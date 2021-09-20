Theory in the "Post" Era. A Vocabulary for the 21st-Century Conceptual Commons, C.Moraru, A. Terian, A.Matei (dir.)

Bloomsbury

coll. "Academic"

2021

376 p. – EAN13 : 9781501358951.

Seize essais rédigés par seize théoriciens et critiques littéraires roumains - anglophones, francophones ou bien germanophones - qui discutent depuis une perspective située les enjeux essentiels des études littéraires contemporaines. Si la plupart des essais sont illustrés par des textes littéraires appartenant à la littérature roumaine, ils concernent également la littérature française (celui sur la post-esthétique), le lien avec les sciences dures (notamment le premier, sur le "constructalisme"), alors que les angles théoriques d'attaque sont divers.

Table of Contents

Preface and Acknowledgments



Introduction: Toward a “Post” Vocabulary-- A Lab Report

Alexandru Matei, Transilvania University of Brasov, Romania; Christian Moraru, University of North Carolina, Greensboro, USA; and Andrei Terian, Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu, Romania



Part I: Aesthetics

1. Constructalism: Literary Evolution as Multiscalar Design

Teodora Dumitru, G. Calinescu Institute of Literary History and Theory of the Romanian Academy, Bucharest, Romania

2. Post-Aesthetics: Literature, Ontology, and Criticism as Diplomacy

Alexandru Matei, Transilvania University of Brasov, Romania

3. Eastethics: The Ideological Shift in Narratology

Alex Goldis, Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, Romania

4. Metapolitics: Recommitting Literature in the Populist Aftermath

Ioana Macrea-Toma, Central European University of Budapest, Hungary

5. Communality: Un-Disciplining Race, Class, and Sex in the Wake of Anti-“PC” Monomania

Andrei Terian, Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu, Romania

6. Anarchetype: Reading Aesthetic Form after “Structure”

Corin Braga, Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, Romania



Part II: Temporalities

7. Post-Synchronism: “Cultural Complex,” or Critical Theory's Unfinished Business

Carmen Musat, University of Bucharest, Romania

8. Post-Presentism: The Past, the Passed, and “Now” as Critical Operator

Bogdan Cretu, Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iasi, Romania

9. Postfuturism: Contemporaneity, Truth, and the End of World Literature

Christian Moraru, University of North Carolina, Greensboro, USA

10. Post-Memory: The Labor of Critical Remembrance after Communism

Andreea Mironescu, Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iasi, Romania

11. Biofiction: Metamorphoses of Life-Writing across Criticism, Theory, and Literature

Laura Cernat, Independent Scholar



Part III: Critical Modes

12. Geocritique: Siting, Poverty, and the Global Southeast

Stefan Baghiu, Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu, Romania

13. Neocritique: Sherlock Holmes Investigates Literature

Mihai Iovanel, G. Calinescu Institute of Literary History and Theory of the Romanian Academy, Romania

14. Digicriticism: Profession On(the)Line

Adriana Stan, Sextil Puscariu Institute of Linguistics and Literary History of the Romanian Academy, Cluj-Napoca, Romania

15. Somatography: Writing as Incorporated Cognition, or the Body Knows More

Caius Dobrescu, University of Bucharest, Romania

16. Post-Canonicity: Curating World Literary Archives after Postmodernism

Cosmin Borza, Sextil Puscariu Institute of Linguistics and Literary History of the Romanian Academy, Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Bibliography

Contributors

Index