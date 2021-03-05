Comparative Literature Around the World: Global Practice

Edited by Eugene Eoyang, Gang Zhou and Jonathan Hart

Honoré Champion, collection "Bibliothèque de littérature générale et comparée ", 2021.

EAN13 : 9782745354693 — 260 p. — 48 €

Comparative Literature Around the World: Global Practice is a collection of essays that describes what comparatists do, globally, rather than prescribes what comparatists should be. This volume of theoretical essays is important for understanding how Comparative Literature has been practiced around the world. Three essays discuss Comparative Literature in European countries (France, Germany and Sweden) while twelve essays examine countries from five other continents (Turkey, Persian/Arabian Gulf, Iran, Georgia/Russia, India, China, Japan, U.S., Canada, Brazil, Morocco, and New Zealand). This book provides a survey of Comparative Literature to give some global perspectives rather than engage in the unending dialogue about what this discipline is.

Eugene Eoyang is Professor Emeritus of English, Translation and the Humanities at Lingnan University, as well as Professor Emeritus of Comparative Literature and of East Asian Languages & Cultures at Indiana University.

Gang Zhou is Associate Professor of Chinese and Comparative Literature at Louisiana State University.

Jonathan Locke Hart (Shandong University/University of Toronto/Harvard University, Life Member, Clare Hall, University of Cambridge and Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada) is a poet, literary scholar and historian. He is the author of many essays, articles and books, including Aristotle and His Afterlife: Rhetoric, Poetics and Comparison. Paris, Champion, 2019.

