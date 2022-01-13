Université de Bretagne Occidentale, Brest

For the past ten years, the research work carried out by the international network formalized into the GIS Sociabilités/Sociability in 2017 has opened new paths in sociability studies by adopting an interdisciplinary and comparative approach. Building on the traditional historiography of social historians such as Maurice Agulhon, Norbert Elias, Daniel Roche or Peter Clark, our research has first focused on the emergence, evolution and resistance of British forms of sociability interpreted in national and transnational contexts, before shedding light on the importance of mutual exchanges, influences and tensions in the (re)definition of models of sociability in the long eighteenth century. Part of this research output is now available online on the DIGIT.EN.S website (www.digitens.org), a digital encyclopedia platform to be enriched in the coming months with new entries.



The dynamics of circulations in European and colonial societies have revealed the centrality of movement as a concept to grasp the ever-changing nature and function of sociability. Movement is a dynamic concept and process expressed and materialised through a variety of terms and actions: evolution, transformation, circulation, change, transport, mobility, transfer, exchange…



The commercial and colonial expansion as well as the Enlightenment debates on man and society contributed to a significant shift in both practices and discourses, fostering a far more dynamic conception of the social and sociable man. Moreover, the emergence of new sciences such as chemistry and anthropology in the second half of the eighteenth century set matter and bodies in motion, affected by an interplay of flux, powers and forces. The anxiety generated by this rising interest in phenomena of production, degeneration, transience and liminality paradoxically strengthened discourses promoting moral values of refinement and improvement, as well as a reflexive understanding of sociality.



Against a Western logic of space as abstract, stable, ordered and homogeneous, the concept of “movement” can offer a novel framework for the interpretation and analysis of sociabilities on the move. As underscored by Tim Ingold, “lives […] are never exclusively here or there, lived in this place or that, but always on the way from one place to another” (Kirby 32). Movement is at the core of the individual’s social life, providing opportunities of mobility or transgression, and as such is inevitably bound up with issues of control, hierarchy and exclusion. Movement stimulates by defying political and social strictures: de-familiarizing the gaze, shifting perspectives, creating fresh connections, making boundaries more permeable, enabling new prospects. It is the primal sign of life as well as the engine of social interaction, therefore key to research on sociabilities.



This international conference aims to explore new insights on forms, models and practices of sociability interpreted and analysed through the prism of movement. As such, it will conclude the H2020 DIGITENS project launched in January 2019 and initiate the new scientific programme of the GIS Sociabilités/Sociability.



We welcome proposals for individual papers (20-25 minutes given in English or French) or already constituted panels (3 papers) from various disciplinary fields (history, philosophy, art history, history of science, geography, sociology, anthropology, ethnology, literature, cultural studies, postcolonial studies). We encourage innovative methodologies and approaches as well as the use of digital technologies and techniques for the collection, storage, analysis and presentation of data.



A session of the conference will be dedicated to graduate students. We thus encourage graduate students from the institutions belonging to the DIGITENS consortium or to the GIS Sociability and working on a topic related to eighteenth-century sociability to submit a proposal for a poster presentation of their research work (10 minutes in French or English).



1. Sociability as a concept: evolution of its terminology and meanings (1650-1850)

* Language and ideas: definitions and periodization of sociability

- The changing nature and meaning of the concept of sociability as a value and as a practice from 1650 to 1850: lexical, semantic and philosophical evolution

- The gradual distinction between the adjectives ‘social’ and ‘sociable’, tracing both the various practices and the discourses that participate in definitions of sociability

- The evolution of the concept through changing practices, places and contexts (social, cultural, political, geopolitical)

- The identification of transitional periods in the conceptualization of sociability.



* Sociability as a driving force

- The definition or theorization of sociability as a drive from self to other and from self to social group: social inclination, sympathy, affect, sentiment, emotion…

- The literary and visual representations of sociability as a drive

- The importance of materiality in fostering or fuelling the sociable move: objects, places …

- The changing interpretations of social withdrawal, self-isolation or solitude



2. Sociability and travel

* Sociability and hospitality

- The emergence of new forms of sociability during travel

- The development of hospitable practices to address the needs of people on the move

- The role of food, drink and specific venues in hospitable practices

- The sociable character of the traveller



* Sociability in travelogues

- The formation of transnational sociabilities during the Grand Tour, picturesque tourism or other forms of voyage (spa, seaside …)

- The representation of sociability in travel narratives and touristic guides



* Sociability and modes of transportation

- Sociability and modes of transportation: stage coach, packet boat, horses, railways…

- The impact of means of transportation on the sociable experience

- The circulation of ‘sociable objects’ and their influence on fashions, social and cultural values and practices of sociability



* Travel restrictions

- Sociability affected by travel constraints, restrictions and other various difficulties (passport, a letter of introduction, quarantine…)

- The effect of conflicts and wars on the circulation of individuals and objects



3. Mobility, migration and contact

* Contractual mobility

- The growth of commerce and trading companies as engines of sociability

- Sociability and the rise of world diplomacy

- Maritime travel and the expansion of global communication and exchange

- Scientific expeditions, opening new horizons for socialization and promoting the advance of human knowledge

- Sociability engendered or disrupted by troop/military movements



* Migrations

- Sociability induced by voluntary migration: colonisation of new territories, exploration, transatlantic movement

- The redefinition or reconfiguration of sociability when the individual or the group is forced to leave one’s country: exile, revolution, slavery.

* Contact zones

- The role played by contact zones in the evolution of sociability

- The influence of cultural differences on forms and representations of sociability

- The reactions to settlement experiences and how they reshape norms and practices of sociability. Analysing the processes at work: conflict, rejection, adaptation, appropriation…



4. Social interaction, movement and stasis

* The effects of movement on sociability

- Movement contributing to the growth and progress of sociability

- Social mobility and hierarchies redefining sociability

- Social and political emancipation through collective action and reform

- The promotion of values of sociability through the circulation of prints and ideas

- Free movement and its effects on sociability: promoting creativity, flexibility, deviation, transgression

- Physical movement and sporting practices and their effects on bodily and social interactions



* The circulation of models

- The exportation or transfer of models and practices of sociability

- The influence of travellers and travelling practices on regional or national models of sociability

- The effect of foreign sociable models on the traveller

- National sentiment affecting the sociable experience of travel



* Immobility or the reinvention of sociability

- Immobility as fostering new forms or practices of sociability

- Social interactions and social behaviours during experiences of confinement, imprisonment, captivity or other situations of forced mobility.



Deadline for submission: 30 March 2022



For individual paper proposals, please submit a title and a 200-word abstract, along with a short biography. For panel proposals, please also include a title, a 200-word abstract for each paper, a short biography for each speaker and contact details for one speaker on the panel.



Selection of contributions: 30 May 2022



Send proposals to gis.sociabilites@gmail.com



Following the conference, a selection of papers will be published.



Les travaux de recherche menés à échelle internationale par le GIS Sociabilities/Sociability depuis ces dix dernières années ont ouvert de nouvelles perspectives pour l’études des sociabilités grâce à une démarche interdisciplinaire et comparatiste. En nous appuyant sur les réflexions menées en histoire sociale par Maurice Agulhon, Norbert Elias, Daniel Roche ou Peter Clark, nos travaux se sont concentrés dans un premier temps sur l’émergence et l’évolution des formes de sociabilité, ainsi que sur les résistances rencontrées, dans des contextes nationaux et transnationaux avant de nous intéresser plus précisément aux effets des échanges, influences et tensions dans la (re)définition des modèles de sociabilité au cours du long dix-huitième siècle. Une partie des résultats de cette recherche est à présent disponible en ligne sur notre plateforme encyclopédique DIGIT.EN.S (www.digitens.org) qui sera enrichie dans les mois à venir avec de nouvelles notices.

L’étude des dynamiques de circulation en Europe et dans les sociétés coloniales a révélé l’importance cruciale du concept de mouvement pour comprendre la nature et la fonction perpétuellement changeantes de la sociabilité. Ce concept exprime à la fois l’idée d’une dynamique et d’un processus et peut se décliner de multiples manières et à travers une grande variété de termes : évolution, transformation, circulation, changement, transport, mobilité, transfert, échange …

Les types de discours sur l’homme social et les pratiques de sociabilité subissent de profonds changements à l’époque des Lumières en raison d’une expansion commerciale et coloniale sans précédent et de la profusion de débats sur l’homme et la société, forgeant une conception bien plus dynamique de l’homme social et sociable. De plus, l’émergence de sciences nouvelles telles que la chimie ou l’anthropologie dans la deuxième moitié du XVIIIe siècle anime la matière et les corps de manière inédite, les soumettant à tout un réseau de flux, de pouvoirs et de forces. Cet intérêt porté aux phénomènes de production ou de dégénérescence, aux états transitoires ou liminaires fait naître une angoisse qui, de manière paradoxale, va contribuer au renforcement des discours prônant des valeurs morales de raffinement et de progrès. Ceux-ci s’accompagnent d’une démarche réflexive sur les processus de socialisation.

L’idée de mouvement offre en outre un cadre conceptuel stimulant pour l’interprétation et l’analyse des sociabilités en mouvement et permet de dépasser une conception dévitalisante de l’espace perçu comme entité abstraite, stable, ordonnée et homogène. Comme souligné par Tim Ingold : « les vies […] ne sont jamais exclusivement ici ou là, vécu dans tel ou tel endroit, mais toujours en chemin d’un lieu à un autre » (Kirby 32, nous traduisons). Le mouvement est au cœur de la vie sociale de l’individu, l’invitant à la mobilité ou à la transgression, et il est inextricablement lié à des enjeux de contrôle, de hiérarchie et d’exclusion. Le mouvement stimule en dérangeant les structures politiques ou sociales : par une défamiliarisation du regard, un changement de perspective, de nouvelles connections, une plus grande perméabilisation des frontières, des projets inédits. Le mouvement est le signe premier de la vie et le ressort de nos interactions sociales, un concept-clé pour l’analyse des sociabilités.

Ce colloque international interrogera d’une manière innovante les formes, modèles et pratiques de sociabilité en les envisageant à travers le prisme du concept de mouvement. Cet événement conclura le projet H2020 DIGITENS lancé en janvier 2019 et initiera le nouveau programme scientifique du GIS Sociabilités / Sociability.

Nous acceptons des propositions de chercheurs issus de différents champs disciplinaires (histoire, philosophie, histoire de l’art, histoire des sciences, géographie, sociologie, anthropologie, ethnologie, littérature, études culturelles, études postcoloniales) pour des contributions individuelles, en anglais ou en français, d’une durée de 20 à 25 minutes, ou pour des sessions de trois communications. Nous encourageons le recours à des méthodologies et des approches innovantes ainsi qu’à des technologies et techniques numériques pour la collecte, la conservation, l’analyse et la présentation de données.

Un atelier sera consacré aux travaux de recherche des étudiants inscrits en Master (Master 1 ou Master 2) dans une des universités-partenaires du projet DIGITENS ou du GIS Sociabilités. Les étudiants en Master travaillant sur le thème de la sociabilité du long dix-huitième siècle peuvent donc soumettre une proposition pour une présentation de leur recherche (durée : 10 minutes), en français ou en anglais. La présentation se fera à l’aide d’un poster scientifique.



1. La sociabilité comme concept : évolution de sa terminologie et de ses significations (1650-1850)

* Langue et idées: définitions et périodisation de la sociabilité

- Evolution lexicale, sémantique et philosophique du concept de sociabilité envisagé comme valeur et pratique de 1650 à 1850

- Différentiation progressive des adjectifs ‘social’ et ‘sociable’ et repérage des pratiques et discours qui contribuent à la définition de la sociabilité

- Evolution du concept à travers les pratiques, espaces, lieux et contextes (social, culturel, politique et géopolitique)

- Identification de périodes de transition dans la conceptualisation de la sociabilité



* La sociabilité comme impulsion sociale

- Définition et théorisation de la sociabilité comme impulsion vers l’autre, vers le groupe social : penchant sociale, sympathie, affect, sentiment, émotion …

- Les représentations littéraires et visuelles de la sociabilité comme impulsion

- L’importance de la culture matérielle pour faire naître ou pour stimuler l’impulsion sociale: objets, lieux …



2. Sociabilité et voyages

* Sociabilité et hospitalité

- Emergence de nouvelles formes de sociabilité pendant les voyages

- Développement des pratiques de l’hospitalité dans l’accueil des voyageurs

- Rôle de la nourriture, des boissons et des lieux d’accueil dans les pratiques de l’hospitalité

- Caractère sociable du voyageur



* La sociabilité dans les récits de voyage

- Représentation de la sociabilité dans les récits de voyages et guides touristiques

- Sociabilités transnationales lors du Grand Tour ou d’autres pratiques touristiques (pittoresque, balnéaire, thermal …)

* Sociabilité et modes de transport

- Sociabilité et modes de transport : chaises de poste, diligences, paquebots, cheval, chemin de fer …

- Influence du développement des moyens de transport sur la sociabilité

- Circulation des objets de sociabilité et leurs influences sur les modes, sur les valeurs sociales et culturelles et sur les pratiques de sociabilité



* Restrictions de voyage

- Sociabilité mise à mal par les restrictions de voyages ou autres contraintes et difficultés (passeport, lettre d’introduction, quarantaine …)

- Les effets des conflits et des guerres sur la circulation des individus et des objets.



3. Mobilité, migration et contact

* Mobilité contractuelle

- La croissance du commerce et l’expansion des compagnies de commerce comme vecteurs de sociabilité

- Sociabilité et diplomatie globale

- Voyage maritime et expansion des échanges et de la communication globale

- Expéditions scientifiques : de nouveaux horizons pour la socialisation et les connaissances sur l’homme

- La sociabilité et les troupes militaires en mouvement



* Migrations

- Les formes de sociabilité résultant d’une migration volontaire: colonisation de nouveaux territoires, explorations, voyages transatlantiques …

- Redéfinition et reconfiguration de la sociabilité quand l’individu ou le groupe est contraint de quitter son pays : exil, révolution, esclavage…



* Zones de contact

- Rôle joué par les zones de contact dans l’évolution de la sociabilité

- Influence des différences culturelles sur les formes et représentations de la sociabilité

- Effets des colonisations sur les normes et pratiques de sociabilité : phénomènes de conflit, rejet, adaptation, appropriation …



4. Interaction sociale, mouvement et stase



* Effets du mouvement sur la sociabilité

- Mouvement contribuant à l’évolution et au progrès de la sociabilité

- Mobilité sociale et hiérarchie redéfinissant la sociabilité

- Emancipation sociale et collective par l’action de groupe et les réformes

- Promotion des valeurs de sociabilité grâce à la circulation des journaux et des idées

- Libre mouvement et conséquences sur la sociabilité : créativité, flexibilité, déviation, transgression …

- Mouvement physique, pratiques sportives et effets sur les interactions sociales et physiques



* La circulation des modèles

- L’exportation à l’étranger ou le transfert des modèles et pratiques de sociabilité

- Influence des voyageurs et pratiques de voyage sur les modèles régionaux ou nationaux de sociabilité

- Sentiment national influant sur l’expérience sociale du voyage



* Stase et réinvention de la sociabilité

- Stase générant de nouvelles formes ou pratiques de sociabilité

- Interactions sociales et comportements sociaux en lien avec des expériences de confinement, d’emprisonnement, de captivité ou autres situations de mobilité entravée.



Date limite pour l’envoi des propositions : 30 mars 2022



Pour des propositions de communication individuelle, merci de soumettre un titre, un résumé de 200 mots et une brève biobibliographie. Pour des propositions de sessions, merci d’inclure également un titre, un résumé de 200 mots, une brève biobibliographie pour chaque intervenant et le contact mail du responsable de session.



Sélection des contributions : 30 mai 2022



Envoi des propositions à: gis.sociabilites@gmail.com



Une sélection de communications fera l’objet d’une publication.



Venues / Lieux: UBO, Brest / Musée de la Marine de Brest



Dates: 7-8-9 December 2022



Organisation committee / comité d’organisation:

Dr. Valérie Capdeville (USPN)

Prof. Alain Kerhervé (UBO)

Dr. Kimberley Page-Jones (UBO)

Prof. Mark Philp (WAR)

Adnana Sava (PhD UBO)



Scientific committee / comité scientifique

Dr. Vanessa ALAYRAC-FIELDING, Lille, France

Prof. Pascal BASTIEN, UQAM, Canada

Dr Valérie CAPDEVILLE, Université Sorbonne Paris Nord (UP13), France

Prof. Michèle COHEN, University College London (UCL), UK

Prof. Annick COSSIC, UBO, Brest, France

Prof. Brian COWAN, McGill University, Canada

Dr. Mascha HANSEN, Greifswald University, Germany

Dr. Philippa HELLAWELL, National Archives, London

Dr. Stéphane JETTOT, Sorbonne Université, France

Prof. Alain KERHERVE, UBO, Brest, France

Dr Isabelle LE PAPE, Bibliothèque nationale de France

Prof. Véronique LEONARD-ROQUES, UBO Brest, France

Dr. Jakub LIPSKI, Kazimierz Wielki University, Poland

Dr Kimberley PAGE-JONES, UBO, Brest, France

Prof. Mark PHILP, Warwick University, UK

Dr Miriam SETTE, University of Chieti-Pescara, Italy

Prof. Alexis TADIE, Sorbonne Université, France



Selected bibliography :

Agulhon, Maurice, Le Cercle dans la France bourgeoise, 1810–1848 : Étude d’une mutation de sociabilité, Armand Colin, 1977.



Beaurepaire, Pierre-Yves & Pierrick Pourchasse, Les circulations internationales en Europe, années 1680-années 1780, PUR, 2010.



Berghoff, Halmut (ed.), The Making of Modern Tourism: The Cultural History of the British Experience, 1600-2000, Palgrave Macmillan, 2002.



Bertrand, Gilles, Le Grand Tour revisité. Pour une archéologie du tourisme : le voyage des Français en Italie, milieu XVIIIe siècle-début XIXe siècle, Rome, Ecole française de Rome, Collection de l’Ecole française de Rome n° 398, 2008.



____________ (dir.), La culture du voyage. Pratiques et discours de la Renaissance à l’aube du XXe siècle, Paris, L’Harmattan, coll. « Logiques historiques », 2004.



Capdeville, Valérie & Eric Francalanza (dir.), Les Espaces de sociabilité. La Sociabilité en France et en Grande-Bretagne au siècle des Lumières: L’émergence d’un nouveau modèle de société, Tome 3, Le Manuscrit, coll. « Transversales », 2014.



Clark, Peter, British Clubs and Societies, 1580–1800: The Origins of an Associational World, Clarendon Press, 2000.



De Certeau, Michel, L’invention du quotidien, 1. Arts de faire, Gallimard, [1980] 1990.



De Radkowski, G.-H., Anthropologie de l’Habiter : Vers le Nomadisme, PUF, 2002.



Dolan, Brian, Exploring European Frontiers: British Travellers in the Age of Enlightenment, Palgrave Macmillan, 2000.



Domsch, Sebastian & Mascha Hansen (eds.), British Sociability in the European Enlightenment: Cultural Practices and Personal Encounters, Palgrave Macmillan, 2021.



Elias, Norbert, La civilisation des mœurs, Calmann-Lévy, 1973.



___________ La dynamique de l'Occident, Calmann-Lévy, 1975.



Espagne, Michel, « La notion de transfert culturel », Revue Sciences/Lettres, 1 (2013).



Glaisyer, Natasha, “Networking: Trade and Exchange in the Eighteenth-Century British Empire”, The Historical Journal, 47. 2 (2004), p. 451-476.



Goldsmith, Sarah, Masculinity and Danger on the Eighteenth-Century Grand Tour, University of London Press, 2020.



Ingold, Tim, “‘Against Space’. Space, Culture, Power”, Plenary lecture at University of Aberdeen 10 April 2001.



Haggerty, Sheryllynne, The British-Atlantic Trading Community, 1760–1810: Men, Women, and the Distribution of Goods, Leiden, The Netherlands: Brill, 2006.



Kirby, Peter Wynn (ed.), Boundless Worlds. An Anthropological Approach to Movement, Berghahn Books, 2009.



McKendrick, Neil, John Brewer & J.H. Plumb, The Birth of a Consumer Society: The Commercialization of Eighteenth-Century England, Indiana University Press, 1982.



Mead, George H., Mind, Self, and Society, University of Chicago Press, 1934.



Mills, Sarah, Discourses of Difference. An Analysis of Women’s Travel Writing and Colonialism, London: Routledge, 1993.



Nussbaum, Felicity A. (ed.), The Global Eighteenth Century, Baltimore and London: The Johns Hopkins University Press, 2003.



Pooley, Colin & Jean Turnbull, Migration and Mobility in Britain since the Eighteenth Century, Routledge, 1998.



Pratt, Mary Louise, Imperial Eyes. Travel Writing and Transculturation, Routledge, 1992.



Roche, Daniel, Humeurs vagabondes. De la circulation des hommes et de l'utilité des voyages, Fayard, 2003.



Stagl, Justin, A History of Curiosity. The Theory of Travel 1550-1800, Routledge, 2002.



Tarrow, Sidney G., Power in Movement: Social Movements and Contentious Politics (Third Edition), Cambridge University Press, 2011.



Viviès Jean, English Travel Narratives in the Eighteenth Century. Exploring Genres, Routledge, 2002.



Von Mallinckrodt, Rebekka & Angela Schattner (ed.), Sports and Physical Exercise in Early Modern Culture. New Perspectives on the History of Sports and Motion, Routledge, 2016.