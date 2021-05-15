collectif| Nouvelle parution
D. Celermajer, M. Churcher, M. Gatens (ed.). Institutional Transformations. Imagination, Embodiment, and Affect
Institutional Transformations. Imagination, Embodiment, and Affect
Danielle Celermajer, Millicent Churcher, Moira Gatens (ed.)
ISBN 9781003056836
Routledge
182 Pages
£40.49 (e-book)
PRESENTATION
Formal and informal institutions structure our social interactions by giving rise to normative expectations and patterns of collective behaviour. This collection grapples with how affect, imagination, and embodiment can operate to either constrain or enable the justice of institutions and the experiences of specific social identities.
This anthology explores the myriad ways institutions work to systematically disadvantage people with particular identities whilst privileging others, and considers the legal, political, and normative interventions that might serve to promote a more just society. Taken together, the chapters represent the scope of existing research within institutional theory, affect theory, race theory, and theories of social imaginaries. Across a range of topics (human rights, racial and sexual violence, transitional justice and democratic movements) this collection critically assesses the extent to which theorists have attended to the conjoined influence of the imagination, embodiment, and affective phenomena on processes of institutional change that aim to achieve social justice.
The chapters in this book were originally published as a special issue of the journal, Angelaki.
Table of Contents:
Introduction
Danielle Celermajer, Millicent Churcher, Moira Gatens and Anna Hush
1. Racial Violence, Emotional Friction, and Epistemic Activism
José Medina
2. South Africa’s Blue Dress: (Re)imagining human rights through art
Eliza Garnsey
3. The ‘Affairs’ of Political Memory: Hermeneutical Dissidence from National Myth-Making
Mihaela Mihai
4. Character is a Sacred Bond: Reflections on Sovereignty, Grace, and Resistance
Richard K. Sherwin
5. The Tick-tick-ticking Time Bomb and Erosion of Human rights Institutions
Danielle Celermajer
6. Toward a Democratic Groove: Cultivating Affective Dynamics in Institutional Transformation
Romand Coles and Lia Haro
7. Listening to Claims of Structural Injustice
Emily Beausoleil
8. The Imaginary Institution of the University: Sexual Politics in the Neoliberal Academy
Anna Hush
9. Reframing Honor in Heterosexual Imaginaries
Millicent Churcher and Moira Gatens