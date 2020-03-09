La version française suit

Inaugural issue of relaunched Simone de Beauvoir Studies:

Volume 30: Issue 1 (Dec 2019): Special Issue:

The New Face of Simone de Beauvoir Studies / Études sur Simone de Beauvoir : un nouveau regard.

Introduction / Présentation By: Jennifer McWeeny

A Word from the President of the Society / Le mot de la Présidente de la Société

By: Tove Pettersen

Featured Translation / Traduction annuelle

The Blood of Others: Maurice Merleau-Ponty and Simone de Beauvoir

By Emmanuel de Saint Aubert. Translated by Jennifer McWeeny

Simone de Beauvoir et l’ « autobiographie existentialiste »: Une réévaluation

By: Jean-Louis Jeannelle

When Black Female Presence in Beauvoir’s L’ Invitée Is (Seemingly) Not Invited to The Second Sex By: Janine Jones

Simone de Beauvoir et ses lecteurs: De personne à personne By: Anne Strasser

Beauvoir and The Second Sex: The Turning Point By: Margaret A. Simons

“The Past Is an Appeal” Simone de Beauvoir Studies 1983–2014

By: Meryl Altman

Note from the Book Review Editor / Note de la responsable des recensions

By: Marguerite La Caze

Mémoires, t. I et t. II, by Simone de Beauvoir By: Michel Kail

Politics with Beauvoir: Freedom in the Encounter, by Lori Jo Marso

By: Qrescent Mali Mason

A Companion to Simone de Beauvoir, by Laura Hengehold and Nancy Bauer, eds.

By: Gayatri Devi

Call for Guest Editors / Appel à rédacteur.trice.s invité.e.s

International Simone de Beauvoir Society

Order an institutional subscription to Simone de Beauvoir Studies (SdBS) and your campus will receive immediate access to more than 400 articles (Volumes 1-31, 1983-2020) that have never before been available digitally (www.brill.com/sdbs). Become a member of the International Simone de Beauvoir Society and receive a free personal subscription to SdBS (https://beauvoir.weebly.com/).

Simone de Beauvoir Studies is a peer-reviewed, multidisciplinary, and multi-genre journal that publishes cutting-edge works in English and French on a wide range of contemporary topics. SdBS is published twice per year and is available in digital and print formats. To submit a manuscript for publication, please visit www.brill.com/sdbs.

*

Commandez un abonnement institutionnel à la revue Simone de Beauvoir Studies (SdBS) et votre campus bénéficiera d’un accès immédiat à plus de 400 articles (Volumes 1-31, 1983-2020) jamais disponibles en version numérique auparavant (www.brill.com/sdbs). Devenez membre de la Société internationale Simone de Beauvoir et recevez un abonnement personnel gratuit à SdBS (https://beauvoir.weebly.com/).

SdBS est une revue multidisciplinaire arbitrée par des pairs qui publie des articles de pointe en anglais et en français sur un large éventail de sujets contemporains. SdBS paraît deux fois par année et est accessible en formats numérique et imprimé. Pour soumettre un manuscrit, veuillez visiter www.brill.com/sdbs.