Theory in the "Post" Era. A Vocabulary for the 21st-Century Conceptual Commons, C.Moraru, A. Terian, A.Matei (dir.)
Bloomsbury
coll. "Academic"
2021
376 p. – EAN13 : 9781501358951.
Seize essais rédigés par seize théoriciens et critiques littéraires roumains - anglophones, francophones ou bien germanophones - qui discutent depuis une perspective située les enjeux essentiels des études littéraires contemporaines. Si la plupart des essais sont illustrés par des textes littéraires appartenant à la littérature roumaine, ils concernent également la littérature française (celui sur la post-esthétique), le lien avec les sciences dures (notamment le premier, sur le "constructalisme"), alors que les angles théoriques d'attaque sont divers.
Table of Contents
Preface and Acknowledgments
Introduction: Toward a “Post” Vocabulary-- A Lab Report
Alexandru Matei, Transilvania University of Brasov, Romania; Christian Moraru, University of North Carolina, Greensboro, USA; and Andrei Terian, Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu, Romania
Part I: Aesthetics
1. Constructalism: Literary Evolution as Multiscalar Design
Teodora Dumitru, G. Calinescu Institute of Literary History and Theory of the Romanian Academy, Bucharest, Romania
2. Post-Aesthetics: Literature, Ontology, and Criticism as Diplomacy
Alexandru Matei, Transilvania University of Brasov, Romania
3. Eastethics: The Ideological Shift in Narratology
Alex Goldis, Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, Romania
4. Metapolitics: Recommitting Literature in the Populist Aftermath
Ioana Macrea-Toma, Central European University of Budapest, Hungary
5. Communality: Un-Disciplining Race, Class, and Sex in the Wake of Anti-“PC” Monomania
Andrei Terian, Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu, Romania
6. Anarchetype: Reading Aesthetic Form after “Structure”
Corin Braga, Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Part II: Temporalities
7. Post-Synchronism: “Cultural Complex,” or Critical Theory's Unfinished Business
Carmen Musat, University of Bucharest, Romania
8. Post-Presentism: The Past, the Passed, and “Now” as Critical Operator
Bogdan Cretu, Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iasi, Romania
9. Postfuturism: Contemporaneity, Truth, and the End of World Literature
Christian Moraru, University of North Carolina, Greensboro, USA
10. Post-Memory: The Labor of Critical Remembrance after Communism
Andreea Mironescu, Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iasi, Romania
11. Biofiction: Metamorphoses of Life-Writing across Criticism, Theory, and Literature
Laura Cernat, Independent Scholar
Part III: Critical Modes
12. Geocritique: Siting, Poverty, and the Global Southeast
Stefan Baghiu, Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu, Romania
13. Neocritique: Sherlock Holmes Investigates Literature
Mihai Iovanel, G. Calinescu Institute of Literary History and Theory of the Romanian Academy, Romania
14. Digicriticism: Profession On(the)Line
Adriana Stan, Sextil Puscariu Institute of Linguistics and Literary History of the Romanian Academy, Cluj-Napoca, Romania
15. Somatography: Writing as Incorporated Cognition, or the Body Knows More
Caius Dobrescu, University of Bucharest, Romania
16. Post-Canonicity: Curating World Literary Archives after Postmodernism
Cosmin Borza, Sextil Puscariu Institute of Linguistics and Literary History of the Romanian Academy, Cluj-Napoca, Romania
