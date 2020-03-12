Toronto

D'Annunzio s World Literature: Translation and Reception in the Wake of Decadence

Congrès de la MLA à Toronto du 7 au 10 janvier 2021

As recent studies have demonstrated, translation was crucial for the development of the decadent movement, which originated in France but soon found disciples across and beyond Europe. Among these was Gabriele d’Annunzio, a poet, modernist experimenter and political agitator whose larger-than-life persona dominated the national cultural scene for many years. D’Annunzio’s work spanned genres and media, participating in a rich context of decadent and modernist poetry, literature, theatre, and film. In addition to being a celebrity in Italy, he was one of the few fin-de-siècle Italian authors to receive global attention, and remains an uncomfortable presence in today’s Italian canon.

This panel sets out to examine D’Annunzio’s work within a world literature framework, from his own engagement with translation to the international circulation and reception of his work.

Contributions are welcome (but not limited to) the following topics: