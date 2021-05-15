Institutional Transformations. Imagination, Embodiment, and Affect

Danielle Celermajer, Millicent Churcher, Moira Gatens (ed.)

ISBN 9781003056836

Routledge

182 Pages

£40.49 (e-book)

PRESENTATION

Formal and informal institutions structure our social interactions by giving rise to normative expectations and patterns of collective behaviour. This collection grapples with how affect, imagination, and embodiment can operate to either constrain or enable the justice of institutions and the experiences of specific social identities.

This anthology explores the myriad ways institutions work to systematically disadvantage people with particular identities whilst privileging others, and considers the legal, political, and normative interventions that might serve to promote a more just society. Taken together, the chapters represent the scope of existing research within institutional theory, affect theory, race theory, and theories of social imaginaries. Across a range of topics (human rights, racial and sexual violence, transitional justice and democratic movements) this collection critically assesses the extent to which theorists have attended to the conjoined influence of the imagination, embodiment, and affective phenomena on processes of institutional change that aim to achieve social justice.

The chapters in this book were originally published as a special issue of the journal, Angelaki.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Danielle Celermajer, Millicent Churcher, Moira Gatens and Anna Hush

1. Racial Violence, Emotional Friction, and Epistemic Activism

José Medina

2. South Africa’s Blue Dress: (Re)imagining human rights through art

Eliza Garnsey

3. The ‘Affairs’ of Political Memory: Hermeneutical Dissidence from National Myth-Making

Mihaela Mihai

4. Character is a Sacred Bond: Reflections on Sovereignty, Grace, and Resistance

Richard K. Sherwin

5. The Tick-tick-ticking Time Bomb and Erosion of Human rights Institutions

Danielle Celermajer

6. Toward a Democratic Groove: Cultivating Affective Dynamics in Institutional Transformation

Romand Coles and Lia Haro

7. Listening to Claims of Structural Injustice

Emily Beausoleil

8. The Imaginary Institution of the University: Sexual Politics in the Neoliberal Academy

Anna Hush

9. Reframing Honor in Heterosexual Imaginaries

Millicent Churcher and Moira Gatens