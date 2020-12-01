revue| Nouvelle parution
Cultural Perspectives. Journal for Literary and British Cultural Studies in Romania, n° 25/2020 : "Urban culture"
Cultural Perspectives. Journal for Literary and British Cultural Studies in Romania (CP),
ALMA MATER Publishing House, “Vasile Alecsandri” University of Bacău, 2020.
ISSN: 1224239X, ISSN (Online) 2559 – 3439, ISSN-L 1224 - 239X
Cultural Perspectives. Journal for Literary and British Cultural Studies in Romania (CP) is a peer-reviewed annual journal, issued by the Faculty of Letters, “Vasile Alecsandri” University of Bacau, Romania, and published by “Alma Mater“ Publishing House. With an established tradition in the field of cultural and literary studies in Romania, CP disseminates scholarly research findings, innovations and reflections.
The authors of the articles comprised in issue 25/2020 point at the enduring or emerging symbolic meanings and cultural practices associated with physical landscape and social cityscapes. Moreover, they encompass specific aspects of linguistic landscapes along with emotional and spiritual scapes.
CONTENTS 25/2020
Nadia-Nicoleta Morărașu, Luminița Drugă
Editorial. Urban Culture
Brînduşa-Mariana Amălăncei
Fragrances and the Spirit of the Cities
Gabriela Andrioai
Promoting Digital Urban Culture through Metaphorical Representations
Ioana Boghian, Petronela Savin
The Romanian Traditional Oven: Cultural Practices and Significations
Mira Braović Plavša, Marijana Alujević
Students’ Perception of Nonverbal Elements in Intercultural Communication
Katarína Brziaková
The Parallels and Differences between the Urban and Country Ways of Socializing in the Worlds of Jane Austen and Helen Fielding
María Inés Castagnino
Bombs in the sky, ruins in the city: aspects of urban bombardment in The End of the Affair and Spies
Carmen Escobedo de Tapia
The Indian Social Novel in English: a Neo-Victorian Encounter
Anca Daniela Frumuselu, Andrea Roxana Bellot
Enhancing Urban Culture Awareness and Anti-racism Values in the EFL Classroom
Raluca Galiţa, Elena Bonta
Shaping Bacău’s Urban Culture through English
Andrea Llano Busta
From Communal Being to Individual Belonging: Potential Selves in Shobha Rao’s Short Fiction
Alejandra Moreno-Álvarez
Shifting Social Awareness: From Monsoon Wedding to Made in Heaven
Monica-Paulina Pătruț
Elements of the didactic communication process – a theoretical presentation
Saeid Rahimipour
The Historical, Religious, and Political Content and Background Detection in Harper Lee’s Work
Saša Simović
Cultural Perspectives and “the Tomahawk Man”
Andreia-Irina Suciu, Mihaela Culea
The City in Zadie Smith’s NW
Dr. Khayala Mammadova, Interview with David R. Pendery: “We are trying to be “one” with our students……”
Book reviews
Daniela Caluianu, A Local Perspective on lexicography. Dictionary Research, Practice and Use in Romania/ Editors Marinela Burada and Raluca Sinu
Corina Drobotă, Encounters across Linguistic, Cultural and Professional Contexts. In Honorem Professor Elena Croitoru/ Editor Antoanela Marta Mardar
Ioan-Lucian Popa, English-Romanian Dictionary of Name-related terms/ Dicționar englez-român de termeni referitori la nume
http://pubs.ub.ro/?pg=revues&rev=cp