or profligate son? Transformations of literary realism since 1900

Robert Weninger

599–696

Case study. Realism across borders: The role of state institutions in making Italian neo-realist film transnational

Francesco Di Chiara and Paolo Noto

697–714

Case study. Realism in play: The uses of realism in computer game discourse

Paul Martin

715–733

Case study. Realism and postcolonial subjectivity in the Black British Bildungsroman

Birgit Neumann

735–749

Case study. The rise and fall of socialist realism: The case of Christa Wolf

Robert Weninger

751–760

Case study. Realism in Anglo-American crime fiction

Simão Valente

761–774

Case study. Biographical fiction’s challenge to realism: Patricia Duncker’s Sophie and the Sibyl and Alicia Giménez Bartlett’s Una habitación ajena

Lucia Boldrini

775–791

Notes on contributors

793–799

Index

801

https://benjamins.com/catalog/chlel.xxxii